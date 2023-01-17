Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
neusenews.com
Northwest Elementary 2nd 9 Week Principal’s List and Honor Roll
Congratulations to the following Northwest Elementary school students:. 2nd grade: Harmony Tindley, Ra'Kaila Brown, Luke Glover, Jacob Jones, Levi Key, Paris Shackleford, Saniya Sherrod, Brianna Caro, Arianna Porter, Chastiti White, Leila Cogdell, Jayven Gadson, Zoe Hughes, Kayden Phillips, Alyssa Sutton, Charleigh Crawford, Oliver Gonzalez, Jordyn Grant, Lauren Hawkins, KeZia Johnson, Linwood Lee, Daylen Ratliff, Jeremih Thomas, Aliyah Williams, Eynas Zanta.
neusenews.com
Event: Kinston High School 1972 Class Scholarship
Kinston High School Class of 1972 Scholarship “Vikings Helping Vikings”. The Kinston High School Class of 1972 recently held their 50th Class Reunion. The Kinston High School Class of 1972 started a scholarship to commemorate their 50th Class Reunion. The Kinston High School Class of 1972 Scholarship’s goal is...
Lenoir County teachers awarded $24,000 in grants
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Ten Lenoir County school teachers on Wednesday were awarded grants that totaled $24,000. The grants come from the Lenoir County Education Foundation and are meant to support awareness efforts in school. Vickie Jones, the Lenoir County Chamber of Commerce president, said that the initiative is only going to get better. “So […]
neusenews.com
Obituary: Clinton “Clint” Heath Smith
Clinton “Clint” Heath Smith, 48, of Deep Run, passed away after a brief illness on Sunday, January 15th, 2023 surrounded by his loving family. Clint was an active member of Deep Run Original Free Will Baptist Church and had an incredible love for his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was a Deacon and taught Sunday school to teenagers. Clint was president of the Deep Run Ruritan Club and an active member of the North Carolina Magistrates Association.
neusenews.com
Senior at Arendell Parrott Academy spent a week as page to Governor Roy Cooper
Mr. Randy Lamont (R.J.) Cummings, a senior at Parrott Academy, recently completed a week as page to Governor Cooper. During the week, Mr. Cummings created a policy proposal for the Department of Environmental Quality. His proposal involved utilizing more of North Carolina’s environment to create more uses of renewable energy sources, such as wind turbines, hydroelectricity, and solar energy.
jocoreport.com
Wilson’s Mills Baptist Church Welcomes New Pastor
On Sunday, January 22, Wilson’s Mills Baptist Church will welcome their new pastor, Reverend Billy Rave. Rev. Rave is originally from Boca Raton, Florida, but moved to Cary and graduated from Cary High. Rev. Rave and his wife Mitzi, along with their four children, recently served at Supply Baptist...
neusenews.com
Board of Elections Director Steve Hines to resign
Lenoir County Board of Elections Director Steve Hines is resigning as the director and will be moving to Florida. Hines began his tenure as the director in January of 2020. “We have received notice of Steve’s resignation,” said Lenoir County Manager Michael James. “Steve has done an outstanding job as the Elections Director for Lenoir County. He will be missed, but I wish him much success in the future.”
WITN
Habitat for Humanity of Pitt County dedicates 82nd home
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Habitat for Humanity of Pitt County, along with several community leaders, are dedicating a home at 601 Vanderbilt Lane on Wednesday. Remarks and words of encouragement will be provided by Habitat for Humanity leadership, Mary Perkins-Williams, Chairwoman of the Pitt County Board of Commissioners, and Monica Daniels, Greenville City Council Member (District 1). There will be a brief tour of the new home after the ceremony.
WITN
North Lenoir boys beat Kinston at Kinston for the first time ever, make up postponed games from Tuesday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston high school basketball had its games stopped with North Lenoir due to altercations among fans on Tuesday. They made the games up Wednesday night with the North Lenoir girls winning 46-38. After the games, I asked how everything was on Tuesday from the boy’s perspective.
WITN
Pitt County mother of three celebrates Habitat for Humanity home
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Pure happiness could be felt on Wednesday night in Greenville at 601 Vanderbilt Lane. That’s where Shanita Winestock and her three kids’ brand-new Habitat for Humanity home is. “When I first contacted Habitat for Humanity, I really didn’t think it was going to be as...
wcti12.com
Fight breaks out, causes postponement of Kinston-North Lenoir basketball games
KINSTON, Lenoir County — 1/18 Update: According to Kinston Police Department Interim Chief Keith Goyette, there were multiple fights that broke out. The school resource officer is pulling video to identify those involved and says if adults were included there will be charges brought. Two juvenile males were transported to the police station and released to their parents. Authorities are working on getting juvenile petitions for the two juveniles.
WITN
Kinston-North Lenoir basketball games moved to tonight after fight
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Postponed basketball games between two rival Lenoir County high schools will be held tonight without many fans watching. Tuesday night basketball games between Kinston and North Lenoir at Kinston High School had to be postponed following a fight involving fans. The girls’ game was postponed in...
Chocowinity woman wins Wildlife Artist of the Year award
CHOCOWINITY, NC (WNCT) — Scratchboard art is meticulous and time-consuming. There are only 20 master scratchboard artists in the world, and Ginger Gehres is one of them. Gehres was recently recognized for her talent after submitting one of her pieces to be considered for the David Shepherd Wildlife Foundation Wildlife Artist of the Year 2022 […]
Onslow County Sheriff’s office holding meeting in Sneads Ferry Thursday
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office wants to bridge the gap in Sneads Ferry. Law enforcement officials will be meeting with residents on what they hope to see change within the community. Onslow County Sheriff Chris Thomas said he hopes to increase the presence already, but wants to hear from people about […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Jan. 15, 16 & 17
Hulda Penny, 82, of Beaufort, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, January 22nd at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Jeffrey Penny. Interment will follow at Carteret Memorial Garden. Lisa Taylor, Morehead City. Lisa Laverne Taylor,...
Food bank calls for help
The Salemburg Christian Food Bank has aided those in need of food relentlessly and they continue to do so without fail. Now, they are calling
Women’s conference, prayer breakfast set
On Saturday, Jan. 21, at 2 p.m., Snow Hill Missionary Baptist Church Roseboro, will have a Martin Luther King Jr. celebration. The guest messe
neusenews.com
Royal Farms is coming to Kinston
In November, Royal Farms announced their expansion into North Carolina with plans to open its first location in early 2023. The cities named were New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. The Kinston location is said to be 4206 W Vernon Avenue. Royal Farms, per their press release, is a...
neusenews.com
Food Farm Printers to close for all outside business
Food Farm Printers announced they will be closing down to all outside business in the next few weeks. At 108 E. Washington Avenue in Kinston, the printing service sent out an email to their local clients announcing their intent to close. Farm Food Printers provided a range of printing services to local businesses and individuals through business cards, banners, flyers, posters, logo design, as well as other printing media.
WNCT
Residents express concern about their future at Jacksonville apartment complex
Residents of Town Center Apartment Homes in Jacksonville went before the Jacksonville City Council to express their concerns and to find out the current state of the apartments after being told in 2021 they would have to vacate. Residents express concern about their future at Jacksonville …. Residents of Town...
Comments / 0