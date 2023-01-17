Read full article on original website
Happy New Year Wishes with a Spotlight Listing
Happy New Year from the Hilton Auction and Realty Team! Serving Bladen, surrounding counties, and beyond. We hope you and yours had a wonderful holiday season and wish you all the best in the New Year! If this year brings real estate questions or needs, we would love to have the opportunity for your business! Buying or selling residential, commercial, vacant land, etc., we have an experienced team here and are ready to help 24/7. We wish you many blessings in 2023!
Food bank calls for help
The Salemburg Christian Food Bank has aided those in need of food relentlessly and they continue to do so without fail. Now, they are calling
3 Things To Know For Wednesday
Here are three things to know for Wednesday, Jan. 18:. 1. UPLIFT Meeting: Today, 4:30 p.m., Powell-Melvin Agriculture Center, 450 Smith Circle, Elizabethtown. Program designed to boost tourism in Bladen County and other N.C. rural communities. Information: Jesa Valle at jvalle@nature-tourism.com or 984-272-9776. (READ MORE) 2. Elizabethtown-White Lake Chamber of...
Bladen Extension Service Offers Better Bladen Series
From beekeeping, backyard chickens, healthy eating, and garden basics, NC Cooperative Extension – Bladen County Center has a variety of workshop opportunities coming up in 2023 as a part of the Better Bladen Series. Workshops are at no cost to the participant and will be held at the Powell-Melvin...
Homestead Christian School Offers Early Enrollment Discount
The new Homestead Christian School (HCS) is now accepting applications. The school’s location is 34 Third Street in Dublin, North Carolina. Enroll by February 15 to get the Early Enrollment Discount!. The HCS is registered with the North Carolina Division of Non-Public Education and the National Center for Life...
Fire forces Wilmington family from their home
Ebonee Spears’s family still waits for answers seven years after disappearance. Wilmington celebrates legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. at annual parade. Though it was a chilly day in the Port City, people lined the streets of Downtown Wilmington for the 21st annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day parade.
Help Wanted for a Part-time (24 hrs.) Site Manager in the Bladen County
**RD/LIHTC apartment complex hiring for a part-time (24 hrs.) site manager in the Bladen County area. Must be organized, have basic math skills, be able to operate office equipment to include fax, computer, scanner, copier and adding machine. Experience a plus but not required. Must be able to pass credit and background screening along with a drug test. Must have a Driver’s License and reliable transportation. Please email resume to regionalpropertymanager2012@gmail.com.
Ebonee Spears’s family still waits for answers seven years after disappearance
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Seven years have passed since someone last reported seeing Ebonee Spears when she left her apartment one night in 2016. “When I think about it coming up seven years and we still don’t know nothing, it’s just unbelievable,” said Harriet Rivers, Spears’s mother.
Remembering Gene Mills, longtime owner of Wolpert's Department Store in Loris
Gene Mills always put his customers first. From 1962 to the end of 2022, Mills was the kind presence who made sure you left happy when visiting Wolpert’s Department Store in downtown Loris. He was a business owner who trusted his customers – so much so that he let...
Thousands gather for annual MLK parade in Downtown Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Thousands of people gathered in Downtown Wilmington on Monday for a celebration fit for a king. “It was so fun to see all the step shows and drums, it was good,” said one group of parade spectators. This is the 21st year of the Dr....
Sheriff: “People are dying,” community fights violence
[Photo: Participants at the meeting gathered to address the rise in shootings and other violence in Raeford and Hoke County. (Catharin Shepard photo)]. By Catharin Shepard • Editor • A community meeting held last Thursday night gave citizens a chance to voice their concerns and their ideas for how to make Hoke County a safer place.
Whiteville announces signal light change on U.S. 701 Bypass
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville Emergency Services has announced that a new traffic signal has been activated in flashing mode at the intersection of U.S. 701 Bypass (Powell Blvd.) and Columbus St. Yellow flashing lights will continue at the intersection until Wednesday, Jan. 25. Once that day arrives, a new...
‘I have no words:’ Community leader addresses racist graffiti
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day millions of Americans celebrate the legacy of the civil rights leader who fought to put a stop to racism and bring the country together. That was more than 60 years ago, but graffiti along sound barrier walls at the Military Cutoff Road Extension project in Ogden is evidence that there’s still work to do to put an end to hate.
Man returns to farm to find more than a dozen dogs died from dehydration
Bojangles announces hard sweet tea, expected to hit shelves in March. ‘This is about life’: The Healing Place detox center opens in Wilmington. Eight years after the idea was brought before New Hanover county commissioners, a potentially life-saving facility opened its doors in Wilmington. Pender Co. board approve changes...
Ms. Black North Carolina, a Columbus County native, shines light on health disparities
When Tatyana Faulk-Frink was crowned Ms. Black North Carolina last month, she proudly wore a sash bearing the name of her hometown of Chadbourn – a nod to the Columbus County community that she continues to support. As a medical student at the University of North Carolina and the...
Bladen County native publishes novel set in the county
If there’s one thing that Bladen County seems to be producing a lot of these days, it’s authors. It seems like there’s somet
Wilmington Italian restaurant ‘Elizabeth’s Pizza’ closing its doors
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Port City staple is closing its doors. Elizabeth’s Pizza and Italian Restaurant in Wilmington says it’s temporarily closing. The business says the closure is due to complications and other limitations associated with a long standing insurance claim for storm damage. They say...
Bojangles announces hard sweet tea, expected to hit shelves in March
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Bojangles has announced that their sweet tea will be available as an alcoholic beverage in the near future. Teaming with Appalachian Mountain Brewing, from Boone N.C., Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea will be available to consumers in March. As an alcoholic beverage, those wishing to enjoy the new concoction will need to be at least 21 years of age.
3 Things To Know For Friday
Here are three things to know for Friday, Jan. 20:. 1. High School Basketball: Today. Both Bladen County schools play at home. East Bladen hosts St. Pauls and West Bladen hosts Midway in Southeastern Athletic Conference games. Junior varsity boys games tip at 4:30 p.m. followed by varsity girls about 6 p.m. and varsity boys about 7:30 p.m. The East Bladen-St. Pauls varsity boys game is for first place in the conference.
Bladen County Schools Closing the Gap on Job Vacancies
A year makes a lot of difference. In January 2022, there were 39 open vacancies with Bladen County Schools. According to the Schools’ officials, there are nine open positions a year later. Bladen Lakes Primary School and East Arcadia Elementary School have a shared Counselor position available. Dublin Primary...
