ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Now all vegan (again), Fern hires a new executive chef and launches a new menu.

By Shannon Greene, Melissa Oyler
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VNO4C_0kHDzJIJ00

Have you been to Fern, Flavors from the Garden lately? The now-all-vegan (again) Charlotte restaurant has hired a new executive chef, Brad Collins, and has launched a new menu.

It’s not the first vegan adventure for the Dilworth spot.

Fern opened in 2011 as a vegetarian restaurant and went fully vegan shortly afterward. At the beginning of the pandemic, as a way to branch out and get more people to embrace the plant-based lifestyle, Fern added cheese and eggs to select dishes.

But when Collins joined Fern, the team looked at the product mix and decided to go back to being 100 percent vegan.

“Chef Collins felt very strongly about this and wanted to make a very intentional distinction to be all vegan, so we’ve removed eggs and cheese entirely,” said Jill Marcus, owner of Mother Earth Group, which includes Fern.

Perfect for January nutrition reset

January is typically the busiest month for Fern, as new year’s resolutions often bring new customers seeking a healthier lifestyle.

“The trick to plant-based food is to get it to taste like normal food so that when you eat here, you don’t feel like you’re missing anything,” Marcus told CharlotteFive. “Customers want something delicious and satisfying, but also something that isn’t made with chemicals or strange things. For example, our crab cake and burgers taste playful and smart at the same time.”

Fern’s entire menu is created from scratch, with no pre-fabricated burger patties or store-bought pastries. Most of the vegetables are grown nearby at the Mother Earth Group garden off Freedom Drive.

Fern is also one of very few vegan restaurants with its own cocktail menu.

“If you’re going to eat out, it needs to be an experience. And why not do it with a clean conscious?” Marcus said. “People want to feel good about their choices.”

What’s on the new menu?

Fern’s new menu launched this week with a combination of old and new favorites, and it now includes a mocktail selection.

We’ve posted a few highlights below, so you know what to order the next time you visit the Dilworth spot:

Daytime menu (brunch/lunch)

For the table:

  • Winter Roll: Tofu, kimchi, spiced nuts, cucumber, carrot, cabbage, mint, basil. $13
  • Cauliflower Wings: Buffalo - crumbled blue cheese, celery microgreens, smoked tomato ranch; or Thai chili - spiced nuts, basil microgreens. $15

Mains:

  • BBQ Sandwich: Caramelized jackfruit, barbecue sauce, jalapeño slaw, pickles. GF bread or lettuce wrap available. Choice of side salad or herb potatoes. $18

  • Avocado toast: Sourdough, vegan feta, pomegranate arils, pepitas. $14

  • Breakfast burrito: Scrambled vegan cheddar tofu or JUST Egg, sofrito, potatoes, pico, guacamole, vegan queso. $18

Weekends only:

  • Chicken & Waffles: fried oyster mushrooms, maple sriracha, scallion. $18

  • Cinnamon rolls: $10

Dinner menu

For the table:

  • Gyoza: Plant-based beef, cabbage, Shiitake mushrooms, tamari dipping sauce. Pan fried or fried. $15

  • Mac n Cheese: Cashew mornay, panko crispies, Parmesan. $15

Mains:

  • Burger: Plant-based beef and mushroom patty, queso, shiitake bacon, fancy sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickle. Add JUST Egg for $2. $18
  • Zo Boy: Fried oyster mushrooms, remoulade, lettuce, tomato, cocktail sauce. $18

  • Masala: Cauliflower, chickpeas, Shiitake mushrooms, roasted cashews, rice. $22

  • Eggplant Parm: Herb crusted eggplant, zucchini noodles, basil aioli, cashew ricotta, kalamata tapenade. $25

Desserts:

  • Carrot cake. $10
  • Seasonal cheesecake with coconut cream. $10
  • Chocolate hazelnut torte. $10

Cocktails:

