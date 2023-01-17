Read full article on original website
Related
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried put $20 million into a big VC fund that then took a stake in the crypto exchange right back
FTX's ex-boss Sam Bankman-Fried poured $20 million into large VC fund Paradigm, per the FT. That same fund invested in the collapsed crypto exchange right back, amounting to about $215 million. It's cofounder has previously stated he "deeply regrets" backing Bankman-Fried's exchange. Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried piled in millions...
CoinTelegraph
SHIB price preps for 75% boom as Shiba Inu teases L2 blockchain launch
Shiba Inu is hoping to become more than just a Dogecoin (DOGE)-inspired memecoin as it comes closer to launching its layer-2 network called, Shibarium. Meanwhile, the Shiba Inu (SHIB) token has emerged as one of the best performers so far in 2023. SHIB price jumps 60% in 2023. SHIB’s price...
thenewscrypto.com
HashKey Capital Completes Fund III at $500 Million in Commitments to Develop Web3
HashKey Capital (“HashKey”), a global asset management focusing on cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology, has announced the successful closure of HashKey FinTech Investment Fund III, its third fund, with a commitment of US$500 million. Institutional investors, including sovereign wealth funds, prominent family offices, and businesses, provided significant support for Fund III.
CoinTelegraph
Hong Kong investment fund raises $500M to push mass adoption in Web3
Despite the ongoing crypto winter, which has affected many businesses in the greater Web3 space, investments continue pouring into the space. On Jan. 17, Hong Kong-based global asset manager HashKey Capital announced the closing of a $500 million investment round for its FinTech Investment Fund III. According to the company,...
theblock.co
The Next-Gen of Blockchain Technology—Who Will Be At The Forefront?
As the crypto bear run intensifies, there has been a necessary shift in paradigm—with a significant focus on building more products to solve real-world problems as we await the imminent bull run. The building never stops in the fast-paced crypto market, and the players of the next bull run are currently working to build and launch valuable, efficient, and problem-solving products that will put them at the forefront of the next market boom.
CoinTelegraph
Genesis is planning to file for bankruptcy: Report
Cryptocurrency lending firm Genesis Global Capital, a subsidiary of crypto conglomerate Digital Currency Group, is reportedly preparing to file for bankruptcy as early as this week. According to a Jan. 18 Bloomberg report, Genesis previously said it was considering a bankruptcy filing if it were unable to raise cash amid...
dailyhodl.com
Tron Founder Justin Sun Looking To Spend $1,000,000,000 on Digital Currency Group’s Assets: Report
Justin Sun is reportedly eyeing the assets of Digital Currency Group (DCG), the parent company of embattled crypto broker Genesis and many other firms in the industry. According to Reuters, the founder of blockchain network Tron (TRX) and advisor to crypto exchange Huobi is willing to allocate as much as $1 billion of his personal funds to purchase some of DCG’s assets “depending on their evaluation of the situation.”
dailyhodl.com
XRP Rival Stellar (XLM) Turns Green as Commercial Bank Runs Pilot Program for New Digital Currency System
XRP‘s most prominent rival is rallying this week as a Ukrainian banking giant announces the results of using its blockchain in a new digital currency system pilot program. Stellar (XLM) is a multi-currency transaction network for storying and moving money across the blockchain. XLM, the Lumen, is the native...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin and Ethereum correct amid Bitzlato takedown, tech layoffs and economic worries
Bitcoin (BTC) price and the wider crypto market corrected as news of coordinated “international cryptocurrency enforcement action” stirred up uncertainty among traders. Given the number of black swan events and the proliferation of crypto-oriented scams in 2022, most investors expect U.S. and global regulators to eventually lay down a strong hammer on centralized exchanges and other businesses connected with the crypto sector.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin Suisse explains why Swiss is a crypto pivot point: Davos 2023
Switzerland is a “pivot point” for crypto adoption in Europe and continues to be the “center point of the next stage of institutionalization,” said Dr. Dirk Klee, CEO of Bitcoin Suisse. Klee divulged why Switzerland is still the top spot for crypto in Europe and will...
CoinTelegraph
OKX releases third proof-of-reserves report — demonstrates largest 100% clean asset reserves among major exchanges
New features include a more detailed asset balance dashboard displaying total asset calculation methods for BTC, ETH and USDT-denominated products. Victoria, Seychelles, Jan. 19, 2023 — OKX, the world’s second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume, today published its third monthly proof of reserves (PoR), showing $7.5 billion held by the exchange in Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH) and Tether (USDT), which is the largest 100% clean asset reserves among major exchanges, according to third party data.
dailyhodl.com
Over $3,770,000,000 Lost to Blockchain-Related Hacks in 2022: Security Firm SlowMist
Blockchain security firm SlowMist is revealing that hundreds of exploits happened on decentralized networks last year resulting in billions of dollars in losses. In its latest annual report, the security firm says that the crypto industry recorded losses of $3.77 billion in 303 incidents last year, a 61% decrease compared to the $9.79 billion in losses witnessed in 2021.
CoinTelegraph
CoinEx’s 2022 review: Decent products and services and a strong brand
CoinEx, a world-renowned crypto exchange, recently released its annual review for 2022, which recaps its achievements last year concerning trading volumes and new listings, product and service perfection, branding promotion, charity, and capital. According to the report, as of December 2022, CoinEx amassed 4.5 million registered users, providing services in...
crowdfundinsider.com
Obligate Finalizes Seed Extension Round with Blockchange Ventures, Circle Ventures, SIX Fintech Ventures, Earlybird
Obligate, formerly known as FQX, announced it has successfully closed a seed extension funding round, “allowing them to scale their blockchain-based platform for bonds and commercial paper.”. Blockchange Ventures and Circle Ventures join initial seed co-investors Earlybird and SIX Fintech Ventures – “bringing the total seed raise to more...
CoinTelegraph
Which tokens could FTX dump on the market?
The new management of the bankrupt FTX exchange has identified $5.5 billion in assets that can be used to repay creditors, sparking fears a large swathe of crypto assets could be dumped on markets. On Jan. 17, FTX debtors identified $3.5 billion in crypto assets with $1.6 billion associated with...
CoinTelegraph
Media startup says it will buy back $10 million SBF stake: Report
Media startup Semafor said on Jan. 18 that it will attempt to buy back former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried’s $10 million stake in the company, according to a Jan. 18 report from the New York Times. The report stated that Semafor will seek to raise money from other sources to make up what it is giving back.
thenewscrypto.com
Deal Box Unveils Blockchain and Web3 Venture Fund Worth $125M
The industry brought in $36.1 billion throughout the course of the year of 2022. The company, which was established in 2005, claims to have more than 500 clients. Capital markets advisory and token offering platform Deal Box in the United States has announced the formation of a $125 million venture capital fund focused on blockchain and Web3 firms, as stated in a press release dated January 18.
B2B eCommerce Platform Oro Raises $13M
Oro has raised $13 million to help businesses enhance their B2B eCommerce offerings. “This investment will allow us to continue our mission in helping transform companies, digitizing their sales process, and expand to new markets,” Yoav Kutner, Oro’s CEO, said in a Thursday (Jan. 19) news release. “As...
CoinDesk
EY and Polygon Ready Privacy-Focused Ethereum for Enterprise Release
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. EY’s Nightfall, a five-years-in-the-making system allowing businesses to shield the content of transactions on the public Ethereum blockchain, has entered its final phase of production readiness for deployment using the Polygon network. The...
Hong Kong Based HashKey Capital Raises $500 Million For Third Crypto Fund
HashKey Capital has concluded a $500 million funding round for its third crypto fund. The Hong Kong-based firm plans to invest in crypto and blockchain ventures around the world. The asset manager has invested in popular projects like Polkadot, 1inch, etc. The new crypto fund comes amid a brutal crypto...
Comments / 0