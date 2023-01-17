ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 567

CaliCritic
2d ago

incompetent, aloof, confused and out of touch with californians, this elitist dictator is the worst governor California has ever had....no doubt he is a progressive as he has gotten progressively worse and his enthusiasm for a run at presidency has tainted every single one of his hideous policies and agenda.!!! newsolini is a narsacist that has lost all touch with hard working californians.!!!

Reply(42)
470
mark52
2d ago

I'm native American! Where's my mone? My people were here long before African Americans. My ppl were enslaved by Europeans when AA we're still being enslaved by their own ppl and ling in Africa. No way they should get reparations!

Reply(44)
309
Guest
2d ago

If you can “identify” as a female while being a male…would it make sense to also identify as “black” ? Hmmm…sooo I’m a “black male” (born female & white). We can all play this “game” of insanity!

Reply(10)
212
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Examiner

No to San Francisco's ridiculous jackpot reparations plan

If you're black and you were sent to prison for drug crimes, then San Francisco wants to make your day. The city's African American Reparations Advisory Committee has just made public its draft proposal for reparations not just for slavery but for general malfeasance toward black people by the city's government and other entities. It recommends a $5 million lump-sum payment for any black person who meets a set of criteria that are, to say the least, not well crafted.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Silicon Valley

Opinion: California’s economy is in danger. It can go one of two ways

The much-celebrated California boom is facing a harsh reality. Everything was looking good, based on enormous growth in capital gains in tech stocks and property, and some in Sacramento assumed the bounty would last — until it didn’t. The latest bad news is the evaporation of the state budget surplus that is now rapidly turning into a deficit that could run as high as $22 billion to $40 billion, particularly if there’s a recession.
CALIFORNIA STATE
mymotherlode.com

Local California Assemblyman Calls For More Water Projects

Sacramento, CA — Republican Heath Flora, whose California Assembly district stretches into the Copperopolis area of Calaveras County, along with communities like Oakdale and La Grange, is urging Governor Newsom to take bold action on water. Flora joined other GOP lawmakers at a press conference in Sacramento, and argued,...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
sfstandard.com

SF Power Couple Gave George Santos Thousands. Now They Feel Cheated

Some say everyone in the world is connected by no more than six degrees of separation—meaning for better or for worse, you’re closer than you think to someone making headlines half a world away. Take, for instance, San Francisco’s only individual donors to the endlessly embarrassing Republican Congressman...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
californiaglobe.com

San Francisco Exemplifies ‘The Emperor Has No Clothes’

In The Emperor’s New Clothes by Danish author Hans Christian Andersen, two charlatans successfully pull off a fraud on a flamboyant emperor who spends lavishly on fashion and clothing by telling him they will tailor an outfit that only the most wise can see. As the charlatan tailors announce...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Grist

California’s next flood could destroy one of its most diverse cities. Will lawmakers try to save it?

In early 1862, a storm of biblical proportions struck California, dropping more than 120 inches of rain and snow on the state over two months. The entire state flooded, but nowhere was the deluge worse than in the Central Valley, a gash of fertile land that runs down the middle of the state between two mountain ranges. In the spring, as melting snow mixed with torrential rain, the valley transformed into “a perfect sea,” as one observer put it, vanishing beneath 30 feet of water that poured from the Sacramento and San Joaquin Rivers. People rowed through town streets on canoes. A quarter of all the cows in the state drowned. It took months for the water to drain out.
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

Reparation abomination would prove to be unaffordable and unfair

Wholesale redistribution of wealth has always been the central goal of the egalitarian left, and the moral panic over race in the aftermath of George Floyd’s 2020 death provided a wedge to open the door at last: racial reparations.  But it is likely a wedge that will split apart the Democratic Party. California’s state government set up a task force to study reparations, and its first report called for a long menu of remedial measures to help blacks.  While the group was notably silent on a dollar amount, advocates in public hearings demanded direct payments to all California blacks ranging from $350,000 to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CalMatters

Will California’s transformation to electric vehicles work?

To battle climate change and clean up its severe air pollution, California enacted a historic mandate to replace gasoline cars with zero-emission vehicles within 12 years. But can the transition really happen as quickly as the state requires? And what will it mean for Californians and their economy? Today, CalMatters launches “Race to Zero: California’s […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Democrats block Youngkin effort to ditch California electric vehicle rules

Democrats on a Virginia Senate committee blocked a GOP-led effort to repeal parts of a state law designed to increase the uptake of electric vehicles by adopting California's strict air quality standards, thwarting the efforts of Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA). The Tuesday party-line vote killed legislation that would have prohibited...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Jewish Press

San Francisco Proposal: $5M in Reparations to Every Black Person

Finally, the infamous Confederate stronghold of San Francisco is going to atone for slavery. San Francisco’s reparations committee has proposed paying each Black longtime resident $5 million and granting total debt forgiveness due to the decades of “systematic repression” faced by the local Black community. The last...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
californiaglobe.com

California Pensioners Taking the State Out of the Frying Pan Into the Fire

California is arguably the best thing that ever happened on planet Earth. From literal gold-seekers of the 19th century to Grapes of Wrath Okies, to Reagan-era business tycoons, California has long been where Americans and others went to make their fortunes. And they succeeded, with Silicon Valley, Hollywood, and other California institutions transforming our country and the world.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise Wants This California Law Implemented Here Now

"bOiSe Is TuRnInG iNtO cAlIfOrNiA!!" We hear it quite often 'round these here parts. People are moving from California to the Treasure Valley in droves, and the trend doesn't look to be slowing down anytime soon. We get it, California has some odd laws:. Yeah.. While the culture in California...
BOISE, ID
KSBW.com

Who could become the next California US senator after Feinstein? Some Democrats come forward

Although it's more than 600 days away, several California lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives are mulling whether to run for Dianne Feinstein's U.S. Senate seat. After Southern California Democratic Congresswoman Katie Porter announced last week that she would run, multiple members of Congress at the time pointed to the series of storms as their main focus. Feinstein herself said she would make a decision on her plans for 2024 at the appropriate time.
CALIFORNIA STATE
actionnewsnow.com

Wolf attacks increase in Northern California

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. -The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) has seen an increase in wolf attacks in Eastern Siskiyou County over the last month. CDFW received nine reports of possible wolf attacks in Eastern Siskyou County since December 26. In the first case a calf was found injured...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
Washington Examiner

San Francisco plan to give $5 million to black residents in reparations slammed as 'racist'

A proposed reparations payment that would give longtime black residents of San Francisco $5 million is facing opposition, with several critics calling it "racist." The program , pitched by the San Francisco African American Reparations Advisory Committee, claims the $5 million payment would remedy any economic and opportunity losses that black San Francisco residents have endured over the years. It would also supplement the income of lower-income black households to reflect the Area Median Income every year for at least 250 years, according to the pitched program .
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

Proposed California Law Raising Fast-Food Wages Likely Going to a Referendum

California’s AB 257 bill, which would’ve standardized fast-food worker wages and hours, was set to go into effect on January 1, 2023, before a Sacramento judge put it on temporary hold on December 30, 2022. The hold was in response to a lawsuit filed by fast-food industry group Save the Restaurants, which was hoping to prevent the law from going into effect before it could collect 1 million petition signatures, thereby forcing the bill into a statewide referendum. Save the Restaurants, which claims to have collected more than the 1 million required petition signatures, says the law unfairly targets the fast-food industry.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy