JONESBORO, Ark. – A man in his mid-60s found himself in trouble with the law this week in Jonesboro on accusations he exposed himself to a child. The Jonesboro Police Department took the report after 7 PM on January 17 at the 300-block of State Street. The police report said the suspect exposed himself to the child next door.

JONESBORO, AR ・ 10 HOURS AGO