This winter, health services across Europe are under intense pressure. We are feeling the strain in every part of the UK, too. We’ve seen the highest number of patients admitted to hospital with flu for a decade. This comes on top of continuing Covid admissions, and the treatment backlog left by the pandemic.The nurses’ strike on Wednesday and the further walkouts for next month announced by the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) on Monday will pile on further pressure at this challenging time. Around 30,000 procedures or outpatient appointments were postponed as a result of nurse strikes on 15 and...

2 DAYS AGO