ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richlands, NC

Richlands nonprofit finishes strong 2022. Here's what's coming in 2023 and how to get involved

By Morgan Starling, The Daily News
The Daily News
The Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rmNJ7_0kHE2W5d00

An Onslow County non-profit changed a lot of lives in 2022 and has even bigger plans for the new year.

Overflow Cafe, located inside City Harvest Church at 111 Kinston Highway in Richlands, is made up of a diverse team of people with the same goal, according to Overflow Cafe Fundraising Coordinator Amanda Humphrey.

That goal? Leaving the community better than they found it through meeting basic human needs that so many take for granted.

"We are so close to becoming an official 501(c)(3), we can taste it," Humphrey said. "As a church-based outreach, the Overflow Cafe team accomplished so much. We cannot wait to see what is in store for us now that we are stepping out in faith as a separate entity, though we will still be partnering with City Harvest Church of Richlands as situations allow."

Humphrey said Overflow Cafe's primary mission is to feed their neighbors who need a meal and provide basic needs that may be hard to come by.

She said they were recently approached by a mother who needed help. She is on palliative care and while prices on everything have increased, her fixed income has not. The mother was waiting on approval for state benefits and after a week of eating oatmeal and instant noodles, she decided to ask for help.

"Our community rallied around this mother and provided not only groceries, but funds to help get her bills caught up so she didn’t have to worry, as well as memories for her children to carry forever," Humphrey said, adding Coastal Jumps LLC is giving the family a bounce house day on an upcoming school holiday, while both Kelly Kincaid Photography and Nichole Davis Photography offered the family a chance at updated family photos.

"Not every situation can be embraced like this family, but to see the community come together like that was a great start to the new year," Humphrey added.

Overflow Cafe began in 2021 as a community cafe, and Humphrey said their team quickly realized there was a need for food to be delivered to those in need.

In 2022, Overflow Cafe served thousands of hot meals to their neighbors. They also expanded to include Harvest House, a blessing shed that holds hygiene products, dental care products, feminine health products, nonperishable food items and cold weather gear.

They also partnered with school social workers to provide food and holiday treats to five Richlands-area families over the winter break, Humphrey said.

"On the partnership side of things, we set up a long-term partnership with David’s Yard Service LLC in Richlands to turn scrap metal into food for someone’s table, which is pretty fantastic," Humphrey added.

So, how can you help?

Humphrey said it's hard to gauge what they need on a day-to-day basis since the community's needs change with the weather. Currently, though, they are in need of nonperishable food items for both Harvest House and the kitchen.

She said pasta and coordinating sauce are a staple, along with canned vegetables/fruit and pop top meals like spaghetti rings.

"Harvest House has a regular need for hygiene and feminine products," Humphrey added. "Deodorant seems to be among our quickest moving items, with toothbrushes and toothpaste right behind them."

If you'd like to donate to Overflow Cafe and/or Harvest House, donations can be delivered to City Harvest Church during church office hours on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Harvest House building is the white shed off the parking lot and items can be placed on the donation shelves.

"Community is key to our ability to reach our neighbors," Humphrey said. "One of the biggest needs we have is community partners who are willing to host collection drives on our behalf, but every item and penny is beneficial to this mission. You can fill a belly with less than a dollar, and help a woman avoid an infection because she doesn’t have period products for less than $5."

Because they are waiting for 501(c)(3) approval, Humphrey said monetary donations are currently limited to check, cash or cashapp at $overflowcafe. However, once that approval comes through, they'll be setting up other avenues to donate.

Humphrey added they also have an Amazon wishlist and frequently post needs to Facebook.

You can also volunteer.

On serving nights, which start Jan. 20 and will occur the third Friday of each month, the kitchen team begins between noon and 1 p.m. However, if you'd rather help box up meals, consider arriving around 3 p.m., or you can pop in at 6 p.m. to help clean up. Cooking takes place in the City Harvest Church fellowship hall.

Humphrey emphasized again that they're especially grateful for the help they've received from the community.

"In December, a local woman held a community kindness event and traded her handmade items for bags of nonperishable food for Harvest House," Humphrey said. "Through her efforts, our shelves were filled and bellies in the area were filled."

She said Jacksonville realtor John Newton and his real estate team have sponsored the currently scheduled 12 serving nights for this year, which they are so thankful for. She added local businesses, like Family First Property Management and Sandlin's Inc. have also held collection drives, which are key to their ability to help their neighbors.

Betsy's Hairstyling in downtown Richlands will also be collecting blankets for them throughout January, which Humphrey said will allow Harvest House to be prepared for the next cold snap.

"As we continue to grow and help our community, our needs will continue to grow, so every bit of assistance helps," Humphrey said.

Upcoming events include a barbeque plate fundraiser/vendor event on March 18, a chicken plate fundraiser in April, a Panda Express fundraiser in March and so much more.

For more information, Humphrey said they keep their upcoming fundraisers and wishlists handy at https://linktr.ee/overflowcafe. You can also visit Overflow Cafe online, on Facebook or call 910-430-2515.

