"Plan, then build" County planner lays out long-term goals for the county

CHILLICOTHE― County planner Devon Shoemaker visited the Ross County Commissioners this month to discuss short and long-term plans for the county.

Shoemaker said that factors like the possible World Heritage destination at the Hopewell Ceremonial Earthworks, planned local and regional scale development and the housing and workforce demand "creates tremendous potential for growth in Ross County."

To accommodate the growing need in the county, Shoemaker said he hopes to grow the planning department and evolve the way the department operates with other entities within the county.

"We're looking at a unified approach, a coordinated approach. Everything from infrastructure, residential, commercial industrial development, to community development in Ross County," Shoemaker said. "We want a one-stop shop for development."

The plans have not been approved by the board of commissioners yet and are subject to change.

Shoemaker discussed a list of long-term plans to achieve within the next one to five years, including:

Creating a county EMS plan, which Shoemaker described as "the most important plan that we'll ever undertake." The recently formed EMS Committee will develop an RFP for the County to procure a professional consultant to analyze the current system and develop recommendations for immediate, short-term and long-term system improvements and to identify, evaluate and recommend cooperative efforts and feasible shared-services options. The plan may take up to a year to develop.

Creating the 2023 annual update for the thoroughfare plan, a long-range vision of the roadway system. Shoemaker said the plan will focus on intersections and interchanges, as well as corridor planning.

Creating a comprehensive county land-use plan, a vision for the future development of the county. It is a guide for decision-makers and the community for resource allocation, economic development and land use. Shoemaker said "This may be a prime opportunity to expand on the city's comprehensive planning efforts." The plan would build off of Chillicothe's planning efforts and promote development.

Shoemaker said the last time Ross County adopted a land use plan was in 1978. There was a "revival of sorts" in the early 2000s with the Smart Growth Initiative which focused on defining development growth areas, infrastructure investment and development policies. It was not completed or adopted.

He said the past several years has seen a resurgence in planning with multiple thoroughfare plan amendments (2022), the Ross County Active Transportation Plan (2021), the Ross County Affordable Housing Assessment (2022), Choose Chillicothe Comprehensive Plan (TBD) among other planning efforts.

Shoemaker also presented several short-term plans and goals to the county commissioners, including:

Creating an independent planning department separate from the building department and placing it under the direction of the planning director.

Establishing a planning director position who would be responsible for administration, functional planning, long-term planning and special projects, as assigned.

Establishing a grants administrator and planner position. Shoemaker said the new employee would spend the first year aiding both Ross County and the City of Chillicothe with planning the Appalachia Community Grant Development Application.

Transferring all access management permitting to the County Engineer, Charlie Ortman.

Moving airport zoning to the planning department.

