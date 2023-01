Deadly stabbing in Kearny, N.J. 00:22

KEARNY, N.J. -- Police are investigating a deadly stabbing at an apartment building in New Jersey.

Officers responded to a 911 call around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at Hamilton Street and Schuyler Avenue in Kearny.

Police said two female victims were stabbed -- one fatally.

One person was taken into custody.

There's no word on what led to the violence.