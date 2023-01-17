MU hosts women's leadership forum

NEW CONCORD − Muskingum University recently hosted a women's leadership forum for a select group of first-year female students. The all-day event launched a new pilot leadership initiative for students.

“The students involved in the women’s leadership forum were nominated by faculty members as leaders or potential leaders,” said Nainsi Houston, chair of the library sciences department. “It was wonderful to see them work through the ideas and concepts presented in the Saturday forum with an eye toward applying what they learned going forward.”

Students attending the forum participated in sessions focused on gender and leadership, such as unlocking the power of personal strength, sharing experiences with university alumni, value of mentorship in leading and active engagement in campus leadership opportunities among other topics.

Participating students were Brooke Waito of Marshall, Michigan, Marysa Starcher of Massillon, Elizabeth Harry of Mansfield, Lauren Hertle of Stow, Alexis Barnett and Abigail Derry of Zanesville, Claire Smith and Leah Bernard of New Concord, Gillian Smith of New Carlisle, Eva Finni of Cincinnati and Amber Bowering of Bellevue.

The university is piloting the student leadership initiative to enhance women’s personal and group leadership skills and engage with other student leaders, professional role models, university community leaders and potential mentors. The new leadership initiative actively engages female students to recognize their StrengthsQuest Signature Themes, the strengths of others and the importance of their active involvement and engagement on campus.

“Initiatives such as the Women’s Leadership Forum provide a space for students to mindfully develop their leadership skills to which they can immediately apply in their time at Muskingum University,” said Executive Director of Applied Leadership Robert McManus. “They are not only an investment in the lives of the individual students who participate, but also an investment in our campus community and society that can have an impact for years to come.”

The interactive forum and seminars to follow throughout the spring semester and throughout the students undergraduate enrollment focus on the ideas and skills necessary for effective student leadership, personal growth and continuous development, decision-making and preparation to be a future student leader on campus, in the workplace or in graduate/professional school.

