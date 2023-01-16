RIVERSIDE, Calif. – New Solutions, a wheelchair and scooter parts supplier, has a new owner and a new home. Co-owners Leonard Graves and Nick Hambrick, both quadriplegics, started the company out of a garage in California in 1992 when, frustrated with too many flat tires, they figured out a way to build flat-free inserts (See related story below). Now looking to retire, they’ve sold the company to Phil Cunningham, formerly of Invacare.

