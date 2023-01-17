Read full article on original website
State Police: North Country resident accused in Jefferson County shoplifting case
WATERTOWN- A North Country resident is accused of shoplifting in Jefferson County, authorities say. Alexis M. Sobek, 22, of Carthage, NY was arrested Wednesday night by the New York State Police (Watertown). Sobek was officially charged with one misdemeanor count each of petit larceny and criminally possessing a controlled substance in the seventh-degree.
North Country man charged with intoxicated driving in Jefferson County: Troopers
CHAMPION- A North Country man is accused of intoxicated driving in Jefferson County, authorities say. Christopher P. Robertson, 30, of Chaumont, NY was arrested Wednesday late afternoon by the New York State Police (Carthage). He is officially charged with one count of operating a motor vehicle (w/a .08 of 1% BAC).
2 men accused of stealing diesel fuel in Madison County
Two men from out of state were arrested Wednesday after allegedly using stolen and cloned credit cards to buy diesel fuel in Madison County. New York State Police say 30-year-old Yosiel Ruiz Linares, of New Jersey, and 36-year-old Jaview Martinez Fernandez, stole the diesel and loaded it into a modified tractor-trailer with a large storage tank using hidden hoses and pumps.
Report: Sheriff Carpinelli announces bid for fourth Lewis County term
LOWVILLE- Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpinelli says he will be seeking a fourth term in office this fall. He made the announcement Thursday in Lowville, NY. As far as we know, there are no opponents who have stepped up to challenge the sheriff, but that could very well change within the next few months.
State Police ask for help locating a Jefferson County man
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - New York State Police in Lowville are asking for the public’s help locating a Jefferson County man. Tyler J. Moroughan, 30, was reported missing on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, leaving a residence on Champion Street in West Carthage, Jefferson County. Moroughan is 5′9″ tall,...
Sheriff Maciol elected unanimously to State Sheriff’s Association Executive Committee during annual conference; receives prestigious award
ALBANY, NY- The New York State Sheriff’s Association held their 89th annual conference this week in Albany, NY and our Oneida County Sheriff was elected unanimously to serve on their executive committee. He also was named receiver of the Sheriff Grover Cleveland Award, the institute’s most prestigious honor. Grover...
Police continue search for suspect who left New York Mills schools on lockout after trying to enter building
NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y. – New York Mills police are still searching for a homeless man they say tried to get into the school building Tuesday, leading to a lockout. The suspect has been identified as John Becker, who police say has warrants out for his arrest for unrelated incidents.
Icy roads lead to rollover crash on Route 5S
SCHUYLER, N.Y. -- An SUV rolled over on Route 5S Thursday afternoon as icy conditions led to slick roads across the Mohawk Valley. It happened in the eastbound lane about a mile before the Frankfort exit. The driver hit a sheet of ice and lost control. The SUV went off...
Sheriff: Unruly man arrested after blocking traffic, resisting arrest in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – A homeless man is facing charges after authorities say he obstructed traffic, punched a sheriff’s vehicle and then tried to resist arrest. According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, 25-year-old John Rathbun was acting unruly and getting in the way of traffic on Ridge Street in Rome just after noon on Wednesday.
Man, 60, killed after UTV pins him underneath following roll-over in Oswego County
RICHLAND, N.Y. — New York State Police responded to a UTV rollover crash on Monday evening in the town of Richland, Oswego County. The crash occurred shortly after 5:00 p.m. near Bishop Road, troopers said. James Potter, 60, of Mannsville, Jefferson County was backing his UTV on an off-road...
NOTICE: Sheriff's Office issues Travel Advisory for all of Lewis County until further notice
LOWVILLE- A travel advisory is currently in place for all of Lewis County until further notice, according to the Sheriff's Office. Authorities warn to be very cautious of slippery road conditions amidst freezing rain.
Man who allegedly obstructed traffic and acted in threatening manner released with appearance tickets: OCSO
ROME- A man blocking traffic and acting in a threatening manner towards others was arrested and let go by police in Oneida County Wednesday, authorities say. John A. Rathbun, 25, was arrested by the Oneida County Sherriff’s Office following complaints in the city of Rome, NY. He was officially charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Student brought a weapon to VVS Tuesday morning
VERNON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Eyewitness News has learned of an incident Tuesday morning at VVS school. A student brought a weapon into a BOCES classroom Tuesday morning and threatened a school staff member. No one was injured. An administrator at the school secured the weapon and the student was turned over to their family and removed from the campus.
3 vehicles crash on Watertown’s Court Street bridge
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Winter weather was to blame for several crashes Tuesday throughout the North Country. There were no injuries reported in a three vehicle crash in the City of Watertown on the Court Street Bridge. A car struck a SUV coming from the opposite direction. The driver...
Utica Police need public's help identifying individual
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Police Department Major Crimes Unit is asking for the public's help identifying an individual. Police are looking to speak to this person as part of an investigation into a recent shooting that occurred on Clinton Place. They ask that anyone who has information contact them...
At-least two suspects from Poland charged with felony possessing a stolen credit card: NYSP
HERKIMER & ONEIDA COUNTIES- Authorities are announcing charges filed against at-least two suspects accused of felonies, including possessing a stolen credit card. According to information we have from the New York State Police, there are at-least two suspects, a 17 and 18-year-old, both from Poland, NY, who are charged with one felony count each of criminally possessing a stolen credit card.
Missing 58-year-old Herkimer County man found deceased
SALISBURY, N.Y. – On Monday, New York State Police located 58-year-old Jan L. Dager, deceased in a wooded area about half a mile from his home. According to police, the scene appears consistent with a natural death. Dager was from Salisbury and reported missing from his home on Heller...
Rome PD, Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers and the Rome City Police Department are asking for people to share information on the whereabouts of this week's Wanted Person of the Week. According to Cpt. Kevin James, police are looking for 39-year-old Steven C. Cruz of W. Thomas Street in Rome on a handful of charges including Assault.
20-year-old pedestrian dead, hit by multiple cars on I-81
TOWN OF HASTINGS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 20-year-old pedestrian died after he was hit by many vehicles on I-81 northbound near mile marker 101.3 in the Town of Hastings on Tuesday, January 17 at 6:49 p.m. according to New York State Police. Troopers say that when they arrived on the scene, they found many vehicles […]
CNY Man Dies After Being Pinned By UTV
A 60-year-old Central New York man was killed in a UTV mishap in Oswego County. According to New York State Police investigators, James Potter was backing-up his UTV on an off-road trail in the town of Richland when he hit a tree, causing the vehicle to rollover and pin him beneath it.
