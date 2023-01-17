ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinston, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

neusenews.com

Northwest Elementary 2nd 9 Week Principal’s List and Honor Roll

Congratulations to the following Northwest Elementary school students:. 2nd grade: Harmony Tindley, Ra'Kaila Brown, Luke Glover, Jacob Jones, Levi Key, Paris Shackleford, Saniya Sherrod, Brianna Caro, Arianna Porter, Chastiti White, Leila Cogdell, Jayven Gadson, Zoe Hughes, Kayden Phillips, Alyssa Sutton, Charleigh Crawford, Oliver Gonzalez, Jordyn Grant, Lauren Hawkins, KeZia Johnson, Linwood Lee, Daylen Ratliff, Jeremih Thomas, Aliyah Williams, Eynas Zanta.
KINSTON, NC
neusenews.com

Event: Kinston High School 1972 Class Scholarship

Kinston High School Class of 1972 Scholarship “Vikings Helping Vikings”. The Kinston High School Class of 1972 recently held their 50th Class Reunion. The Kinston High School Class of 1972 started a scholarship to commemorate their 50th Class Reunion. The Kinston High School Class of 1972 Scholarship’s goal is...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Lenoir County teachers awarded $24,000 in grants

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Ten Lenoir County school teachers on Wednesday were awarded grants that totaled $24,000. The grants come from the Lenoir County Education Foundation and are meant to support awareness efforts in school. Vickie Jones, the Lenoir County Chamber of Commerce president, said that the initiative is only going to get better. “So […]
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Obituary: Clinton “Clint” Heath Smith

Clinton “Clint” Heath Smith, 48, of Deep Run, passed away after a brief illness on Sunday, January 15th, 2023 surrounded by his loving family. Clint was an active member of Deep Run Original Free Will Baptist Church and had an incredible love for his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was a Deacon and taught Sunday school to teenagers. Clint was president of the Deep Run Ruritan Club and an active member of the North Carolina Magistrates Association.
DEEP RUN, NC
neusenews.com

Senior at Arendell Parrott Academy spent a week as page to Governor Roy Cooper

Mr. Randy Lamont (R.J.) Cummings, a senior at Parrott Academy, recently completed a week as page to Governor Cooper. During the week, Mr. Cummings created a policy proposal for the Department of Environmental Quality. His proposal involved utilizing more of North Carolina’s environment to create more uses of renewable energy sources, such as wind turbines, hydroelectricity, and solar energy.
KINSTON, NC
jocoreport.com

Wilson’s Mills Baptist Church Welcomes New Pastor

On Sunday, January 22, Wilson’s Mills Baptist Church will welcome their new pastor, Reverend Billy Rave. Rev. Rave is originally from Boca Raton, Florida, but moved to Cary and graduated from Cary High. Rev. Rave and his wife Mitzi, along with their four children, recently served at Supply Baptist...
SMITHFIELD, NC
neusenews.com

Board of Elections Director Steve Hines to resign

Lenoir County Board of Elections Director Steve Hines is resigning as the director and will be moving to Florida. Hines began his tenure as the director in January of 2020. “We have received notice of Steve’s resignation,” said Lenoir County Manager Michael James. “Steve has done an outstanding job as the Elections Director for Lenoir County. He will be missed, but I wish him much success in the future.”
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

Habitat for Humanity of Pitt County dedicates 82nd home

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Habitat for Humanity of Pitt County, along with several community leaders, are dedicating a home at 601 Vanderbilt Lane on Wednesday. Remarks and words of encouragement will be provided by Habitat for Humanity leadership, Mary Perkins-Williams, Chairwoman of the Pitt County Board of Commissioners, and Monica Daniels, Greenville City Council Member (District 1). There will be a brief tour of the new home after the ceremony.
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Pitt County mother of three celebrates Habitat for Humanity home

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Pure happiness could be felt on Wednesday night in Greenville at 601 Vanderbilt Lane. That’s where Shanita Winestock and her three kids’ brand-new Habitat for Humanity home is. “When I first contacted Habitat for Humanity, I really didn’t think it was going to be as...
GREENVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Fight breaks out, causes postponement of Kinston-North Lenoir basketball games

KINSTON, Lenoir County — 1/18 Update: According to Kinston Police Department Interim Chief Keith Goyette, there were multiple fights that broke out. The school resource officer is pulling video to identify those involved and says if adults were included there will be charges brought. Two juvenile males were transported to the police station and released to their parents. Authorities are working on getting juvenile petitions for the two juveniles.
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Kinston-North Lenoir basketball games moved to tonight after fight

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Postponed basketball games between two rival Lenoir County high schools will be held tonight without many fans watching. Tuesday night basketball games between Kinston and North Lenoir at Kinston High School had to be postponed following a fight involving fans. The girls’ game was postponed in...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Chocowinity woman wins Wildlife Artist of the Year award

CHOCOWINITY, NC (WNCT) — Scratchboard art is meticulous and time-consuming. There are only 20 master scratchboard artists in the world, and Ginger Gehres is one of them. Gehres was recently recognized for her talent after submitting one of her pieces to be considered for the David Shepherd Wildlife Foundation Wildlife Artist of the Year 2022 […]
CHOCOWINITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Jan. 15, 16 & 17

Hulda Penny, 82, of Beaufort, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, January 22nd at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Jeffrey Penny. Interment will follow at Carteret Memorial Garden. Lisa Taylor, Morehead City. Lisa Laverne Taylor,...
BEAUFORT, NC
neusenews.com

Royal Farms is coming to Kinston

In November, Royal Farms announced their expansion into North Carolina with plans to open its first location in early 2023. The cities named were New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. The Kinston location is said to be 4206 W Vernon Avenue. Royal Farms, per their press release, is a...
KINSTON, NC
neusenews.com

Food Farm Printers to close for all outside business

Food Farm Printers announced they will be closing down to all outside business in the next few weeks. At 108 E. Washington Avenue in Kinston, the printing service sent out an email to their local clients announcing their intent to close. Farm Food Printers provided a range of printing services to local businesses and individuals through business cards, banners, flyers, posters, logo design, as well as other printing media.
KINSTON, NC

