FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried put $20 million into a big VC fund that then took a stake in the crypto exchange right back
FTX's ex-boss Sam Bankman-Fried poured $20 million into large VC fund Paradigm, per the FT. That same fund invested in the collapsed crypto exchange right back, amounting to about $215 million. It's cofounder has previously stated he "deeply regrets" backing Bankman-Fried's exchange. Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried piled in millions...
Binance admits to further management issues with stablecoin assets
The world’s largest crypto exchange has come under scrutiny for lack of transparency with its wallet administration.
u.today
XRP vs. Cardano: Which Altcoin Has More Potential to Reach $1 First?
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MetaMask Partners with PayPal to Simplify Cryptocurrency Acquisition
MetaMask is one of the largest cryptocurrency self-custody wallets in the world. PayPal, the world's largest digital payment system and fiat wallet, partners with MetaMask to make it easy for crypto users to purchase cryptocurrencies on the platform using the popular payment method.
u.today
Why Are Cardano (ADA), Avalanche (AVAX) and Solana (SOL) Rising?
What does 'Code Brown' in Walmart signify and how to react if you ever hear it?
Usually, announcements at Walmart stores are unconcerning, like ‘wet spill’ and ‘dry spill’. These announcements are transparent and don’t get customers worried. However, some announcements are coded, like ‘Code Brown’, and are secret information that only the staff understand.
dailyhodl.com
DOJ Officially Seizes Over $456,000,000 Worth of Robinhood Shares Tied to FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried
The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has officially seized shares of popular trading app Robinhood linked to Sam Bankman-Fried despite objections from the disgraced FTX founder’s legal team. In a filing dated January 6th, prosecutors with the Commercial Litigation branch of the DOJ Civil Division inform the bankruptcy court...
Why do Costo employees check customer receipts when they exit the store?
Costco is one of America’s favorite retail shops, where people can purchase their favorite items in bulk. However, customers noticed a strange system at Costco. Even after the customers have purchased and paid, a Costco employee checks the receipt one more time before exiting the store.
Former Ollie's Employees Warn Customers for "Disorganized Stores" and "Issues With Barcodes"
Photo byBy JJBers from Willimantic, Connecticut, USA - Ollie's Bargin Outlet (Woonsocket, Rhode Island) The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Bank of America customers outraged after accounts drained without explanation
CHARLOTTE, NC. - The morning sun has barely begun to rise as a new wave of angry tweets and Facebook posts hit the internet. All across the country, Bank of America customers are waking up to discover that their accounts have been emptied or that funds have gone missing.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Texas residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Texas residents' bank accounts.Photo byAnnie SprattonUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
u.today
Bitcoin (BTC) Expected to Hit $25K-$30K in 45 Days by Ben Armstrong, But There's a Catch
u.today
Coinbase Closing Down Operations in Japan: Details
CoinTelegraph
Digital Dollar Project urges US to take action on CBDC development
The Digital Dollar Project (DDP) released a new version of its white paper "Exploring a U.S. CBDC" on Jan. 18. The project expanded the paper in order to examine central bank digital currency projects internationally, though its focus is still on the United States. The DDP introduced its “champion model”...
u.today
SHIB, LUNC, APE Listed by Australian Exchange, John Deaton Tells Why SEC's Wrong about XRP, SHIB Lead Dev Sends Bullish Message: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Take a look at what's happening in the world of crypto by reading U.Today’s top four news stories. Shiba Inu (SHIB), Luna Classic (LUNC) and ApeCoin (APE) listed by Australian crypto exchange. Holders of Shiba Inu (SHIB), Luna Classic (LUNC) and ApeCoin (APE) are celebrating yet another act of...
u.today
Cardano's Hyped AI Token Soars 337% and Achieves Binance Futures Listing
u.today
Here's How Solana's (SOL) Breakout Can Bring It to Recovery: Crypto Market Review, Jan. 17
u.today
Cardano-Based DEX Shares Result from Leveraging Vasil's Plutus V2: Details
u.today
ADA and BNB Price Analysis for January 18
voguebusiness.com
Digital fashion startup Syky raises $9.5 million and launches first NFT
To become a Vogue Business Member and receive the Technology Edit newsletter, click here. Syky, the digital fashion startup founded by Ralph Lauren’s former chief digital officer Alice Delahunt, has raised $9.5 million in a series A funding round led by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian’s VC firm Seven Seven Six. Brevan Howard Digital, Leadout Capital, First Light Capital and Polygon Ventures Group also participated in the round. Delahunt says Syky (pronounced “psyche”) is using the funding to build out its leadership team, as it begins incubating aspiring designers. The funding is a bet on luxury veteran Delahunt’s vision for digital fashion at a time when crypto funding has shrunken for many in the space.
