New initiative tackles county's abysmal health rankings

Cleveland County consistently falls in the bottom 20% for health rankings in the state.

In a targeted effort to change those statistics, a grant is funding a new initiative which begins with a series of upcoming community conversations in Shelby, Kings Mountain and Boiling Springs. An upper Cleveland County session will be held at a later date.

Jordan Frye, who works for Atrium Health’s division of community and social impact, is the new project and program coordinator for Healthy Together Cleveland.

Healthy Together Cleveland is funded by the Duke Endowment through a five-year grant awarded to Atrium Health.

“That grant supports building out a community coalition to make sustainable health improvements in rural communities,” Frye said.

She said she wants to bring people together to work in alignment to help the county make improvements in its health.

“There are and continue to be a lot of innovations and individuals who are doing great work in many different areas of health,” Frye said.

However, many efforts are not aligned and people are working in silos. Frye hopes to connect everyone to create sustainable action that will continue for many years.

Frye is familiar with Cleveland County and has worked for Atrium in several capacities for more than two decades. She came on board in her role as program coordinator for Healthy Together Cleveland in January of 2022 and is supported by the Duke Endowment grant.

Since beginning her work, she has interviewed various community leaders.

Through the relationships she has built over the years of working in Cleveland County, she said she had candid conversations and outlined her goal of applying for the grant and bringing people together for the common goal. She said she helped create a diverse, 11 person steering committee of people who live in Cleveland County and represent childcare, the school system, health department, city of Shelby, non-profits, the Health Care Foundation of Cleveland County and more.

“We have a good diverse group of people to help lead the efforts alongside me,” she said.

The committee shared feedback, had dialogues, defined its mission and purpose and created the name Healthy Together Cleveland. A local marketing design agency created a logo.

“We are now a community coalition dedicated to improving the health of Cleveland County,” Frye said. “We want to identify the greatest needs and collect input on where to focus our greatest efforts.

They narrowed down their focus to the top two areas of concern: nutrition and physical activity.

Frye said there are multiple food deserts around the county where healthy food is not available and around half of county residents don’t exercise on a regular basis.

“We realize there are barriers to that,” she said.

The next step will be collecting information from the community on barriers, challenges, whats been done before and what has worked and what hasn’t.

“In February, we hope to host a huge community coalition, about 50 people in addition to the steering committee, that will come together and make decisions how they can help.”

She said at that point, they will begin working on creating action plans.

“We’re excited,” Frye said. “We’re in the initial beginning stages of developing something that's going to be pretty big. We anticipate continuing to grow relationships with the community and building that trust that we’re not going anywhere.”

She said more information will be shared about the work in coming weeks, and they are working on building a website.

“The most important thing is we are looking for feedback related to nutrition and physical activity. We are certainly here to listen. Their voice will be what helps us determine the direction we're going as we begin to create action plans to make improvements in Cleveland County.”

