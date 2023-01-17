Aces of Trades: Lacey Carrel's passion for helping others led to addiction field

LANCASTER − A passion for helping those fighting addiction led Lacey Carrel to her job at The Recovery Center.

"Where I grew up I started to look around at classmates and everybody was dying either from drug overdoses, suicide or incarceration," she said. "That was really impactful for everybody around me."

Carrel is the treatment services coordinator at The Recovery Center.

"My job consists of a variety of things, from handling community partnerships to addressing policy change and truly, director practice," she said. "I do a variety of things when it comes to programming with community partners, with our referral sources, families, individuals."

Carrel is also a counselor who works directly with clients.

"I wear multiple hats around here," she said. "That's the life of a social worker as well."

Carrel has been at The Recovery Center since June 2014 and was the first case worker at the adjacent Pearl House housing complex.

"The cool thing about that was I didn't really know fully what I was getting into," she said. "And I had a direct hand in putting together the policies, the handbooks and manuals for Pearl House. The cool thing about was it was like the quote - 'Plant a seed and see what grows.'"

What grew was a housing unit similar to Pearl House opening in Zanesville, Carrel's native city. Her father recently retired from a behavioral health business there, but helped open the new housing complex after seeing Pearl House.

"I grew up in a social work family," Carrel said. "My father is a social worker, so I was exposed at an early age."

While the addiction field can be difficult, there are also successes which she said are not promoted enough.

"It's definitely rewarding," Carrel said. "You witness a lot of social justice happening around this community. You get to see folks reunite with their families. You get to see them gain stable housing, breaking generational cycles and watching that continue to the next generation. It's beautiful thing to watch and witness."

She said it is "a true skill" to leave work at work when it's time to go home each day.

"I usually say you're never really off of the clock when it comes to this profession," Carrel said. "So it's a true skill that I think over time you develop. And you have to truly practice it and gain support from the folks around you. It was something that I had to learn to avoid compassion fatigue or burnout."

Away from work, Carrel enjoys gardening and hiking with her two dogs.