Reporter Morgan Starling can be reached at mstarling@jdnews.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WITN

Pitt County mother of three celebrates Habitat for Humanity home

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Pure happiness could be felt on Wednesday night in Greenville at 601 Vanderbilt Lane. That’s where Shanita Winestock and her three kids’ brand-new Habitat for Humanity home is. “When I first contacted Habitat for Humanity, I really didn’t think it was going to be as...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Lenoir County teachers awarded $24,000 in grants

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Ten Lenoir County school teachers on Wednesday were awarded grants that totaled $24,000. The grants come from the Lenoir County Education Foundation and are meant to support awareness efforts in school. Vickie Jones, the Lenoir County Chamber of Commerce president, said that the initiative is only going to get better. “So […]
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Food Farm Printers to close for all outside business

Food Farm Printers announced they will be closing down to all outside business in the next few weeks. At 108 E. Washington Avenue in Kinston, the printing service sent out an email to their local clients announcing their intent to close. Farm Food Printers provided a range of printing services to local businesses and individuals through business cards, banners, flyers, posters, logo design, as well as other printing media.
KINSTON, NC
neusenews.com

Ten buildings at Simon Bright Apartments demolished to ease congestion

The Kinston Housing Authority (KHA) is demolishing 80 of the 224 units, or ten buildings at Simon Bright Apartments. The Corbett group out of Goldsboro is doing the demolition. “Currently, at Simon Bright we have driveways that only allow for one vehicle to pass at a time, and there are...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Keep an eye on your catalytic converter

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Across the country, people are having an important component of their car stolen. According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, nearly 80,000 catalytic converters have been taken. Last year in Onslow County, a catalytic converter raid put 27 people behind bars. “The day we did the original raid, we got over […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Jan. 16, 17 & 18

Theodore Hrywny 90, of Morehead City passed away Wednesday January 18, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Michael Voss, Morehead City. Michael Voo...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WECT

Fire forces Wilmington family from their home

Ebonee Spears’s family still waits for answers seven years after disappearance. Wilmington celebrates legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. at annual parade. Though it was a chilly day in the Port City, people lined the streets of Downtown Wilmington for the 21st annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day parade.
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

Dog and her 10 puppies rescued in Craven County

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Life recently got better for a dog and her 10 puppies in Craven County. Craven County Animal Protective Services said it rescued the mom and her puppies from an “abandoned, dilapidated” house on Tuesday. They had been trying to capture the mom for months. Click here to read about Craven […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
piratemedia1.com

Dickinson Avenue project stirs controversy for local Greenville, NC businesses

The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) and the City of Greenville, North Carolina Dickinson Avenue construction project that began last September has spurred concerns among small business owners in the area regarding the project's impact on foot traffic. NCDOT resident engineer Sarah Lentine said she acts as the project...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Onslow County Public Safety Memorial vandalized

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after vandals damaged the Onslow County Public Safety Memorial sometime over the weekend. The defacement included graffiti depicting anti-Christian phrases and imagery along with at least one curse word. A media release from Onslow County Government stated that churchgoers at the Tar Landing Baptist […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
wtoc.com

Human remains found on edge of Savannah River

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Human remains were found in the Savannah River near the sugar refinery Wednesday. An autopsy will be needed to determine the cause of death and the person’s identity, according to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD). The remains were found in Chatham County, but...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
carolinacoastonline.com

Erica Lewis, 45; service Jan. 16

Erica Haning Lewis, 45, of Morehead City, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at her home. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Monday, January 16th at Munden Funeral Home. Erica was born on March 22, 1977, in Morehead City, North...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WNCT

New Bern working to address flooding concerns at Union Point Park

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Residents of New Bern are well aware of Union Point Park’s tendency to flood. The City of New Bern is taking action and addressing flood concerns. They seek to change the infrastructure of the park. “The main changes that are going on right now is we’re upsizing some of the […]
NEW BERN, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Whistle Express celebrates ribbon cutting

Whistle Express Car Wash held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday afternoon (Jan. 13) to celebrate its official opening on Thursday, Jan. 5. The ceremony was co-hosted by the car wash, City of Washington Mayor Donald Sadler and the Washington-Beaufort County Chamber of Commerce. “We are so excited to welcome...
WASHINGTON, NC
WECT

Missing Pender County woman safely found

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office announced that Kyra Blake has safely returned home. Previously, it was reported that Blake was last seen at approximately midnight on Jan. 17 in the area of the Taco Bell in Hampstead.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Karen Blevins, 61; service later

Karen Blevins, 61, of Newport, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. The family will have a celebration of Karen’s life at a later date. Karen was born on April 30, 1961, in Cherry Point, N.C. to William and Ruth Blevins. She enjoyed practicing her calligraphy skills and painting. Karen specialized in abstracts. Her talent was evident in her artwork. She loved crafting and dabbled in wood burning also. Karen will be treasured as a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
NEWPORT, NC
The Daily News

The Daily News

2K+
Followers
585
Post
336K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Jacksonville, NC from The Daily News - Jacksonville, NC.

 http://jdnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy