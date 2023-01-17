Read full article on original website
Tuesday basketball results include MHCA girls falling at Gainesville
The Mountain Home Christian Academy varsity girls’ basketball team had a rough night across the state line on Tuesday. The Lady Eagles fell at Gainesville 71-25. The Lady Bulldogs will host Mansfield on Thursday. Cotter was able to pick up a three-game sweep at home over Eureka Springs. Hudson...
Mammoth Spring girls to play in Thayer Winter Classic semifinals
After winning the Kell Classic on Saturday, the Mammoth Spring High School girls’ basketball team will play its opener in another tournament on Wednesday. The Lady Bears enter the Thayer Winter Classic as the top-seeded team, and after a first round bye, they’ll meet Willow Springs in the semifinals at 6:30.
MHHS set for 3rd swim meet at Pocahontas
The Mountain Home High School swim teams will be back on the road on Thursday. The Bombers and Lady Bombers will compete at Pocahontas for the third and final time this season. Action begins at 5:30.
Tuesday basketball schedule includes MHHS hosting Russellville
High school basketball makes up much of the local Tuesday schedule, and Mountain Home will be wrapping up its current home stand. The Bombers and Lady Bombers continue conference play as they welcome Russellville to the Twin Lakes Area. The girls’ teams are currently tied for third in the 5A-West....
Mtn. Home’s Dover recognized as flying ‘Under the Radar’
Robert Dover (39)(Photo courtesy of Briley Jarrett via Whole Hog Sports) The recognition continues to roll in for a member of the Mountain Home High School football team. Online publication Whole Hog Sports features an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches every Wednesday, and Bomber junior defensive end/linebacker Robert Dover is this week’s athlete.
June Maybell Crawford, 81, Mountain Home (Roller)
June Maybell Crawford was born June 8, 1941 in Marble Falls, Texas to Bert William & Mabel Lee Blake. She was welcomed to her heavenly home Tuesday, January 17, 2023. She was 81 years old. June was preceded in death by her parents and by her stepfather Bill Denny, as well as 3 siblings, Betty Warja, Kenneth Blake and Donald Blake.
Beverly Marie Inez Farris, 32, Mountain Home (Kirby)
It is with deep sorrow that we mourn the unexpected passing of Beverly Marie Inez Farris (Bev), of Mountain Home, Arkansas on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at the age of 32 years. Bev was born in Los Angeles, California and moved to Mountain Home in January, 2007. She graduated from Mountain Home High School in 2008 and attended Arkansas State University Mountain Home for two years. She was an employee at Baxter Labs as an Assembler Technician.
Alice Douglas, 82, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Alice Douglas of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away January 18, 2023, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 82. She was born Alice I Swartz on August 26, 1940, in Wausau, Wisconsin. Alice raised two kids. For many years, she did administrative work for Ozark Eye Center. Alice was married a couple of times before meeting Don Williams. They were together over 20 years, until he passed. She remained single until she met Donald Douglas. The couple married on April 3, 2015 and shared seven wonderful years together. Alice enjoyed creative writing and often took college writing courses for fun. She had a love for animals and caring for them at the Humane Society.
Tonya Slaughter, 51, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 51-year-old Tonya Slaughter of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Tonya Slaughter died Saturday in Mountain Home.
John Porter, 72, Mountain Home (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 72-year-old John Porter of Mountain Home are pending at Roller Funeral Home. John Porter died Tuesday in Mountain Home.
Ann Cox, 74, Lakeview (Roller)
Surrounded by her loving family and friends, Ann Cox, 74, of Lakeview, AR, went to be with the Lord Jesus on Saturday, January 14th, 2023. She was born on June 13, 1948 in Charleston, MS to Bert and Alice Jo (Parsons) Chandler. Ann grew up in the Mississippi Delta before...
Joan Loa Ward, 93, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 93-year-old Joan Loa Ward are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Joan Loa Ward died Wednesday at Hospice of the Ozarks Hospice House.
2023 Bids for Bargains returns Saturday
KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot’s Bids for Bargains auction returns Saturday morning at 9. Bids for Bargains gives the public a chance to buy items from area merchants at huge savings. Bidding can be done online at ktloauction.com or by calling 870-425-3101, 870-425-5522 or 888-884-0364. Those who have...
Fish consumption advisory issued for walleye in Bull Shoals and Norfork lakes
The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) issued a fish consumption advisory Thursday for Bull Shoals Lake in Marion, Baxter, and Boone counties, and Norfork Lake in Baxter and Fulton counties. The advisory comes after some walleye collected in both bodies of water by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC)...
MH School Board holds monthly meeting Thursday
The Mountain Home School Board will hold its monthly meeting Thursday night at 6 in the Central Office Board Room.Items on the agenda include approval for board liability insurance; request to purchase high school weight room equipment and flooring; and a request to approve a bus route range update.
Arkansas asks people to avoid eating fish from Bull Shoals and Norfolk Lake
NORTHERN ARKANSAS — The Arkansas Department of Health has issued an advisory asking people to avoid eating fish from Bull Shoals Lake and Norfolk Lake. Bull Shoals Lake stretches across Marion, Baxter and Boone counties. Norfolk Lake is in Baxter and Fulton counties. According to a press release, walleye from both lakes were tested and […]
Missing area teen found safe in Springfield
Amber Townsend (Photo courtesy of Douglas County Sheriff’s Office) An area teen reported missing during the weekend has been located safe and unharmed. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, 14-year-old Amber Townsend of Ava was found with her non-custodial parent in Springfield. Townsend had been reported missing...
Cherry Sills, 73, Bull Shoals (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 73-year-old Cherry Sills of Bull Shoals are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Cherry Sills died Tuesday at Baxter Health.
Cotter School Board to discuss 2024-2025 budget Thursday night
The Cotter School Board will meet Thursday night at 7 for their regular monthly meeting. Items on the agenda include a proposed 2024-2025 budget of estimated expenditures; a revised 2022-2023 school calendar; extended lease agreement for a modular building and a executive session for personnel matters, including the superintendent contract.
Rear-end collision in Wright County involving horse-drawn buggy injures two
CORRECTION: Previous versions of this story said a “4-year-old body” or “the body of a 4-year-old” was in the buggy. It should have read “a 4-year-old boy.” The boy is uninjured. HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. — A two-vehicle crash— one of which was a horse-drawn buggy — near Grovespring in Howell County ended with injuries and […]