  • Gin and Green Juice Cocktail: Gin, green juice, elderflower. $15
  • Cinnamon Irish Coffee: Jameson Irish whiskey, goldschlager, coffee, cinnamon syrup, coconut whip. $14

Mocktails:

  • Cosmic Lemonade: Lemon, simple syrup, butterfly pea tea. $7
  • Faux 75: Hibiscus syrup, lemon juice, bitter lemon soda. $8
  • No Mosa: Pear juice, cinnamon syrup, sparkling mineral water. $8
  • Lychee Lemongrass Fizz: Lychee puree, lime juice, lemongrass syrup, sparkling mineral water. $9
  • Pomegranate Mule: Pomegranate juice, lime, ginger beer. $7

Fern, Flavors From The Garden

Location: 1419 East Blvd Suite A, Charlotte, NC 28203

Cuisine: Vegan

Instagram: @fernflavors

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea set to hit shelves in March

Fred Tiess, an instructor at Johnson & Wales University, went through the drawers in the QC Kitchen and let us know what we really need and what we don't. Kristen looked a little skeptical, so Mary promised to make it!. Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams opens fourth Charlotte location. Updated:...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Popular Charlotte Distillery Opening New Location In Waxhaw

Slowly but surely, the brewery/distillery scene is becoming an absolute thing in Waxhaw. I add distillery because a first is on its way. And it’s one that is familiar to NoDa aficionados. Great Wagon Road Distillery is opening in the Union County hotspot this summer. Oliver “Ollie” Mulligan is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Popular North Carolina Restaurant Bringing Fresh Seafood To Charlotte Airport

The Waterman the popular seafood restaurant with locations in Southend and Lake Norman will be the latest addition to dining at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. WSOC-TV reports that the restaurant will take over the location previously occupied by Phillips Seafood and is expected to be open by the end of this year or early 2024. The location is at the far end of concourse C, between gates C13 and C15. The Waterman describes itself as a ” neighborhood seafood restaurant and oyster bar.” If there’s one thing I like to do when traveling it’s getting to the airport early, find my gate, and then sit down for a drink and bite to eat. Can’t wait to give this airport location a try!
CHARLOTTE, NC
power98fm.com

Seafood Chain Opening Another Charlotte Location in Uptown

Calling all the seafood lovers. A popular seafood chain is opening yet another Charlotte location in the Uptown area. This will be Brown Bag Seafood Co.’s third and largest location in the Charlotte region. This location will open Tuesday, January 17, at 601 S. Tryon St. in Ally Center. Are you close by?
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

The Anne Springs Close Greenway Wedding Show is this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Anne Springs Close Greenway will host a Wedding Show to showcase local vendors and the Greenway’s iconic venues. No tickets or advance registration are required, and doors to the romantic Dairy Barn open at 10am. Meet local wedding and event vendors, sample passed hors...
FORT MILL, SC
power98fm.com

Charlotte Celebrity Hair Braider Typh’s Braids Tells The In’s and Out’s Of The Business

Celebrity hair braider Tiffany Poles stopped through Nolimit Larry & The Morning Maddhouse. Tiffany better known as Typh’s Braids is a braider to the stars here in Charlotte. Typh’s client list includes people like Ted Guinn, Terry Rozier, The Game, and her number one client Allen Iverson. Typh speaks about her first celebrity client and how she spread her business in the celebrity world. She also tells us about getting started in the hair business and the classes she teaches to help others in the industry.
CHARLOTTE, NC
businesstodaync.com

Claire’s and Loft in Birkdale Village closing this month

Jan. 18. By TL Bernthal. Two stores in Birkdale Village are closing , but the Kilted Buffalo renewed its lease for five years, representatives of the businesses said. Claire’s — which sells jewelry and fashion accessories, plus ear piercing — closes Saturday, Jan. 21. Associates can transfer to other store locations such as NorthLake Mall or in Denver.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
24K+
Followers
431
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy