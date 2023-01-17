Lenoir County Board of Elections Director Steve Hines is resigning as the director and will be moving to Florida. Hines began his tenure as the director in January of 2020. “We have received notice of Steve’s resignation,” said Lenoir County Manager Michael James. “Steve has done an outstanding job as the Elections Director for Lenoir County. He will be missed, but I wish him much success in the future.”

LENOIR COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO