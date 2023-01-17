Aces of Trades: Hanna Eberst loves' to make people feel beautiful' at Downtown Blowout Bar

CHILLICOTHE – When she was young, she had a dream. Now she’s living her lifelong desire.

“As a child I loved all things beauty,” recalled Hanna Eberst. “I definitely pictured myself working in a salon from a young age.”

Today, Eberst is a “blowout designer” at The Downtown Blowout Bar.

“My job,” she explained, “is to provide a relaxing experience for each client and to give them a style that lasts for days. The goal is to make their day-to-day a little easier. I enjoy doing this because I love to make people feel beautiful.”

Eberst grew up in Chillicothe, graduated from Unioto High School in 2015, then attended Ohio State School of Cosmetology.

“I’ve been doing blowouts for a total of almost 5 years now,” she said. “I worked at the Blowout Bar in Grandview before moving back home and beginning my journey at the Downtown Blowout Bar here in Chillicothe.”

“I was super excited,” she added, “when I heard we were getting a Blowout Bar here in town since that was what I wanted to continue doing. It’s an awesome place to work and Julie, the salon owner, is amazing. We’re all like family.”

“Hanna is an incredibly talented young woman,” assessed Julie Violette, owner of The Downtown Blowout Bar. “She has so much passion and love for not only what she does for her clients but her coworkers as well. She always supports them and helps them out with whatever they may need. She always goes above and beyond. She’s one of our original blowout designers who has been with us since day one and she truly cares about what she’s putting out into the world.”

“I’m very pleased,” Eberst responded, “my career path has brought me here and thankful for the opportunity to work in such a great atmosphere. I’ve met many amazing people working here in the salon and I’m very grateful for that.”

“I’ve been interested in being a hairdresser for as long as I can remember,” she concluded. “Being able to be in the beauty industry and turn my interests into my career was always something I wanted to do.”

The Downtown Blowout Bar is located at 39 South Paint St. in Chillicothe. For more information, call 740-774-3822 or look on Facebook.

About the Series

Aces of Trades is a weekly series focusing on people and their jobs – whether they’re unusual jobs, fun jobs or people who take ordinary jobs and make them extraordinary. If you have a suggestion for a future profile, let us know at gaznews@nncogannett.com or 740-349-1110.

