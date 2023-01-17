Read full article on original website
chatsports.com
Another assist from Christian! Eriksen drives Man United new boy Wout Weghorst to Manchester airport as Marcus Rashford and Co make their way down to London for their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace
Manchester United stars including new loan signing Wout Weghorst arrived at Manchester Airport with the rest of the squad ahead of their Premier League clash against Crystal Palace. The Red Devils are due to face the Eagles at Selhurst Park on Wednesday evening as they bid to put the pressure...
West Ham hierarchy to discuss David Moyes future before crunch Everton clash
West Ham continue to deliberate over David Moyes' future as the club consider how best to pull away from the relegation zone.
chatsports.com
Conor Gallagher has no interest in leaving Chelsea while he continues to be selected by Graham Potter... despite interest from Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Everton, Crystal Palace and Newcastle
Nottingham Forest, Conor Gallagher, Graham Potter, Newcastle United Football Club, Chelsea FC, Southampton, Crystal Palace National Sports Centre, Stamford Bridge, Everton F.C. Reserves and Academy, Newcastle upon Tyne. Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has no desire to leave the club despite enquiries from Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Everton, Crystal Palace and Newcastle...
ng-sportingnews.com
Crystal Palace vs Manchester United score, result as Michael Olise breaks United hearts and Casemiro suspended for Arsenal
Manchester United entered Selhurst Park with two goals in mind. Win to secure all three points and move within six points of leaders Arsenal was the top prize for Erik ten Hag, but the Red Devils also had one eye on Casemiro, who was sitting on four yellow cards with a game against the Gunners looming on Sunday.
BBC
Crystal Palace 1-1 Manchester United: 'I have to criticise my team' - Erik Ten Hag
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag criticises his side for "dropped points" after Crystal Palace's late equaliser in stoppage time of their 1-1 Premier League draw. MATCH REPORT: Olise stunner gives Palace a point to deny Man Utd. Watch Premier League highlights every week on Match Of The Day on...
UK’s richest man Sir Jim Ratcliffe formally launches Man Utd takeover attempt as he says ‘we have entered the process’
THE UK'S richest man Sir Jim Ratcliffe has entered the race to buy Manchester United. The Old Trafford club were put up for sale by the Glazers back in November, although they're still waiting to find a suitable buyer. But The Times have claimed that Ratcliffe has now confirmed that...
Football transfer rumours: Newcastle keen on move for Chelsea trio?
Denzel Dumfries to Manchester United? | Spurs in for Pedro Porro? | Dortmund to move for Anthony Elanga?
NBC Sports
Liverpool vs Chelsea: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Two struggling Premier League giants collide at Anfield on Saturday as Liverpool and Chelsea always seem to put on a show when they clash. This time both need to gather some momentum after poor runs which sees them both 10 points off the top four. Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have slipped...
Yardbarker
Newcastle make enquiry about long-term target following news that Arsenal are now interested
Newcastle United have made a fresh enquiry for Bayer Leverkusen star Moussa Diaby following the news that Arsenal have become interested in the French winger. The Magpies have asked the Bundesliga outfit to keep them informed about the 23-year-old’s situation, reports the Daily Mail, as the Tyneside club are long-term admirers of the Leverkusen star.
NBC Sports
Ever Wonder why Arsenal wear red shirts?
Our ‘Ever Wonder’ series will run throughout the 2022-23 Premier League season and focuses on key stories behind the history, tradition and culture of all 20 Premier League clubs. Have you ever sat there and wondered why certain chants became iconic at a club? Why a team has...
BBC
Thursday's transfer gossip: Mbappe, Maguire, Rice, Garnacho, Raya
Paris St-Germain were prepared to let France striker Kylian Mbappe, 24, join Liverpool last summer but he rejected the potential move amid reports linking him with Real Madrid. (Athletic - subscription required) Arsenal will not be panicked into buying in January after missing out on Ukraine winger Mykhailo Mudryk, 22,...
Arsenal ace Iwabuchi joins Tottenham on loan with club sealing transfer after Bethany England swoop
TOTTENHAM have signed Mana Iwabuchi from Arsenal with the playmaker switching to the club on a temporary deal. The Japan midfielder, 29, has joined the team for the rest of this season having made three appearances in the top tier so far this term. Iwabuchi’s January move follows Spurs' swoop...
msn.com
Olise’s free kick gives Crystal Palace a point vs Manchester United
Michael Olise scored perhaps the free kick of the season to give Crystal Palace a share of the points and a 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Selhurst Park on Wednesday. Manchester United led 1-0 from the 44th minute onward, after Bruno Fernandes hammered the ball past Vicente Guaita to open the scoring. The Red Devils had a handful of key chances to double their lead and put the game to bed, but their finishing was poor (just four of 15 shots on target).
ng-sportingnews.com
Erling Haaland goals, records for Manchester City: Updated list and latest goals
Erling Haaland has quickly cemented himself as one of football's best current goalscorers and he appears poised to set some new records in 2022/23. The Norwegian striker has an uncanny ability to find the back of the net and has done so everywhere he's gone. Now at Manchester City, his team is providing him plenty of opportunities and he's not missing many of them.
BBC
Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton faces The Courteeners frontman and Manchester United fan Liam Fray
Arsenal's only Premier League defeat this season came at the hands of Manchester United, so how will the Gunners get on when they play Erik ten Hag's side again on Sunday?. "United were quite fortunate when they beat Arsenal at Old Trafford in September," BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton said.
Chelsea predicted lineup vs Liverpool - Premier League
Chelsea's predicted lineup for their Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield.
World's Top 20 Richest Soccer Clubs Based On Revenue: Real Madrid 2nd, Barcelona 7th
Eleven of the top 20 clubs are from the Premier League.
Gnonto and Bamford double up as Leeds overwhelm Cardiff in FA Cup
As the thermometer plunged below freezing point, Jesse Marsch wore the look of a man revelling in the restorative warmth of a long-awaited summer sun. West Yorkshire may be in the midst of a bleak, and bitter, mid-winter but on a night when the outrageously gifted Wilfried Gnonto and a reassuringly sharp Patrick Bamford both scored twice, the Leeds United manager hitherto fragile job security suddenly seemed infinitely more robust.
Report: Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) Not In Talks With Liverpool
Fenway Sports Group are reported to be seeking new investment or a full sale of Liverpool.
BBC
'Goodison Park has become torturous - unless you're an away side'
You would have been forgiven for thinking that Evertonians were welcoming a title challenging side on Saturday, as Goodison Road filled up with blue smoke, songs and passion. Sadly, the club have never been further away from competing for top honours and such coach welcomes have become the norm for our relegation-threatened side.
