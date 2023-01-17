Alice Douglas of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away January 18, 2023, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 82. She was born Alice I Swartz on August 26, 1940, in Wausau, Wisconsin. Alice raised two kids. For many years, she did administrative work for Ozark Eye Center. Alice was married a couple of times before meeting Don Williams. They were together over 20 years, until he passed. She remained single until she met Donald Douglas. The couple married on April 3, 2015 and shared seven wonderful years together. Alice enjoyed creative writing and often took college writing courses for fun. She had a love for animals and caring for them at the Humane Society.

MOUNTAIN HOME, AR ・ 2 HOURS AGO