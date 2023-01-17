Read full article on original website
Related
Military.com
New Law Expands VA Program for Veterans to Buy Vehicles Adapted for Their Disabilities
Retired Army Chief Warrant Officer Neal Williams has owned several vehicles in the last 25 years that were modified to accommodate his wheelchair and let him drive with hand controls. For his first vehicle, Williams, who is paralyzed as the result of a combat injury in Vietnam, used a one-time...
Starting Tuesday, all U.S. military veterans in suicidal crisis will be eligible for free care at any VA or private facility
Beginning Tuesday, U.S. military veterans who find themselves in suicidal crisis will be eligible for free emergency medical care at any Department of Veterans Affairs facility or any private facility. Unlike for most other medical benefits, veterans do not have to be enrolled in the VA system to be eligible....
VA providing free health care for veterans in suicidal crisis
The United States Department of Veterans Affairs is covering medical expenses for U.S. veterans who are in an acute suicidal crisis.
Military.com
VA to Waive Medical Copays for Native American, Alaskan Native Vets
The Department of Veterans Affairs is following through with a congressional mandate to waive copayments for native American and native Alaskan veterans for most medical appointments. The VA is to publish an interim rule Thursday in the Federal Register announcing its intention to drop copays for veterans with a known...
Navy Times
When VA calls, veterans listen
One of the Department of Veterans Affairs’ most effective outreach efforts may be a simple telephone call to ask veterans if they have any questions. According to data to be released later this week by the Government Accountability Office, staffers in the VA Solid Start program were able to connect with more than 70% of recently separated servicemembers in fiscal 2021 to discuss health care benefits, program offerings and other veteran-related questions.
Military.com
VA Home Loan Changes, GI Bill Benefits Among Help for Veterans in Year-End Bills Signed by Biden
A streamlined appraisal process for Department of Veterans Affairs home loans, an easier way to transfer GI Bill benefits to a new school, and more support for survivors of military sexual trauma. Those are some of the improvements for veterans that are coming after President Joe Biden signed a batch...
More than 8 in 10 nursing homes face staffing shortages: survey
Story at a glance Most nursing homes in the United States are suffering from staff shortages and struggling to attract new employees, according to a new survey on the industry. Currently, 86 percent of nursing homes in the U.S are experiencing moderate to severe staffing shortages and 96 percent are struggling to hire additional…
WebMD
For Homeless People, Care Homes Offer a Safe Place to Die With Dignity
Having worked for more than 30 years as a nurse -- 12 of them as a hospice nurse -- Taliaferro has always felt comfortable around the sick and dying. What bothered her was the number of her patients who died without the comfort of family or friends. “We see people...
allnurses.com
Should Hospitals Rehire LPNs/LVNs?
Specializes in Tele, ICU, Staff Development, Freelance Writer. Has 30 years experience. One large healthcare system, Allegheny Health Network in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has decided to do just that-bring LPNs back to address the staffing crisis. Note: LVNs (licensed vocational nurses) and LPNs (licensed practical nurses) are the same, but they...
Report: Workers experiencing 'extreme burnout' at HCA Healthcare Hospitals
A recent investigation by the SEIU, the nation's biggest healthcare labor union, has shown a patient care crisis in HCA Healthcare hospitals due to widespread understaffing.
Veterans in suicidal crisis can now seek care at no cost
Veterans who are in a suicidal crisis can now seek emergency care at any medical facility at no cost to them. Starting Tuesday, veterans will have free access to inpatient care or crisis residential care for up to 30 days and outpatient care for up to 90 days, the Department of Veterans Affairs said in […]
Emergency room death highlights Canadian healthcare crisis
When Allison Holthoff entered a crowded Nova Scotia hospital at the end of December, the intense pain in her abdomen worsened with each hour she spent waiting for treatment. With the emergency room under renovations, overwhelmed staff triaged a stream of incoming patients in a makeshift treatment area. “‘I feel...
MedicalXpress
A resource guide for Alzheimer's caregivers: Tips for home care and nursing homes
Do you know the difference between Medicare and Medicaid? How about, in a pinch, how to find a nursing home and research which ones in your area might be good and others less so?. Life invariably gets harder when a loved-one is diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, dementia or any other...
Voices: Pay hikes for NHS staff are unaffordable – and will cut patient care
This winter, health services across Europe are under intense pressure. We are feeling the strain in every part of the UK, too. We’ve seen the highest number of patients admitted to hospital with flu for a decade. This comes on top of continuing Covid admissions, and the treatment backlog left by the pandemic.The nurses’ strike on Wednesday and the further walkouts for next month announced by the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) on Monday will pile on further pressure at this challenging time. Around 30,000 procedures or outpatient appointments were postponed as a result of nurse strikes on 15 and...
Medicaid expansion cost up $21M because of DSS staffing needs
The cost of Medicaid expansion in South Dakota continues to inflate as the state Department of Social Services estimates tens of millions of dollars will need to be allocated to staffing. According to a recent DSS overview document, the department projects administrative costs will raise the price of expanding Medicaid...
Care for Caregivers - Three Best Practices
Being a caregiver is a huge psychological and physical challenge for many employees, but there are several important strategies that companies can use to lessen the impact and keep people productive and focused while at work. With the right support elements in place, caregivers can thrive, and companies can boost their retention rates too.
France 24
'A job I love, but I need to pay bills': Thousands of British nurses strike over healthcare crisis
Tens of thousands of nurses across England and Wales walked out Wednesday in a new protest over pay and patient safety, with no end in sight to a wave of strikes that has piled pressure on the overburdened public health system. About a quarter of hospitals and clinics in England...
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
Mental Health crisis straining Medicaid, according to KFF
The mental health crisis in the U.S. is disproportionately straining Medicaid in part because behavioral health services cost the federal program more than for other payers, according to a new analysis from the Kaiser Family Foundation. In addition, workforce challenges contribute to barriers in access to care and nearly half...
Hospital obstetrics on chopping block as facilities pare costs
Hospitals trying to shed unprofitable business lines are increasingly scaling back or halting maternity services, adding new stresses to the reproductive care landscape. Why it matters: Obstetric unit closures predate the pandemic but are drawing more concern with pregnancy-related deaths on the rise and an increased need for obstetrics care as more states restrict abortion.
beckerspayer.com
States eye increased Medicaid reimbursement rates to retain behavioral health providers
At least 28 states increased Medicaid reimbursement rates for behavioral health services in 2022, or plan to in 2023, according to a report from Kaiser Family Foundation. The report, published Jan. 10, used data from a survey of 44 state Medicaid programs. Of the surveyed states, 19 states reported increasing rates in fiscal year 2022, and 23 reported plans to increase rates in fiscal year 2023.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
73K+
Followers
79K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0