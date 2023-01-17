Read full article on original website
Related
News 8’s Meteorologist Ashley Baylor visits Milford elementary school
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — On Thursday afternoon, News 8’s Meteorologist Ashley Baylor visited the third graders at Orange Avenue Elementary School in Milford. In Your Neighborhood: News 8 visits Westbrook elementary school The students are currently studying extreme weather and climate. They discussed tornadoes, hurricanes, blizzards and earthquakes.
Vote now: Who should be SBLive's Indiana High School Athlete of the Week (Jan. 9-14)
Here are the candidates for SBLive's Indiana High School Athlete of the Week for Jan. 9-14 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced the ...
West Oso Elementary shows off new library
Students at West Oso Elementary now have even more reasons to pick up a book and read with this recent remodel to the library.
Comments / 0