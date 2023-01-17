30-year old Jonathan David Williams of Taylorsville was arrested on Friday, January 13 by the Office of Probation and Parole. He was charged with felony parole violation and placed in the Alexander County Detention Center. An additional charge of failing to notify law enforcement of an address change as a registered sex offender has been added. Williams remains in the Alexander County Detention Center with no bond on the parole violation and a secured bond of $75,000 for the failure to register offense. A January 23rd court date is scheduled.

TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC ・ 18 HOURS AGO