ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland County, NC

New initiative tackles county's abysmal health rankings

By Rebecca Sitzes, The Shelby Star
The Star
The Star
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1apndt_0kHE2NOK00

Cleveland County consistently falls in the bottom 20% for health rankings in the state.

In a targeted effort to change those statistics, a grant is funding a new initiative which begins with a series of upcoming community conversations in Shelby, Kings Mountain and Boiling Springs. An upper Cleveland County session will be held at a later date.

Jordan Frye, who works for Atrium Health’s division of community and social impact, is the new project and program coordinator for Healthy Together Cleveland.

Healthy Together Cleveland is funded by the Duke Endowment through a five-year grant awarded to Atrium Health.

“That grant supports building out a community coalition to make sustainable health improvements in rural communities,” Frye said.

She said she wants to bring people together to work in alignment to help the county make improvements in its health.

“There are and continue to be a lot of innovations and individuals who are doing great work in many different areas of health,” Frye said.

However, many efforts are not aligned and people are working in silos. Frye hopes to connect everyone to create sustainable action that will continue for many years.

Frye is familiar with Cleveland County and has worked for Atrium in several capacities for more than two decades. She came on board in her role as program coordinator for Healthy Together Cleveland in January of 2022 and is supported by the Duke Endowment grant.

Since beginning her work, she has interviewed various community leaders.

Through the relationships she has built over the years of working in Cleveland County, she said she had candid conversations and outlined her goal of applying for the grant and bringing people together for the common goal. She said she helped create a diverse, 11 person steering committee of people who live in Cleveland County and represent childcare, the school system, health department, city of Shelby, non-profits, the Health Care Foundation of Cleveland County and more.

“We have a good diverse group of people to help lead the efforts alongside me,” she said.

The committee shared feedback, had dialogues, defined its mission and purpose and created the name Healthy Together Cleveland. A local marketing design agency created a logo.

“We are now a community coalition dedicated to improving the health of Cleveland County,” Frye said. “We want to identify the greatest needs and collect input on where to focus our greatest efforts.

They narrowed down their focus to the top two areas of concern: nutrition and physical activity.

Frye said there are multiple food deserts around the county where healthy food is not available and around half of county residents don’t exercise on a regular basis.

“We realize there are barriers to that,” she said.

The next step will be collecting information from the community on barriers, challenges, whats been done before and what has worked and what hasn’t.

“In February, we hope to host a huge community coalition, about 50 people in addition to the steering committee, that will come together and make decisions how they can help.”

She said at that point, they will begin working on creating action plans.

“We’re excited,” Frye said. “We’re in the initial beginning stages of developing something that's going to be pretty big. We anticipate continuing to grow relationships with the community and building that trust that we’re not going anywhere.”

She said more information will be shared about the work in coming weeks, and they are working on building a website.

“The most important thing is we are looking for feedback related to nutrition and physical activity. We are certainly here to listen. Their voice will be what helps us determine the direction we're going as we begin to create action plans to make improvements in Cleveland County.”

Rebecca Sitzes can be reached at rsitzes@gannett.com

Comments / 0

Related
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman Chrysler sells to Triad-based dealership group

CORNELIUS – One of the most prominent car dealerships in the Lake Norman area has changed hands with a new campus on the way. Jack and Robin Smith Salzman have sold their Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealerships – Lake Norman and Gastonia – and Carolina Customs to Adam Parks of Parks Chevrolet in Kernersville. Parks’ LLC acquired the companies in November, and the sale closed Wednesday.
CORNELIUS, NC
whqr.org

Duke Energy wants to raise rates 16% for central and western NC

Duke Energy is asking state regulators for a 15.7% rate increase over three years for central and western North Carolina, including Charlotte. Duke says the rate hikes would raise an additional $823 million to upgrade the electric grid, improve reliability during storms and prepare for more renewable energy and electric vehicles.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Carolina

USGS: Earthquake reported near NC, TN border

CHEROKEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake hit near the North Carolina and Tennessee border early Thursday morning. The 2.2 magnitude earthquake hit 5.7 miles of Cherokee, NC around 12:19 a.m., according to USGS. It had a depth of 0 kilometers. This earthquake...
CHEROKEE, NC
FOX Carolina

Calls for 'economic blockade' in Greenville

More than two decades after a woman was gunned down at a business in Greenville County, the sheriff’s office said they have identified her killer. The USGS reported an earthquake hit near the North Carolina and Tennessee border. Alec Baldwin charged in shooting killing former USC Upstate student. Updated:...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
country1037fm.com

A North Carolina Library is Offering 20,000 Free Laptops

If you do just about anything these days you need a laptop to get it done. A North Carolina library is offering 20,000 FREE laptops. The Charlotte Mecklenburg Library is offering 20,000 refurbished laptops but there are just a few conditions to be eligible. You must live in Mecklenburg county and you must be at least 18 years old. These are a couple of the requirements. For more information get details from the library website right here.
CHARLOTTE, NC
860wacb.com

Highway Patrol Gives Details Of Pedestrian Being Struck And Killed In Catawba County

The North Carolina Highway Patrol has released information concerning a pedestrian being struck and killed in Catawba County. On Monday, January 16, at approximately 5:50 a.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Catawba County on East Maiden Road near Withers Road. A pedestrian was walking in the travel lane and was struck by a westbound 2017 Ford Explorer. The pedestrian was wearing dark clothing and the roadway was not lighted.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WNCT

NC substation shot at, Statesville-based energy company confirms

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway after a Statesville-based energy company said one of its substations was shot at, Energy United representatives confirmed Tuesday. The incident occurred Tuesday morning in Thomasville in Randolph County at the Pleasant Hill substation after an alarm was triggered, according to a release. Damage from an […]
STATESVILLE, NC
iheart.com

Two Toddlers Die in Fire, Gas Prices Steady in WNC, Reparations Documented

(Rutherford County, NC) -- Details behind a tragic fire are being investigated in Rutherford County. It was last Friday morning when flames swept through a home on Bostic Sunshine Highway. A two- and three-year-old died as a result from injuries in the fire. Investigators say they believe the blaze started in the living room, but the cause is unknown.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Man wanted for rape in Ohio found in NC, deputies say

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - McDowell County deputies said an out-of-state fugitive was arrested in Nebo, North Carolina. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies received an anonymous tip on Jan. 9 that led them to a home in Nebo where 24-year-old Collin Douglas Rivera was located. Deputies said...
NEBO, NC
860wacb.com

Conover Man Facing Charges In Alexander County, Iredell, Caldwell, Burke And Catawba Counties

27-year-old Mark Edward Hinson of Conover was arrested Friday, January 13th by Burke County Sheriff’s Deputies. He’s charged in Catawba County with multiple offenses including three felony counts of break or enter a motor vehicle, two felony counts apiece of habitual larceny and larceny of a motor vehicle and single felony counts of larceny by removing anti-inventory device, attempted larceny, and larceny.
CONOVER, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Mugshots January 18th

Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, January 18th. *All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
FOX Carolina

Location announced for new splash pad coming to Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new splash pad coming to the City of Hendersonville will officially grow roots at Patton Park. The splash pad is a joint project between City officials and the Hendersonville Kiwanis Club. “The Hendersonville Kiwanis Club is dedicated to improving the world one child and...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
The Star

The Star

4K+
Followers
772
Post
500K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Shelby, NC from Shelby Star.

 http://shelbystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy