News 8’s Meteorologist Ashley Baylor visits Milford elementary school

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — On Thursday afternoon, News 8’s Meteorologist Ashley Baylor visited the third graders at Orange Avenue Elementary School in Milford. In Your Neighborhood: News 8 visits Westbrook elementary school The students are currently studying extreme weather and climate. They discussed tornadoes, hurricanes, blizzards and earthquakes.
