ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ross County, OH

"Plan, then build" County planner lays out long-term goals for the county

By Megan Becker, Chillicothe Gazette
Chillicothe Gazette
Chillicothe Gazette
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M5Nq9_0kHE0DdU00

CHILLICOTHE― County planner Devon Shoemaker visited the Ross County Commissioners this month to discuss short and long-term plans for the county.

Shoemaker said that factors like the possible World Heritage destination at the Hopewell Ceremonial Earthworks, planned local and regional scale development and the housing and workforce demand "creates tremendous potential for growth in Ross County."

To accommodate the growing need in the county, Shoemaker said he hopes to grow the planning department and evolve the way the department operates with other entities within the county.

"We're looking at a unified approach, a coordinated approach. Everything from infrastructure, residential, commercial industrial development, to community development in Ross County," Shoemaker said. "We want a one-stop shop for development."

The plans have not been approved by the board of commissioners yet and are subject to change.

Shoemaker discussed a list of long-term plans to achieve within the next one to five years, including:

  • Creating a county EMS plan, which Shoemaker described as "the most important plan that we'll ever undertake." The recently formed EMS Committee will develop an RFP for the County to procure a professional consultant to analyze the current system and develop recommendations for immediate, short-term and long-term system improvements and to identify, evaluate and recommend cooperative efforts and feasible shared-services options. The plan may take up to a year to develop.
  • Creating the 2023 annual update for the thoroughfare plan, a long-range vision of the roadway system. Shoemaker said the plan will focus on intersections and interchanges, as well as corridor planning.
  • Creating a comprehensive county land-use plan, a vision for the future development of the county. It is a guide for decision-makers and the community for resource allocation, economic development and land use. Shoemaker said "This may be a prime opportunity to expand on the city's comprehensive planning efforts." The plan would build off of Chillicothe's planning efforts and promote development.

Shoemaker said the last time Ross County adopted a land use plan was in 1978. There was a "revival of sorts" in the early 2000s with the Smart Growth Initiative which focused on defining development growth areas, infrastructure investment and development policies. It was not completed or adopted.

He said the past several years has seen a resurgence in planning with multiple thoroughfare plan amendments (2022), the Ross County Active Transportation Plan (2021), the Ross County Affordable Housing Assessment (2022), Choose Chillicothe Comprehensive Plan (TBD) among other planning efforts.

Shoemaker also presented several short-term plans and goals to the county commissioners, including:

  • Creating an independent planning department separate from the building department and placing it under the direction of the planning director.
  • Establishing a planning director position who would be responsible for administration, functional planning, long-term planning and special projects, as assigned.
  • Establishing a grants administrator and planner position. Shoemaker said the new employee would spend the first year aiding both Ross County and the City of Chillicothe with planning the Appalachia Community Grant Development Application.
  • Transferring all access management permitting to the County Engineer, Charlie Ortman.
  • Moving airport zoning to the planning department.

Megan Becker is a reporter for the Chillicothe Gazette. Call her at 740-349-1106, email her at mbecker@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @BeckerReporting

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: "Plan, then build" County planner lays out long-term goals for the county

Comments / 0

Related
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Adena announces major shakeup by letting go employees to third-party company

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A major shakeup was announced Thursday morning for employees of Adena Health System. The health organization announced that they were furthering its partnership with a third-party company to become the employer of nearly 400 employees. Ensemble, which bills itself as a revenue-generating company for hospitals has...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotopost.com

US-23 SR-22 On Ramp Intersection Will Undergo Construction This Year

PICKAWAY – A project that Circleville Mayor Don Mcllroy has been working on since the beginning of his Mayorship will soon come to fruition upgrades to the downtown intersection that connects Main street to US-23 and many other roads. This project involves many property owners, the Mayor said in...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Here are the roadway, transit projects that could come to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission wants the public’s feedback on projects proposed to receive $148 million of the Biden administration’s dollars. In its largest funding commitment to date, the planning agency for Columbus’ urban area proposed last week a slate of 23 much-needed transportation and infrastructure projects that it aims to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Times Gazette

Mayor touts city’s progress

Hillsboro Mayor Justin Harsha presented a State of the City address during the first Hillsboro City Council meeting of the year last Thursday before the council considered a long list of legislation. The meeting began with council president Tom Eichinger welcoming Jo Sanborn as a new city council member. Sanborn...
HILLSBORO, OH
NBC4 Columbus

