ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

How does Joey Porter Jr. fit with every AFC East team?

By Sam Dehring
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

We continue our series of team fits for Joey Porter Jr . Last week, we took a look at how he fits in both the AFC North . This week, we will start with the AFC East.

In last year’s draft, we saw two of these four teams select a cornerback with their first-round pick. The Jets took Sauce Gardner while the Bills took Kaiir Elam.

This is another deep class of corners, and it is likely we could see multiple go in the first round in 2023.

Penn State’s Joey Porter Jr. has progressed every year at State College. Now, he has the chance to be selected in the first round this spring.

With the way he has progressed and how much he brings to the table, it would be surprising to see Porter Jr. fall out of the first round. There are plenty of teams that could use a corner like Joey Porter Jr.

Let’s take a look at how he fits with every team in the AFC East.

H

H

H

H

New England Patriots

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HCOvB_0kHE297P00 Michael Hickey/Getty Images

First, let’s talk about the Patriots. We have seen mock drafts with Porter Jr. selected to this team before. It does make sense. One of their starting corners, Jonathan Jones, is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2023. Jalen Mills is not up until 2025. However, he does have a potential out in 2023. The Patriots could go plenty of different ways with their first-round pick. They do need a true number one wide receiver. However, addressing their secondary early should not be out of the question either. Porter Jr. provides that leadership in their secondary room that New England needs. They have the depth, but not a lot of them are proven. Porter Jr. can come in and start right away and build an identity in their cornerback room. If the Patriots do end up losing one of their starting corners this offseason, Porter Jr. would be a perfect replacement.

New York Jets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49QnXV_0kHE297P00 Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Next up we have the New York Jets. The Jets took Sauce Gardner in the first round last year, and he had a sensational rookie season. It seems likely that the Jets will look to a different area of need for their first-round pick after taking a corner in the top 5 in 2022. However, Porter Jr. would be fun to watch alongside Gardner. Another point worth noting is that their other starter, DJ Reed, is not up for a new contract until 2025. However, he does have a potential out in 2023. He is also coming off of one of his best seasons of his career. So it does seem unlikely that the Jets will move off of him. As mentioned, it does seem likely that the Jets will look elsewhere for their first-round pick this year. However, if they do decide to go the cornerback route, not only would Porter Jr. bring more depth, but he would also be a nice replacement for Reed if the Jets do decide to move off of him.

Buffalo Bills

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zg6sX_0kHE297P00 Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Next up we have the Buffalo Bills. They took Florida’s Kaiir Elam in last year’s draft. Tre’Davious White isn’t up until 2026, and he has a ton of dead cap for his potential 2023 out. Sure, the Bills might need the depth in their cornerback room. But this is also a position where they are probably safe not taking one early. However, with White’s veteran presence, that would not only help with the development of Porter Jr. and Elam, But that would also be an exciting trio of corners to watch in Buffalo. Again, White has developed into a productive corner in the NFL. After taking one in the first round last year, it would come as a bit of a surprise for the Bills to take one in the first round in 2023. However, if they were to take one, Porter Jr. can come in and compete for a starting role right away in Buffalo.

Miami Dolphins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=260Vvj_0kHE297P00 Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

To finish off the AFC East, we have the Miami Dolphins. Now, this is a team that has the cornerback depth, but plenty are unproven. The Dolphins had more success in their rushing defense than they did with their passing defense, allowing just 234.8 passing yards per game versus just 103 rushing yards per game. The Dolphins gave Byron Jones a big contract a few years back. While he is not up until 2025, he does have a potential out in 2023. However, that does come with a bit of a hefty dead cap for Miami. They also just paid Xavien Howard, not making him unrestricted until 2027. The Dolphins have a few guys in their cornerback room locked in for the next few years. However, if they do decide to address this position early, Porter Jr. would provide really nice competition and would compete for a starting role on the Dolphins.

1

1

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

'We Need Brett!' Cowboys Cut Kicker Maher After Historically Bad Playoff? McCarthy's Answer

Everything went right for the Dallas Cowboys in their 31-14 Wild Card win at Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... except for their kicking game. Brett Maher set an NFL record during the game, kicking and missing on four consecutive field goals giving the Cowboys six points rather than seven on every touchdown drive this evening.
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news

As the Dallas Cowboys head into this weekend’s Division Round showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, it looks like they’ll be without one of their top players. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN, Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters missed practice once again on Thursday, meaning it’s unlikely he’ll be able to play Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
OnlyHomers

Three-Time NBA Champion Dies

The National Basketball Association lost a former player, coach, and three-time NBA champion today. The Boston Celtics on Twitter announced today that the world lost NBA and Boston Celtics legend Chris Ford today at the age of 74.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Steelers Bring Back 2022 Training Camp Standout On A 1-Year Deal

Some Pittsburgh Steelers fans may have forgotten about wide receiver, Anthony Miller. The veteran speedster performed quite well in training camp and was expected to have a decent role with the offense this season, particularly as rookie Calvin Austin III got his feet under him. Well, things didn’t go according to plan for either wide out, and it wasn’t because of poor performance.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for star QB

Legendary New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath would like to see the team make a major move at the quarterback position, and is even willing to do his part to facilitate it. Namath offered a major endorsement of Aaron Rodgers in an appearance on “Tiki & Tierney” on Thursday. Namath said he would like to see Rodgers on the Jets — so much so that he would consent to Rodgers wearing No. 12, which the Jets retired in honor of Namath.
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

College Head Coach's Ray Lewis Decision Goes Viral

It's been three days since former Alabama men's basketball player Darius Miles was charged with capital murder.  Miles provided a handgun to another man who allegedly fired it and killed a young woman near Alabama's campus.  This led to Alabama head coach Nate Oats to reach out to ...
MONTGOMERY, AL
prosportsextra.com

There’s Speculation That The Dolphins Are Interested In Former MVP QB

Rumors are circulating that the Miami Dolphins could be one of the many teams that look to make a move for Lamar Jackson. The Dolphins GM said a few days ago that they are all in on Tua Tagovailoa. Tua had concussion issues, but showed signs of being a franchise...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Jim Schwartz Announcement

The Cleveland Browns have made their decision on their vacant defensive coordinator position.  According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the team is set to hire Jim Schwartz. This comes after they interviewed Brian Flores, Sean Desai, and Dennard Wilson for the position. Schwartz has been ...
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Frank Reich lands second NFL head coach interview

Frank Reich is drawing more attention as a potential head coach. The former Indianapolis Colts head coach had an interview with the Arizona Cardinals for their head coach vacancy, ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported on Tuesday. Former Colts coach Frank Reich interviewed today for the Arizona Cardinals' open head coach position, per sources. — Dan Graziano... The post Frank Reich lands second NFL head coach interview appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Steelers Brian Flores Was The “Puppeteer” Behind Kenny Pickett’s Critical Week 9 Turn Around

By all accounts, Pickett had a rough start to his rookie season. He took over for Mitch Trubisky in Week 4 against the Jets. Initially, Trusbisky had been slated to be under center to give the rookie Pickett a chance to get comfortable. Trubisky wasn’t getting it done and at halftime, Head Coach Mike Tomlin made the decision to bench him and start the young QB.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Todd Bowles Asked About Byron Leftwich's Future

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have multiple questions to answer this offseason  Coaching changes could follow Monday night's 31-14 opening-round loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Pewter Report claimed that the team plans to fire offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich However, per FOX Sports' Greg Auman, ...
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

206K+
Followers
257K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy