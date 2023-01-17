ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, TN

Forum tonight focuses on need for Medicaid expansion in state

By Donna Smith, The Oak Ridger
The Oak Ridger
The Oak Ridger
 2 days ago

The League of Women Voters of Oak Ridge and a number of area organizations are sponsoring a panel discussion tonight on Medicaid Expansion in Tennessee.

The free, open-to-the-public forum is set for 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Oak Ridge Associated Universities' Pollard Auditorium, 210 Badger Ave.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lWtrU_0kHDzloX00

TAccording to the League news release on the event, "The forum is for the purpose of further informing the Tennessee electorate on the urgency of Medicaid expansion in Tennessee. But more importantly, it will seek to convince Tennessee legislators of their accountability in this Tennessee crisis on health care and the need for them to fix it."

Zach Buck, an assistant professor of law at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville, will moderate Tuesday night's discussion. He will moderate a panel of four speakers:

  • William Culbert, a retired physician from Oak Ridge, who will speak on "The Abandoned Patient."
  • Judy Roitman, also of Oak Ridge, executive director of the Tennessee Health Care Campaign, who will address "The Impact of Medicaid Expansion on Hospitals and Communities."
  • The Rev. Derrick Hammond, pastor of Oak Valley Baptist Church in Oak Ridge, who will speak on "The Impacts of Health and Health Care Disparities Within Minority and Marginalized Communities,"; and
  • Matthew C. Harris, UTK professor of economics, specializing in health care, who will ask, "If we pull the Medicaid expansion lever, what can we expect to happen from an economic perspective?"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A3cYb_0kHDzloX00

The organizations joining the Oak Ridge League in "speaking to the importance of Medicaid expansion" are: the Oak Ridge chapter and Tennessee chapter of the American Association of University Women (AAUW); the League of Women Voters of Tennessee; the Tennessee Health Care Campaign, SEIU Local 205 at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, New Direction Health Care Solutions, the Tennessee Disability Coalition, the Women's Interfaith Dialogue of Oak Ridge, the Arts and Culture Alliance of Greater Knoxville, Oak Valley Baptist Church, the National Association of Social Workers/Tennessee chapter; Nurture the Next; the Knox/Oak Ridge chapter of the Central Labor Council, the Interfaith Worker Justice of East Tennessee, Tennessee Out-Reach Center for Homeless (TORCH), Oak Ridge Solutions on Racism, the Free Medical Clinic of Oak Ridge , United Way of Anderson County, and Jobs with Justice of East Tennessee.

This article originally appeared on Oakridger: Forum tonight focuses on need for Medicaid expansion in state

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

Bill to legalize medical cannabis in Tennessee

A West Tennessee lawmaker filed a bill to legalize medical cannabis in the state of Tennessee. State capitol reporter Chris O'Brien caught up with him as we push deeper into the session. Bill to legalize medical cannabis in Tennessee. A West Tennessee lawmaker filed a bill to legalize medical cannabis...
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Tribune

Biden Announces Upcoming Plans for Tennessee’s Economy

NASHVILLE, TN — President Joe Biden has released his economic plan for Tennessee, as well as a recap of accomplishments made by his administration since taking office in 2020. These accomplishments include a shrinking unemployment rate, 206,000 new jobs, and 179,004 new business filings in Tennessee since December 2020, with bigger plans for the state scheduled further this year.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Rodent infestation found in Knoxville restaurant during health inspection

The presence of rodents is just one of several critical violations found during a recent health inspection at a Cali-Mex-style restaurant in East Knox County. Rodent infestation found in Knoxville restaurant …. The presence of rodents is just one of several critical violations found during a recent health inspection at...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Heart health issue on the rise

Experts are saying that across the nation doctors are seeing an increase of younger people coming to them with heart problems. To figure out what doctors are experiencing in East Tennessee, Cardiologist Dr. Emmanuel Isang from UT Medical center stops by WATE. Heart health issue on the rise. Experts are...
TENNESSEE STATE
Advocate Andy

TN Gov. Lee Announces Inaugural Events

Ready for second term, Tennessee Governor plans celebratory events. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, re-elected with a solid margin in the 2022 elections, has announced a series of events to celebrate his victory. The announcement comes as the Tennessee General Assembly begins its 2023 session. During this session, the legislature will take up key issues that are a part of Lee's overall agenda for the state.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Tennessee bill targets travel for abortion

Tennessee has one of the strictest abortion restriction laws in the country. It forces pregnant women to travel out of state if they want to terminate their pregnancy for any reason. Now, there's a bill in our legislature prohibiting counties from providing financial help to those women. Tennessee bill targets...
TENNESSEE STATE
wjhl.com

State senator weighs in on Sullivan Co. dog arrest case

After two Sullivan County women were arrested for their alleged role in the disappearance of a dog during severe cold, Tennessee State Senator Jon Lundberg said he thinks a change in the law is in order. State senator weighs in on Sullivan Co. dog arrest …. After two Sullivan County...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Environmental racism in Tennessee, fueled by the presence of military bases

As a nationwide phenomenon, environmental racism occurs when low-income people of color are disproportionately exposed to pollution due to the neighborhoods they are forced to live in. There are many factors that have been contributing to environmental injustice over the decades, such as the inaccessibility of affordable land, racial segregation, and lack of political power […] The post Environmental racism in Tennessee, fueled by the presence of military bases appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

Deadline to submit appeal for Pandemic EBT is Jan. 20

TENNESSEE, USA — The Tennessee Department of Human Services said Friday, Jan. 20 is the deadline for Tennessee parents to submit an appeal for Pandemic EBT. It said an appeal may be an option for children who participated in the National School Lunch Program and had COVID-19-related absences but did not receive P-EBT benefits.
TENNESSEE STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover Tennessee’s Coldest January on Record

The winter period is associated with temperature drops in most parts of the world, and. is no different. Middle Tennessee is the part of the state that gets coldest during winter. The average temperature in December drops to about 40.4 and 37.7 degrees Fahrenheit in January. However, there are occasions when the temperature drops beyond the average levels, and parts of the state experience temperatures far below zero. This has happened several times in the history of Tennessee during some of the state’s coldest Januarys on record. This post details some of these remarkable temperature drops across different locations in Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBBJ

TWRA: Sick raccoons reported in West Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says they have received reports of what appears to be rabies in raccoons in West Tennessee. The TWRA says to be cautious and to avoid sick wildlife, as rabies can infect all mammals, including humans. The TWRA says the raccoon variant...
TENNESSEE STATE
WYFF4.com

Earthquake reported near Tennessee, North Carolina border

CHEROKEE, N.C. — An earthquake was reported near the Tennessee, North Carolina border on Thursday morning. The USGS says the 2.15 magnitude earthquake happened about 12:15 a.m. in the Eastern Cherokee Reservation and five miles southwest of Cherokee, North Carolina. So far, no damage has been reported.
CHEROKEE, NC
FOX Carolina

USGS: Earthquake reported near NC, TN border

CHEROKEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake hit near the North Carolina and Tennessee border early Thursday morning. The 2.2 magnitude earthquake hit 5.7 miles of Cherokee, NC around 12:19 a.m., according to USGS. It had a depth of 0 kilometers. This earthquake...
CHEROKEE, NC
The Oak Ridger

The Oak Ridger

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
215K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oak Ridge, TN from Oakridger.

 http://oakridger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy