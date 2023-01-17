Read full article on original website
Clarkson’s Farm New Arrival Dies After Moments On Diddly Squat Farm With Jeremy Clarkson
The Grand Tour host Jeremy Clarkson had revealed only three days ago that they had welcomed the arrival of a piglet to the Diddly Squat Farm. Unfortunately, only moments ago, he’s updated Clarkson’s Farm fans with the sad news that it has died. Posting the news to his...
Jeremy Clarkson News: Band Turns Down £30,000 In Stand Against Grand Tour Presenter
Jeremy Clarkson has been refused use of a bands song following his controversial column for The Sun on Meghan Markle. Boff Whalley, lead guitarist from Chumbawamba, has revealed on Twitter that they turned down £30,000 for the use of their song to feature on Clarkson’s next TV show. Although Whalley did not clarify which TV series it was for, it could either be Clarkson’s Farm which is due to be released on Prime Video on 10th February, or there is the European Special of The Grand Tour which is also in edit at the moment.
Jeremy Clarkson’s Meghan Markle Column Receives Record Number Of Complaints
The Grand Tour host Jeremy Clarkson’s recent controversial column about Meghan Markle has been revealed to be the most complained about column the regulator’s history. In the since-removed column, Clarkson said he “hated Meghan Markle on a cellular level” and then that he was “dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her”.
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Respond To Jeremy Clarkson’s Apology
A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has made a statement following Jeremy Clarkson’s Instagram apology for his controversial column about Meghan Markle. In the column for The Sun, which has since been deleted, the Grand Tour host said he “hates Meghan Markle on a cellular level” and “At night, I’m unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her.”
epicstream.com
Meghan Markle Shock: Prince Harry’s Wife Reportedly Ended Her Friendship With Jessica Mulroney After the Stylist Cited Her as Her ‘Close Friend’ Amid White Privilege Backlash
Meghan Markle has a lot of friends, but she has a handful of close pals that have stuck to her side amid all the controversies and criticisms she has received in recent years. When her name first made rounds online, there were reports that one of Markle’s best friends was Jessica Mulroney.
epicstream.com
King Charles Shock: Prince Harry Removed From Coronation After Spare Leaks; Meghan Markle’s Husband’s Part Reportedly Scrapped, Prince William Only Royal Left With a Role
King Charles is not letting his controversial son Prince Harry bring his drama to his coronation, a report says. Prince William's father reportedly made changes scrapping the Duke of Sussex's role in his special day after excerpts from his book Spare leaked. King Charles Reportedly Removed Prince Harry's Role In...
epicstream.com
Does Prince Harry Inherit Anything From The Queen?
There have been a lot of questions about Queen Elizabeth’s fortune after her passing on September 8, 2022, with many wondering if Prince Harry is part of her will. Does Meghan Markle’s husband inherit anything from his grandmother despite the allegations he throws against the royal family?. Table...
Body Language Expert Says the Way Meghan Markle Always Looks Directly Into Cameras Is ‘Fearless’
A body language expert explains why Meghan Markle looking directly at a camera is a 'fearless' move while another expert shares how Meghan and Kate approach this differently.
Popculture
Key Royal Family Member Reportedly 'Declared War' on Meghan Markle Before Prince Harry Marriage
Amidst all of the talk surrounding Harry & Meghan, a new report has emerged about how one member of the royal family allegedly treated Meghan Markle. According to Radar Online, Camilla, the Queen Consort and wife of King Charles III, plotted against Meghan prior to her May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. She allegedly did not approve of Meghan and Harry's relationship, with the tension between herself and Meghan apparently reaching a boiling point before the nuptials.
Here’s The Real Reason Why Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Can’t Have Their Royal Titles Stripped By King Charles
This article has been updated since its original publication date to include recent facts. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s titles have been a hot topic of discussion ever since King Charles took the throne following the death of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, earlier this year. While Prince Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, have yet to receive new titles like Prince William and Kate Middleton, whose titles and social media handles were almost instantly upgraded to Prince and Princess of Wales, things have been relatively quiet regarding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex‘s ones, with the fate of their, and their children’s, titles being very up in the air!