10.5-acre adventure park to be built in Westerville

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Westerville is developing a 10.5-acre outdoor recreation space with a number of amenities, including an obstacle course, a zip line, and more. City officials are proposing “Edge Adventure Park” to be built on a 10.5-acre wooded ravine between Vesper Way and Cleveland Avenue. Once completed, the park may include nature trails, […]
WESTERVILLE, OH
614now.com

After nearly three years, Columbus-area seafood spot reopens for business

Since March of 2020, when Columbus restaurants temporarily shuttered in the wake of COVID-19, Jay’s Crab Boil & Oyster Bar had remained closed. Now, after almost three years waiting of, Jay’s officially reopened for business earlier this week. According to owner Jay Zheng, its reopening celebration was nearly three years exactly from the restaurant’s initial grand opening, which took place on Jan. 14, 2020.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Automated passenger vehicles, semis to be tested on rural Ohio roadways

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Drivers may see more automated vehicles on rural roads in southeast and central Ohio, where smart vehicle technologies testing will occur. Most automated driving systems have been tested in urban areas. The rural testing will help companies learn about the technologies when vehicles navigate curves, hills and in and out of shaded areas, according to a news release from DriveOhio, the Ohio Department of Transportation’s initiative to support industry and academic research and testing of smart mobility.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

AG Office sues ‘phony’ home warranty company

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is calling out a “phony” home warranty company and taking them to court for misrepresentation and other suspect business practices. The Attorney General’s office learned that Amazon Home Warranty, a Wyoming company based in New Jersey, received over 1,200 filed complaints from consumers since 2018. The […]
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ohio Department of Agriculture announces 2023 county fair schedules

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Agriculture has released the 2023 Ohio county fairs schedule. The list, officials say, includes 94 county and independent fairs and the Ohio State Fair. The Paulding County Fair kicks off the 2023 fair season starting on June 12, with the Fairfield County...
COLUMBUS, OH
southarkansassun.com

Ohio To Receive $300 Monthly Payments For Two Years Through Lottery

Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will be randomly given to recipients through a lottery. Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will...
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
WSAZ

First responders race to scene of structure fire

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Fire crews are battling a fully involved structure fire in Scioto County, Ohio. According to Scioto County dispatchers, the blaze was reported around 11 p.m. Monday along the 200 block of Marne Avenue in Sciotoville. No injuries have been reported, but dispatchers tell us the...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Overnight – Pickaway County High-Speed Chase Goes into Corn Field

PICKAWAY COUNTY – A high-speed chase ends after the driver was chased into a cornfield in an attempt to escape Ohio State Highway patrol. Around 1:30 am on Thursday morning Ohio State Highway patrol attempted a traffic stop for a traffic violation in the area of SR-56 west. The driver did not stop but took off from the post. Speeds were clocked at over 85 mph, when the driver attempted to lose the trooper by entering a farm field in the area of Mclean Mill road. The driver then fled by foot into a backyard where he was caught.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
Evan Crosby

10 Columbus Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Columbus, OH. - In addition to being the Ohio State Capital, Columbus is also the largest city in the state - anchoring a metro area of over 2.1 million people. Therefore, the city has a highly diversified economy that's comprised of several sectors like government, education, finance, banking, insurance, healthcare, technology, aviation, logistics, and retail.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

City Barbeque is open again near Reynoldsburg

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — City Barbeque is back in the Reynoldsburg area. The Central Ohio-based restaurant chain is open again at 5979 E. Main St., in a brand-new building. The previous building was one of the company’s oldest restaurants, having opened in 2002. That structure was demolished...
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Jackson Co. school aide arrested for inappropriate behavior with children

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — A school aide has been arrested in Wellston, accused of inappropriate behavior with children. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. An area school aide has been arrested after allegations surfaced that he requested, shared, and viewed nude photographs with multiple youths, while employed at Christian Life Academy in Jackson.
WELLSTON, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

NWS says the threat of severe weather is increasing

WILMINGTON, Ohio — The threat of severe weather continues to increase across the region. An enhanced risk for severe weather has been expanded by the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma to include Ross, Pickaway, Highland, and Fayette Counties. A cold front will move across the area this afternoon...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
Chillicothe Gazette

Chillicothe Gazette

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
246K+
Views
ABOUT

The Chillicothe Gazette is the number one source for Chillicothe, Ross County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://chillicothegazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy