KINSTON, Lenoir County — 1/18 Update: According to Kinston Police Department Interim Chief Keith Goyette, there were multiple fights that broke out. The school resource officer is pulling video to identify those involved and says if adults were included there will be charges brought. Two juvenile males were transported to the police station and released to their parents. Authorities are working on getting juvenile petitions for the two juveniles.

KINSTON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO