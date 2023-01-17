ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

Arrests made in early January Frankie's Fun Park shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Huntersville Police Department has made an arrest following a shooting at Frankie's Fun Park earlier this month. Amiere Adair, 19, and Elijah Smith have each been charged with 15 various crimes. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

CMPD: Child grazed by bullet during attempted vehicle theft

Police say a juvenile tried to steal a car in southwest Charlotte when someone intervened by firing a gun Wednesday morning. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers got a report that a child was trying to steal a vehicle on Southwold Drive at about 10:15 a.m. Wednesday. During the attempted theft, a citizen “intervened in the theft and fired one shot into the vehicle,” police said.
CHARLOTTE, NC
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Man Held In Jail Without Bond

30-year old Jonathan David Williams of Taylorsville was arrested on Friday, January 13 by the Office of Probation and Parole. He was charged with felony parole violation and placed in the Alexander County Detention Center. An additional charge of failing to notify law enforcement of an address change as a registered sex offender has been added. Williams remains in the Alexander County Detention Center with no bond on the parole violation and a secured bond of $75,000 for the failure to register offense. A January 23rd court date is scheduled.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
WCNC

Gastonia police seek car break-in victims

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is asking recent car break-in victims to claim property officers recovered during an investigation. Officers responded to Keith Drive near Modena street around 4:40 a.m. on Tuesday for reported car break-ins. Three suspects reportedly ran off when police arrived, but two of them were found after a two-hour search: a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old. Both were arrested, but the third suspect was not located.
GASTONIA, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Mother Facing Charges After Her Child Was Kidnapped During Carjacking

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A Charlotte mother is now facing charges of misdemeanor child abuse after her 4-year-old child was kidnapped during a carjacking. CMPD says the mother left the child inside a running car that was unlocked outside a laundromat on Central Avenue Monday night. Police say the child was left unattended for 20 minutes.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Crimestoppers searching for arcade armed robbery in Charlotte

One of the courtesies is offering a cup of coffee and a muffin to whomever is hungry. It's called - "the muffin ministry." Hearing to held as state lawmakers consider bill to get tough on fentanyl trafficking. Updated: 2 hours ago. A hearing will be held as state lawmakers consider...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

No students injured in crash involving Charlotte school bus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was injured in a crash Thursday involving a school bus in Charlotte. Officials confirmed none of the children on the bus were injured. Around 3:30 p.m., the crash occurred in the 4200 block of Statesville Avenue, which is just north of Interstate 85. "All...
CHARLOTTE, NC
860wacb.com

Claremont Man Charged With Statutory Rape

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office arrested 45-year old Michael Elijah Bolick Jr on Tuesday and charged him with multiple offenses including statutory rape. Bokick of Claremont, is charged with multiple counts of felony statutory rape of a child 15 or younger, felony indecent liberties with a child and felony sex act by a parent or custodian. He is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center with a secured bond of $100,000.
CLAREMONT, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy