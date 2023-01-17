ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene, NY

2 Southern Tier Girl Scouts earn top award by highlighting the arts

By Connie McKinney
Press Connects | Press & Sun-Bulletin
 2 days ago
Two local Girl Scouts took to the stage to help younger students learn about performing arts and to earn Girl Scout’s highest award.

“I did a lot of theater growing up,” said Madelynn Cummings, of Greene. “It was always a safe haven to me. I wanted other kids to feel the same way.”

Cummings developed a youth theater workshop in Greene. Another local Girl Scout, Elizabeth Hotalen of Vestal, developed a similar youth theater project with Bold Local Artists of the Southern Tier (BLAST). Their projects helped them earn Girl Scout Gold Awards, the highest award in Girl Scouts. They are among 34 Girl Scouts from the Girl Scouts of NY Penn Pathways, which includes Broome and Chenango counties, to win the award.

For Cummings, Girl Scouts is a family affair. Her grandmother, Sherry Cummings, is the longtime troop leader for Troop 30945 of Greene, she said.

She has a passion for the arts and wanted to share it with other young people, she said.

“The arts are such a great way to express yourself,” Cummings said. “The arts should be available to everyone.”

That’s why Cummings organized the youth theater workshop two years in a row: in 2021 and 2022.

“I really wanted to introduce theater and the arts to kids,” she said.

The theater program was held last July at Living Word Church in Greene, she said. More than 30 students in grades second through seventh participated in the workshop.

For Hotalen, Girl Scouts runs in her family. Her older sister, Anna Hotalen, received the Girl Scout Gold Award six years ago. She remembers attending her sister’s meetings when she was still in preschool.

“I grew up going to the meetings and loved it,” Hotalen said.

She chose to do a youth theater workshop last summer where eight students ranging from seventh to 11th grade learned how to successfully audition for a show. She worked with BLAST, which stages performances at the Cider Mill Stage, where she also performs and volunteers at shows.

“She is a very, very talented actress but she still comes in and works backstage and helps decorate our lobby and runs the box office, too,” said Kate Murray, executive director of BLAST. “Whatever we need, she is willing to jump in and help.”

BLAST was so inspired by Hotalen’s workshop that it is setting up a classroom to teach students music and acting skills, Murray said.

A singer who’s performed at the Cider Mill and at her church, Our Lady of Sorrows in Vestal, Hotalen combined her passion for music and teaching by doing the theater workshop. She wants to teach after she graduates college.

“I like to think musical education is emotional education,” she said. “It helped remind us how important music is to teenagers and youth.”

Developing and running the workshop helped boost her leadership skills, sharpen her organizational skills and taught her some life lessons, Hotalen said.

“I learned that teenagers and kids can do amazing things,” she said. “They can work hard and apply themselves. Their talent really shines through.”

Home and Hometown: Greene

Family: Mother, Renee Cummings; two younger sisters

Education: Freshman at SUNY Oswego where she is majoring in broadcasting and mass communication

Future Career: Newscaster or anchor

Home and Hometown: Vestal

Family: Parents, Scott and Claudia Hotalen; one older sister and a younger brother

Education: Freshman at SUNY Broome where she is majoring in childhood education with plans to transfer to a four-year college in Cortland or Elmira.

Future Career: Elementary school teacher

To volunteer for Girl Scouts or to learn more about the organization, go to www.gsnypenn.org

Comments / 0

 

Comments / 0

