Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
neusenews.com
Northeast Elementary Second Nine Week Principal’s List and A/B Honor Roll
Congratulations to the following Northeast Elementary School school students:. 2nd Grade: Micah Harris-Brown, Darrian Jones, Gabriel Ziegler. 3rd Grade: Willie Moore, Alesia Moore, Tykeem Williams. 4th Grade: Ny’Angel Wynder, James Collins Jr., Malachi Garner. Honor Roll. 2nd Grade: Jamison Lawson, Kae’lah Bouie, Chrissy Brown, Malaysia Brunston, La’Rhiyah Dixon, Caziyah...
neusenews.com
EB Frink Middle Second Nine Week Principal’s List and A/B Honor Roll
Congratulations to the following EB Frink Middle School students:. 6th Grade: Colton Davis, Micha Exum, Graceson Grant, Emma Kearney, Noe Lezama, Anthony Nguyen, Braxton Pelletier, Mason Sutton. 7th Grade: Zailen Allert, Brody Arnette, Daniel Boyette, Whitney Byrd, Tyler Carson, Austin Espino, Henry Hall, Mallory Ham, Katelynn Hardison, Savannah Hardison, Brevyn...
neusenews.com
Northwest Elementary 2nd 9 Week Principal’s List and Honor Roll
Congratulations to the following Northwest Elementary school students:. 2nd grade: Harmony Tindley, Ra'Kaila Brown, Luke Glover, Jacob Jones, Levi Key, Paris Shackleford, Saniya Sherrod, Brianna Caro, Arianna Porter, Chastiti White, Leila Cogdell, Jayven Gadson, Zoe Hughes, Kayden Phillips, Alyssa Sutton, Charleigh Crawford, Oliver Gonzalez, Jordyn Grant, Lauren Hawkins, KeZia Johnson, Linwood Lee, Daylen Ratliff, Jeremih Thomas, Aliyah Williams, Eynas Zanta.
neusenews.com
Event: Kinston High School 1972 Class Scholarship
Kinston High School Class of 1972 Scholarship “Vikings Helping Vikings”. The Kinston High School Class of 1972 recently held their 50th Class Reunion. The Kinston High School Class of 1972 started a scholarship to commemorate their 50th Class Reunion. The Kinston High School Class of 1972 Scholarship’s goal is...
Lenoir County teachers awarded $24,000 in grants
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Ten Lenoir County school teachers on Wednesday were awarded grants that totaled $24,000. The grants come from the Lenoir County Education Foundation and are meant to support awareness efforts in school. Vickie Jones, the Lenoir County Chamber of Commerce president, said that the initiative is only going to get better. “So […]
WITN
North Lenoir boys beat Kinston at Kinston for the first time ever, make up postponed games from Tuesday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston high school basketball had its games stopped with North Lenoir due to altercations among fans on Tuesday. They made the games up Wednesday night with the North Lenoir girls winning 46-38. After the games, I asked how everything was on Tuesday from the boy’s perspective.
Three ENC high school football teams earn special recognition
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Three local high school football teams earned special distinction as the Deer Park Fueled by Nature Team of the Year. New Bern (Class 4-A), Northern Nash (3-A) and East Duplin (2-A) earned the designation along with West Columbus in Class 1-A. Throughout the football season, one team per classification was […]
neusenews.com
Senior at Arendell Parrott Academy spent a week as page to Governor Roy Cooper
Mr. Randy Lamont (R.J.) Cummings, a senior at Parrott Academy, recently completed a week as page to Governor Cooper. During the week, Mr. Cummings created a policy proposal for the Department of Environmental Quality. His proposal involved utilizing more of North Carolina’s environment to create more uses of renewable energy sources, such as wind turbines, hydroelectricity, and solar energy.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Jan. 16, 17 & 18
Theodore Hrywny 90, of Morehead City passed away Wednesday January 18, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Michael Voss, Morehead City. Michael Voo...
WITN
Kinston-North Lenoir basketball games moved to tonight after fight
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Postponed basketball games between two rival Lenoir County high schools will be held tonight without many fans watching. Tuesday night basketball games between Kinston and North Lenoir at Kinston High School had to be postponed following a fight involving fans. The girls’ game was postponed in...
wcti12.com
Fight breaks out, causes postponement of Kinston-North Lenoir basketball games
KINSTON, Lenoir County — 1/18 Update: According to Kinston Police Department Interim Chief Keith Goyette, there were multiple fights that broke out. The school resource officer is pulling video to identify those involved and says if adults were included there will be charges brought. Two juvenile males were transported to the police station and released to their parents. Authorities are working on getting juvenile petitions for the two juveniles.
WITN
Habitat for Humanity of Pitt County dedicates 82nd home
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Habitat for Humanity of Pitt County, along with several community leaders, are dedicating a home at 601 Vanderbilt Lane on Wednesday. Remarks and words of encouragement will be provided by Habitat for Humanity leadership, Mary Perkins-Williams, Chairwoman of the Pitt County Board of Commissioners, and Monica Daniels, Greenville City Council Member (District 1). There will be a brief tour of the new home after the ceremony.
Onslow County Sheriff’s office holding meeting in Sneads Ferry Thursday
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office wants to bridge the gap in Sneads Ferry. Law enforcement officials will be meeting with residents on what they hope to see change within the community. Onslow County Sheriff Chris Thomas said he hopes to increase the presence already, but wants to hear from people about […]
WITN
Pitt County mother of three celebrates Habitat for Humanity home
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Pure happiness could be felt on Wednesday night in Greenville at 601 Vanderbilt Lane. That’s where Shanita Winestock and her three kids’ brand-new Habitat for Humanity home is. “When I first contacted Habitat for Humanity, I really didn’t think it was going to be as...
WNCT
Residents express concern about their future at Jacksonville apartment complex
Residents of Town Center Apartment Homes in Jacksonville went before the Jacksonville City Council to express their concerns and to find out the current state of the apartments after being told in 2021 they would have to vacate. Residents express concern about their future at Jacksonville …. Residents of Town...
WNCT
Jacksonville residents take part in 16th annual MLK march
Jacksonville's annual march to remember King took place along New Bridge Street. Through chants, songs and prayer, people were doing their part to keep King's dream alive. Jacksonville residents take part in 16th annual MLK …. Jacksonville's annual march to remember King took place along New Bridge Street. Through chants,...
neusenews.com
Royal Farms is coming to Kinston
In November, Royal Farms announced their expansion into North Carolina with plans to open its first location in early 2023. The cities named were New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. The Kinston location is said to be 4206 W Vernon Avenue. Royal Farms, per their press release, is a...
WITN
Annual Community Unity Breakfast held in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - More than 100 people filled ECU’s Murphy Center Monday to remember Martin Luther King Jr’s life and legacy. The 26th Annual Community Unity Breakfast focuses on celebrating and expanding diversity initiatives in Pitt County from city officials to residents, and knowledge on how to help work toward a more unified community.
WITN
Farmville Central goes from trailing in the second half to running time win over First Flight
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Farmville Central closed out its Martin Luther King Junior showcase with a showcase of firepower as the Jaguars pulled away to a 112-71 win over First Flight. The Jags trailed by a score in the third quarter of the game. But an absolute onslaught happened from...
Chocowinity woman wins Wildlife Artist of the Year award
CHOCOWINITY, NC (WNCT) — Scratchboard art is meticulous and time-consuming. There are only 20 master scratchboard artists in the world, and Ginger Gehres is one of them. Gehres was recently recognized for her talent after submitting one of her pieces to be considered for the David Shepherd Wildlife Foundation Wildlife Artist of the Year 2022 […]
Comments / 1