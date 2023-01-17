ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

u.today

XRP vs. Cardano: Which Altcoin Has More Potential to Reach $1 First?

u.today

Why Are Cardano (ADA), Avalanche (AVAX) and Solana (SOL) Rising?

u.today

Bitcoin (BTC) Expected to Hit $25K-$30K in 45 Days by Ben Armstrong, But There's a Catch

u.today

Coinbase Closing Down Operations in Japan: Details

CoinTelegraph

Digital Dollar Project urges US to take action on CBDC development

The Digital Dollar Project (DDP) released a new version of its white paper "Exploring a U.S. CBDC" on Jan. 18. The project expanded the paper in order to examine central bank digital currency projects internationally, though its focus is still on the United States. The DDP introduced its “champion model”...
u.today

Cardano's Hyped AI Token Soars 337% and Achieves Binance Futures Listing

u.today

Here's How Solana's (SOL) Breakout Can Bring It to Recovery: Crypto Market Review, Jan. 17

u.today

Cardano-Based DEX Shares Result from Leveraging Vasil's Plutus V2: Details

u.today

ADA and BNB Price Analysis for January 18

voguebusiness.com

Digital fashion startup Syky raises $9.5 million and launches first NFT

To become a Vogue Business Member and receive the Technology Edit newsletter, click here. Syky, the digital fashion startup founded by Ralph Lauren’s former chief digital officer Alice Delahunt, has raised $9.5 million in a series A funding round led by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian’s VC firm Seven Seven Six. Brevan Howard Digital, Leadout Capital, First Light Capital and Polygon Ventures Group also participated in the round. Delahunt says Syky (pronounced “psyche”) is using the funding to build out its leadership team, as it begins incubating aspiring designers. The funding is a bet on luxury veteran Delahunt’s vision for digital fashion at a time when crypto funding has shrunken for many in the space.