Former Spokesperson For Dodi Fayed's Father Says Prince Harry Created His Own Downfall
We're just days away from the release of Prince Harry's bombshell memoir, "Spare," and the raft of promotional appearances surrounding it, during which the Duke of Sussex looks set to delve even further into the ongoing issues with his estranged family. In a trailer for his "60 Minutes" interview with Anderson Cooper, the royal defector confirmed once and for all that he will never return to Buckingham Palace, and his previous life there (via Twitter).
netflixjunkie.com
“on her knees… her eyes closed”: Prince Harry Reveals How Meghan Markle Asked Princess Diana for Guidance
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have brought the Royal Family down to the dust, but their unquestioned respect for the Duke’s mother, Princess Diana is unconditional. Following the death of his mother, the sidelined Prince devoted his entire life to seeking justice for his mother who had to meet such a tragic death. Ever since Meghan Markle stepped into the Royal Family, she could share the same amount of respect for her mother-in-law as Harry.
epicstream.com
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Losing Friends in Hollywood? Sussexes Allegedly Ditched by Former Pals Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, George Clooney, Amal Clooney
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to the United States over a year ago after they decided to quit their royal duties in the United Kingdom. When they first moved overseas, there were reports claiming that their neighbors and celebrity friends welcomed them with open arms. Table of contents. Obamas,...
Kate Middleton’s ‘Awkward Situation’ With Mother Carole After Prince William Engagement
Kate Middleton revealed in her and Prince William's engagement interview why she and her mother, Carole, felt 'quite awkward' after the proposal: 'I didn't know if my mother knew.'
Psychic who predicted Queen's death has 'awful' Prince Andrew prediction
A psychic, who claimed to have predicted the Queen's death, said he feels like "something awful" will happen to Prince Andrew this year.Craig Hamilton-Parker has been dubbed by many as the "new Nostradamus" due to his future predictions, alongside his spiritual medium wife, Jane. He was said to have predicted the pandemic, Donald Trump becoming president and Brexit. Recently, he also foresaw King Charles being pelted by eggs – which later came true a few weeks later.Speaking about Charles' first year as King, Hamilton-Parker told the Metro he sees him being "a reforming king".He said: "Doing this not just to...
Meghan Markle’s Former Friend Believes Prince Harry Will Wake Up and Realize It Was a ‘Massive Mistake’ to Marry the Duchess
A woman who was once tight with Meghan Markle is revealing why she thinks Prince Harry will one day realize that marrying the duchess was "a massive mistake."
Prince Harry Finally Addressed If He'll Be Attending King Charles III's Coronation
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Prince Harry’s latest press round for his memoir, Spare, is finally answering one particular question that royal watchers have been asking for months: Will he and Meghan Markle attend King Charles III’s coronation on May 6? It’s not a simple yes-or-no answer because there is a lot riding on how the royal family reacts in the next four months. In his upcoming interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby, Harry gets right to the point about what he’s looking for from Charles and...
In Style
Meghan Markle Was Reportedly Offended When She Was "Reprimanded" for Suggesting Kate Middleton Had "Baby Brain"
Although there are still a few days until Prince Harry’s highly-anticipated memoir Spare is available to the public, bombshell tidbits are already dropping left and right. The latest? Promises that the prince will reveal details surrounding an especially epic fight between his wife Meghan Markle and his sister-in-law Kate Middleton.
Madonna Lets Loose With Her Kids As Haters Beg Queen Of Pop To Cancel World Tour: 'It Would Be A Huge Flop'
Madonna and her children may have showcased their groovy moves in a recent social media video, but can the Queen of Pop bring the heat to her rumored 2023 world tour later this year?On Saturday, January 7, the "Material Girl" singer took to Instagram to share a sweet video compilation of her kids Rocco Ritchie 22, David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 16, and twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone, 10, dancing the night away with their mom during their trip to Africa."Dancing under the full moon with the Masai and good music 🐘🇰🇪♥️🇰🇪💚🦓," Madonna captioned the memorable moment, which occurred just...
Elle
Jake Gyllenhaal Said His Crush Made It Hard to Film Love Scenes With Jennifer Aniston
In 2002, Jake Gyllenhaal starred across from Jennifer Aniston in The Good Girl, a movie about two lovers, with Aniston playing an unhappily married woman having an affair with her younger co-worker. There are quite a few intimate scenes in the film, and in an interview on The Howard Stern Show, Gyllenhaal was asked about what it was like filming them with Aniston.
