Juvenile shot by citizen during stolen vehicle attempt, North Carolina police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A juvenile was shot by a citizen during an attempt to steal a vehicle in southwest Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Wednesday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 10 a.m. Wednesday near 100 Southwold Drive in southwest Charlotte. A juvenile victim was found suffering from an apparent gunshot […]
qcnews.com
Charlotte teens charged with 15 crimes each after shooting outside Huntersville amusement park, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two 18-year-olds are facing 15 charges each after gunshots rang out during a dispute at Frankie’s Fun Park in Huntersville, according to the Huntersville Police Department. Police said officers responded to calls regarding a shooting around 10 p.m. on Jan. 6 at...
'One of the biggest red flags' | Forensic psychologist weighs in on the investigation into Madalina Cojocari's disappearance
CORNELIUS, N.C. — The search for missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari continues. Madalina was last seen publicly on Nov. 21 and wasn’t immediately reported missing. Her mother and stepfather were arrested in mid-December for failure to report a missing child and they’ve been in custody in Mecklenburg County ever since.
Police: Man accused of stabbing ex-girlfriend to death at convenience store
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — A man is accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend to death at a convenience store in Kings Mountain on Tuesday, police said. Kings Mountain officers were called around 7:45 p.m. that day to a Silver Express convenience store at 501 East King Street. When they arrived, officers found a woman, Ashley Erin Scoggins, 34, who had been stabbed.
Suspect arrested after deadly shooting in north Charlotte, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — A suspect was arrested in Troutman in connection with a deadly shooting that happened last Friday in north Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. The shooting happened on Hackberry Creek Trail, off West W.T. Harris Boulevard, at about 8:25 p.m. on Friday. One man was found...
WBTV
Man stabbed ex-girlfriend to death at Kings Mountain store, police say
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are looking for the man they say stabbed his ex-girlfriend to death at a Kings Mountain convenience store Tuesday night. According to Kings Mountain Police, officers were called to the Silver Express on East King Street for a stabbing at 7:43 p.m. The...
Arrests made in early January Frankie's Fun Park shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Huntersville Police Department has made an arrest following a shooting at Frankie's Fun Park earlier this month. Amiere Adair, 19, and Elijah Smith have each been charged with 15 various crimes. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.
CMPD: Child grazed by bullet during attempted vehicle theft
Police say a juvenile tried to steal a car in southwest Charlotte when someone intervened by firing a gun Wednesday morning. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers got a report that a child was trying to steal a vehicle on Southwold Drive at about 10:15 a.m. Wednesday. During the attempted theft, a citizen “intervened in the theft and fired one shot into the vehicle,” police said.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Man Held In Jail Without Bond
30-year old Jonathan David Williams of Taylorsville was arrested on Friday, January 13 by the Office of Probation and Parole. He was charged with felony parole violation and placed in the Alexander County Detention Center. An additional charge of failing to notify law enforcement of an address change as a registered sex offender has been added. Williams remains in the Alexander County Detention Center with no bond on the parole violation and a secured bond of $75,000 for the failure to register offense. A January 23rd court date is scheduled.
Gastonia police seek car break-in victims
GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is asking recent car break-in victims to claim property officers recovered during an investigation. Officers responded to Keith Drive near Modena street around 4:40 a.m. on Tuesday for reported car break-ins. Three suspects reportedly ran off when police arrived, but two of them were found after a two-hour search: a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old. Both were arrested, but the third suspect was not located.
Juvenile shot while attempting to steal vehicle in southwest Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A bullet grazed a juvenile on Wednesday after they were attempting to steal a vehicle, police said Wednesday. The incident happened on Southwold Drive near Nations Ford Road on Wednesday around 10:16 a.m. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to the scene for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.
wccbcharlotte.com
Mother Facing Charges After Her Child Was Kidnapped During Carjacking
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A Charlotte mother is now facing charges of misdemeanor child abuse after her 4-year-old child was kidnapped during a carjacking. CMPD says the mother left the child inside a running car that was unlocked outside a laundromat on Central Avenue Monday night. Police say the child was left unattended for 20 minutes.
Man dies in custody at Mecklenburg County jail, deputies say
CHARLOTTE — A man died after he was found unresponsive in his cell at the Uptown Charlotte jail, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said. MCSO said a detention officer found Bryon Miller, 49, around 5 a.m. Wednesday. Workers tried to resuscitate him but first responders said he died just after 5:30 a.m.
WHSV
Suspect in brutal killing of Charlotte woman gets bond on murder charge
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A suspect in the brutal killing of a 20-year-old Charlotte woman now has a $250,000 bond on his murder charge. James Salerno is one of four accused in the murder of Mary Collins in April 2020. “Stunned,” said Collins’ grandmother, Mia Alderman. “I don’t know...what’s the...
WBTV
Crimestoppers searching for arcade armed robbery in Charlotte
One of the courtesies is offering a cup of coffee and a muffin to whomever is hungry. It's called - "the muffin ministry." Hearing to held as state lawmakers consider bill to get tough on fentanyl trafficking. Updated: 2 hours ago. A hearing will be held as state lawmakers consider...
Inmate booked Sunday dies at Uptown detention center: Sheriff
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An inmate who was booked Sunday at the Uptown detention center died Wednesday, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said. Correctional officers responded to the incident around 5 a.m. where an inmate was found in a housing unit unresponsive., The inmate, 49-year-old Bryon Miller, was pronounced dead about 30 minutes […]
No students injured in crash involving Charlotte school bus
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was injured in a crash Thursday involving a school bus in Charlotte. Officials confirmed none of the children on the bus were injured. Around 3:30 p.m., the crash occurred in the 4200 block of Statesville Avenue, which is just north of Interstate 85. "All...
‘Hate still exists.’ Racial slur discovered on North Carolina bus
"I own three buses," said Pittman. "And what I was trying to do with them, I was trying to get a tiny home out of one of them and then use two of them to create my salon.
WBTV
Crime Stoppers: CMPD detectives still looking to identify suspect from 2021 arcade robbery
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify the man responsible for robbing an arcade in northeast Charlotte. The incident happened Saturday, August 7, 2021, shortly before 5:30 a.m. at the Galaxy 1 Arcade on N. Tryon Street. Police said it appears the arcade is no longer operational.
860wacb.com
Claremont Man Charged With Statutory Rape
The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office arrested 45-year old Michael Elijah Bolick Jr on Tuesday and charged him with multiple offenses including statutory rape. Bokick of Claremont, is charged with multiple counts of felony statutory rape of a child 15 or younger, felony indecent liberties with a child and felony sex act by a parent or custodian. He is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center with a secured bond of $100,000.
