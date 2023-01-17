What is Geocaching and is it still active in Chillicothe?

CHILLICOTHE— Have you ever wanted to solve puzzles and find hidden treasure? If so geocaching is for you. The trend from a few years ago may have faded from popularity but many caches remain with some still being added locally.

Geocaching is like a treasure hunt where you search for caches based on hints from the hider. These caches can hold items or just a list of others who have found the hidden holder. They are often hidden in everyday areas but easily missed if you don't know what you are looking for.

As caches are generally hidden outside searching for them is a unique way to explore the area and enjoy the great outdoors. They also come in a variety of difficulties so everyone from beginners to experienced hunters can have fun.

According to Geocaching.com, a cache finder app and website, there are over 260 geocaches around Chillicothe. Many of the active caches in the area had been recently found in the last couple of months. Some of these caches are easy with the coordinates of the box given and others require the finder to unscramble letters to find the location.

The geocaching app lets hunters log when they last found a cache. It also gives hints to those needing help and allows hunters to see the difficulty, ranked from one to five, and the size of the cache. It also tells the terrain difficulty.

One location in Chillicothe is at the Hopewell Culture National Historical Park. In addition to the hint the placer added historical information about the site to the clue, allowing hunters to learn about the area they are in. This cache has a one of five difficulty in the app. The hint is very clear on where to find the cache but it s still hidden enough that the average person would not be able to find it without knowing about the cache.

Two caches are located in and around Grandview Cemetery. One rule that came up while geocaching is to not disrupt the environment and to be respectful so those looking to find a cache are encouraged to not search during a service at the cemetery. Both caches in this area had a one-and-a-half rating difficulty. Some of the clues are easy to find with the general area and the clue, such as one that mentioned being fenced in. This makes it easier as you can look for a fence. Other hunts, like the second cache at the cemetery, require coordinates given by the hider. The hint for that cache mentioned trees, so going off the hint and the general area alone could be difficult as the cemetery has many trees planted around.

These are just some of the caches hidden around the Chillicothe area that are still active. There are several others of varying difficulties that can take you around the city and show you a new way to look at everyday things.

Shelby Reeves is a reporter for the Chillicothe Gazette. You can email her at SReeves@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @Shelby_Reeves_

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: What is Geocaching and is it still active in Chillicothe?