ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
bladenonline.com

Middle School Girls Basketball: Emereau Bladen 26, Fayetteville Christian 24

ELIZABETHTOWN – Tatum Allen poured in 11 of her 14 points in the opening period as Emereau Bladen raced to an 11-3 lead en route to a 26-24 middle school girls basketball victory over Fayetteville Christian Tuesday. Allen fired in four mid-range jump shots then buried a 3-point shot...

Comments / 0

Community Policy