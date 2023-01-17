Read full article on original website
Kait 8
One person hurt in shooting
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police are currently at the scene of a shooting. Officers confirmed one person was hurt and taken to the hospital from that shooting on Self Circle after 8 p.m. A search for a suspect is underway, according to JPD. Region 8 News has a...
Kait 8
JPD investigates after suspects stole $1,500 worth of street signs
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The two suspects stole a stop sign, eight streets sign, and the poles and mounting brackets along with them. A Jonesboro police officer was dispatched to the 4400 block of Wolf Den Lane on Tuesday, Jan 17 around 3 p.m. where they recovered the $1,500 worth of stolen street signs.
Kait 8
Man accused of breaking into cars at tow lot
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man faces felony charges after police said employees at a Paragould tow yard caught him breaking into vehicles. According to the affidavit, on Wednesday, Jan. 18, workers saw 43-year-old Brandon Potter inside the fenced lot, throwing items over the fence. When police arrived, they...
Kait 8
Woman accused of stealing $15k from store
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police say a woman stole $15,000 from a Jonesboro store’s registers. An employee with the Walmart Neighborhood Market, 3319 Harrisburg Rd., reported the alleged theft on Wednesday, Jan. 18. According to the initial incident report, the thefts had occurred since Oct. 1. The report did...
neareport.com
Man faces charge for indecent exposure to a child
JONESBORO, Ark. – A man in his mid-60s found himself in trouble with the law this week in Jonesboro on accusations he exposed himself to a child. The Jonesboro Police Department took the report after 7 PM on January 17 at the 300-block of State Street. The police report said the suspect exposed himself to the child next door.
KATV
Jonesboro woman hit by pick up truck airlifted to hospital
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A 38-year-old Jonesboro woman suffered serious injuries when police said a pickup truck hit her, our content partner Region 8 News reported. According to the report, Carol Mucherson suffered a compound fracture to her left leg, a broken femur, and a cut to her forehead.
neareport.com
Report: Suspect stole $15,000 from Walmart cash registers for months
JONESBORO, Ark. – A felony theft investigation is underway in Jonesboro and the victim is Walmart. The report filed with the Jonesboro Police Department says between October 1, 2022 and January 18, 2023 at the Walmart on Harrisburg Road in Jonesboro, a suspect has been stealing money from cash registers.
KATV
Early morning shooting in Jonesboro leaves one injured
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Jonesboro Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting on Meadowbrook Drive, our content partner Region 8 News reported. According to JPD’s Facebook page, officers received a call around 3:21 a.m., on Tuesday. The post said when officers arrived on the scene, they...
neareport.com
Report: Suspect pulled victim’s hair out and attempted to shoot her
JONESBORO, Ark. – A scary situation was reported to Jonesboro police Saturday night and it began with a shots fired call. Police responded to the 600-block of Chesnut Street after 11 PM on January 14. Initially, authorities were dispatched in regards to a shots fired call. Authorities met with...
Kait 8
Family speaks out after mother of 13 was fatally hit by a truck
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - East Johnson Avenue is one of the most traveled roads in Jonesboro. On Sunday, Jan. 15, Carol Mucherson was attempting to cross the crosswalk near the intersection of East Johnson Avenue and State Street when she was hit by a pickup truck, leaving her with multiple life-threatening injuries.
southarkansassun.com
Crittenden County Woman Sentenced to 126 Years for Shooting Death of 8-Year-Old Girl
A woman from Crittenden County has been found guilty and given a sentence for the shooting death of an eight-year-old girl in Marion, which occurred in 2022. Shanteria Nicole Montgomery, 25, was found guilty of first-degree murder, terroristic act, and tampering with physical evidence in a Crittenden County Circuit Court trial that lasted less than 90 minutes.
Arkansas man wanted after argument leads to fatal shooting
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. — Police in Blytheville, Arkansas, are looking for a suspect in a deadly shooting that started with a disagreement between two cousins. WREG first met Malik Dority in 2018 when the wheelchair-bound Blytheville man claimed he was “roughed up” by police who were serving a warrant for battery. “They hurted me, hurted me […]
Kait 8
Blytheville police issue warrant for murder suspect
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – The Blytheville Police Department is investigating a Tuesday morning homicide on the 700 Block of Central. According to Chief Ross Thompson, 25-year-old Dandre Whitfield was shot and killed on Jan. 17. Following an investigation into the shooting, officers obtained an arrest warrant for 26-year-old Malik...
Kait 8
Fire chief convicted of third degree assault
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Trumann Fire Chief Revis Kemper was seen getting into a physical altercation on his front lawn with his neighbors back in October. Kemper was charged Sunday, Oct. 23, for the incident with third-degree assault, and his wife was charged with third-degree battery, non-domestic. On Friday, Nov....
Kait 8
1 dead and 1 injured in West Memphis crash
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash on I55 leaves one man dead and one man injured. Arkansas State Police reported that the crash took place at 4:57 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14. According to the fatal crash report, Henley Dolmon, 41 of Cordova was driving a 2006 Mercedes Benz, traveling southbound in the northbound lane while a 2022 Mack Truck driven by Cliff Campbell, 51, of Memphis, was traveling northbound. The Mercedes Benz struck the front of the Truck killing Dolmon.
neareport.com
Traffic stop leads to cocaine, LSD arrests
JONESBORO, Ark. – Authorities made a big find Friday while patrolling the area of Johnson Avenue in Jonesboro. It happened between 1 PM and 4 PM near the intersection of Johnson and Rogers Street. The report states a black 2021 Honda Civic had improper tint, although it isn’t clear if that was the initial reason for the stop. JPD’s Street Crime Unit made the stop.
Kait 8
Representatives looking to make changes at police academy
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After the death of Jonesboro Police Officer Vincent Parks, lawmakers around the state want to make sure tragic incidents like this never happen again. House Bill 1159 has been proposed in Little Rock and it would prohibit hazing at the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy. Hazing...
Kait 8
Trumann woman struck and killed on I-555
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A 43-year-old Trumann woman died Monday night when a car struck her on the interstate. According to Arkansas State Police, the incident happened at 7:18 p.m. on Interstate 555 at the 29-mile marker in Poinsett County. Martha Jean Burgess was walking across the interstate when...
Kait 8
Police: Brookland man accused of raping minor
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A Brookland man could spend the next 10 to 40 years in prison after being arrested on suspicion of rape. According to the Brookland Police Department, Lazarus Darnell Robinson-McMiller was arrested after a child went to their teacher on Jan. 12 and reported they had been sexually assaulted multiple times and was able to recount the events in vivid detail.
whiterivernow.com
Two arrested on drugs, firearms charges after traffic stop
The driver of a vehicle stopped by Arkansas State Police in Locust Grove Tuesday was arrested along with his passenger after illegal drugs and a loaded firearm were allegedly discovered by the troopers. According to court information filed Wednesday, James R. Simmons, 46, was observed by state police driving a...
