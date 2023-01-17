ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interesting Engineering

China's population falls for the first time in over six decades

By Ameya Paleja
Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vlE3c_0kHDxmlg00
The busy streets of Hong Kong stock photo.

Population in China has dipped for the first time in over 60 years, as per data released by the National Bureau of Statistics today. The country that had 1.41260 billion people in 2021 now has 1.41175 billion at the end of 2022. The small difference in decimals here is actually a difference of 850,000 people on the ground.

The decline in China's population comes in the backdrop of the country reeling under an intense wave of COVID-19 infections after letting go of its 'zero-COVID' policy. According to a CNBC report, nearly 60,000 people died due to COVID between December 8, 2022, and January 12, 2023.

These deaths cannot single-handedly account for the large drop in the population, thereby confirming what population experts have been long predicting: China is set to see a period of negative population growth.

How China's population declined

China implemented the one-child policy as its population nearly doubled in a period of thirty years to cross the one billion mark. Shaped by fears of overpopulation, China's policy was implemented by enforcing cash fines on families as well as mandatory use of contraception or even sterilization in some cases.

Years of government policy led to the population coming under control. However, changing macroeconomic conditions alongside policy implementation have now led to the population entering a phase of decline. Rising costs of housing, education, and healthcare in the country, where 65 percent of the population stays in cities, have made even falling in love harder for most, let alone getting married or having children, commented a user on the social media site Weibo.

In 2022, the birth rate dropped to 6.77 births per 1000 people, the lowest on record, down from 7.52 births a year earlier. More than a million fewer births were registered in the year, as against over 10.62 million in 2021.

Most Popular

At the same time, the country also logged the highest death rate since 1976, registering 7.37 deaths per 1,000 people, a report by The Guardian said.

What China plans to do next

A period of population decline will eventually a larger number of people in the aging population bracket against those of working age. In a country like China, this is associated with higher spending from the government on pensions and old age care, weakening plans for economic growth.

China has recognized this in the last decade and, after scrapping its one-child policy, even added financial incentives for families to have more children. However, the support from the government was not sufficient to reverse the trend completely and China has entered a period of population decline.

What makes it worse is that the decline was expected to happen in the next decade but now has occurred earlier. While this is not expected to impact China's labor supply anytime soon, it also means that China's calculations on its economics, defense, and foreign policies were based on faulty demographic data in the past.

YI Fuxian, a researcher at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the U.S. and an advocate for abolishing the one-child policy, expects China to undergo a strategic contraction and adjust its policies. That could also mean improving relations with the West, he wrote on Twitter.

For You

Researchers at the Kinsey Institute for Sexual Research surveyed 7,500 people and discovered that emerging forms of sex tech are on the rise.

| 8/2/2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03C1em_0kHDxmlg00

Christopher McFadden| 12/5/2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xDqag_0kHDxmlg00

Grant Currin| 8/4/2022

Comments / 1

Related
Interesting Engineering

The M240: The Most Reliable Machine Gun in the World

The M240 is a US-built version of the Belgian FN MAG, that is one of the most widespread and effective General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMGs) in the world. MAG had several design attributes of the World War II-era German MG-42, including its trigger mechanisms, quick-change barrel, and spring-loaded dust cover.
Interesting Engineering

This China-free lithium battery plant can power the next 100 years

An Australian-based startup, Recharge Industries Pty, is planning to build a A$300 million (US$210 million) factory that can build lithium-ion batteries that do not have materials imported from China, Bloomberg reported. Currently, China accounts for the majority of lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities. Other nations are striving to seek alternatives to...
Interesting Engineering

Barrett M82A1: A Misunderstood Legend

Barrett M82A1 is probably the best known .50 calibre "sniper rifle" in the world.However, contrary to what a lot of people think, the Barrett M82A1 isn't really a sniper rifle.Ronnie Barrett, the guy who designed this gun, has a really cool story. Believe it or not, he was actually a...
Carscoops

China Surpasses Germany To Become World’s Second-Largest Auto Exporter

China increased its vehicle exports by more than 54 percent in 2022, compared to the previous year. That was enough to propel the country into second place globally, in terms of auto exports. The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers reports that the country shipped 3.11 million vehicles to foreign countries...
The Associated Press

Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal

CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
Ricky

The head of the world's largest family had 39 wives and 94 children

Photo byRichard Grange/Barcroft India/Getty Images. The world's largest family is believedto be residing in Mizoram, a state located in the northeast of India. The head of the family is Ziona Chana. He is the head of a local Christian sect that allows polygamy only for males. Although polygamy is illegal in India for most people, the authorities permit it if it's done as a religious custom.
Vice

Russia Says Its ‘Unstoppable’ Nuclear Underwater Drone Is Ready to Go

Russia has finished building its first batch of “nuclear-capable underwater drone” torpedoes nicknamed Poseidon, according to state-owned news agency TASS. According to TASS, Poseidon is meant to be used in Russia’s new nuclear-powered Belgorod submarine. Billed as an unstoppable super torpedo by both Putin and some Western news outlets, the Poseidon is another unknown and unproven Russian weapon.
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
134K+
Followers
13K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy