Family tribute to ‘beloved princess’ killed in Christmas Day crash as four men arrested
The family of a 22-year-old killed in a collision on Christmas Day have paid tribute to their “princess”, as police arrested four men in connection with her death. Maria Carolina Do Nascimento Migel, named on Friday by the Metropolitan Police, died after the car she was travelling in crashed into a vehicle in Edgware, north London. Two 29-year-old men and a 21-year-old man were arrested on Christmas Day, on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision. A 32-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of causing death by dangerous...
Four men arrested after young woman killed in Christmas Day crash
Four men have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a woman died at the scene of a car collision on Christmas Day.Maria Carolina Do Nascimento, 22, died after the car she was travelling in was involved in a crash along Hendon Way, Edgware, north London, just before 4am on Christmas Day.The collision happened after officers on patrol indicated for a car to stop, only for the vehicle to drive off unpursued.A short time later police were informed the same car had been involved in a collision with another.The occupants of the car that did not...
Woman, 22, died in Christmas Day horror crash shortly after police tried to stop one of the cars
A car that police officers tried to stop in the early hours of this morning was involved in a horror Christmas Day crash that killed a 22-year-old woman on the Brent Cross Flyover in Edgware, north London.
Tragedy as woman, 58, dies after being hit by car while riding her mobility scooter
The woman, 58, was travelling along Bedfont Road (pictured) at around 11.50pm on Christmas Eve. Police rushed to the scene along with London Ambulance Service, and found the woman injured.
Hippo swallows 2-year-old boy, spits him out
A 2-year-old boy in Uganda was swallowed by a hippo and then spit back out after a witness pelted the animal with stones, according to police.
Woman, 93, left ‘screaming in pain’ waiting 25 hours for ambulance before strike action
A 93-year-old woman was left “screaming in pain” on the floor of her care home for 25 hours while waiting for an ambulance to arrive, her family says. Elizabeth Davies fractured her hip after suffering a fall in her care home in northwest Wales at the weekend. Images show the elderly woman lying on a wooden floor with a cushion and a blanket while waiting for an ambulance to arrive. Her family claimed this took more than a day. “It was very upsetting to have to see her lying on the floor screaming in pain for over 24 hours,”...
A Florida Father Shoots His Older Son Dead to Save The Other Child During Dispute. Police Say It Left Him ‘Shattered’
Martin County, FL – A Florida father had to make a gut-wrenching decision on Sunday when his two sons got into a violent dispute. The trouble started in the early hours on Sunday, after Joseph Maloney, 30, had been drinking in the family home, according to WPTV.
Abducted 12 Yrs Old Girl Was Miraculously Rescued and Kept Safe By Lions for 12 Hours
One terrible day, when the Ethiopian girl, then 12 years old, was walking home from school, tragedy struck. As she walked home from school, a group of men seized the youngster (her name was not revealed for her protection). About her time in captivity, not much is known.
6-year-old girl died unexpectedly hours after she was tucked in bed
A six-year-old girl unexpectedly died only hours after her father tucked her into bed recently outside Manchester, England, with the cause of her death still unconfirmed months later. The girl, Isla Hutton, was behaving oddly when her father, David, put her to bed, he told the Manchester Evening News. “She...
Woman Died Trapped in Burning SUV After Vehicle Malfunction
Mary L. Frahm died after becoming trapped in her Dodge. She had called her fiancé, telling him the car was "acting up," leaving her unable to unlock the doors.
Pair who died after being hit by car named as mother and four-year-old daughter
A woman and her four-year-old daughter who died after they were hit by a car as they walked along a road have been named by police.Justyna Hulboj, 27, and her daughter Lena Czepczor were hit by a white Audi TTRS on Scott Hall Road in Leeds, shortly after 8.30am on Monday, West Yorkshire Police said.Officers said the Audi then hit the wall of a nearby car dealership.On Tuesday, a force spokesman said inquiries have suggested the car had been travelling in convoy with a grey BMW 135i before the collision.He said a 26-year-old man arrested on Monday morning on suspicion...
Before the plane crash in Nepal that killed 72 people and crew, the father of three live-streamed his final moments.
A passenger on the tragic Yeti Airlines Flight 691 recorded video of the last seconds of the flight before he and his buddies were killed in the fatal crash. Sonu Jaiswal, an Indian father of three who is 29, was live-streaming the plane’s descent into Nepal on Sunday when it abruptly crashed.
A Newborn Baby Just 8 Days Old & Two Others Have Died In A Car Crash On A BC Highway
Police in B.C. are investigating after a collision on a highway resulted in the death of three people, including a newborn baby on Monday. In a news release, police said Castlegar RCMP responded to a report of a collision between a pickup truck and a passenger car on Highway 3A in Thrums, B.C. around 4 p.m. on Monday, January 16.
Woman who left 12-year-old bloodied after hitting him with paddle spared jail
A woman who whacked a 12-year-old boy with a paddle during an argument has been spared prison time.Antwon Forrest was struck by the paddle by Fay Johnson, 32, on the banks of the River Avon in Brislington on 26 March last year, leaving him bloodied.During sentencing on January 12, Johnson was handed a four-month jail term, suspended for six months, and ordered to pay £500 compensation after admitting to causing actual bodily harm.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
8 Teen Girls Met on Social Media Before Allegedly 'Swarming,' Murdering Stranger, May Have Sought Alcohol
A friend of the victim's told local outlets that she was with him during the attack and that he tried to defend her After eight teen girls were accused of stabbing a 59-year-old Toronto man to death over the weekend, city residents and officials are reeling from the violent incident. Toronto Mayor John Tory said in a statement that he was "deeply disturbed" by the crime. "Everyone in our city deserves to be treated with dignity and respect," he said. "I am so saddened … that a man...
A Baby Monitor Caught Man’s Wife Cheating On Him With His Colleague
A court heard how an angry husband caught his unfaithful wife cheating after hearing her with one of his coworkers through a baby monitor. While at work, Marek Fecko heard about his wife's affair through a device connected to his phone. The 47-year-old husband, furious at his wife's betrayal, rushed home to face her and her boyfriend, brandishing a knife. In the marital bedroom, the wife had flipped the baby monitor but neglected to silence it before Fecko heard the noises.
Man charged with murder after remains found in pond
A man has been charged with murder after human remains were found in a pond on New Year’s Eve.Essex Police said on Sunday that Lee Clark, 52, of Wedhey, Harlow, has been charged with killing 59-year-old Phillip Lewis, known as “Scottish Phil”, whose body was found in Oakwood Pond, Harlow.Clark will appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Monday.Police said Mr Lewis’s remains were likely to have been in the pond for “weeks”.A man has been charged with the murder of Phillip Lewis, whose remains were found in Oakwood Pond, #Harlow, on New Year’s Eve.A 52-year-old man is due to appear...
Missing couple and baby spotted in Essex
A couple and their newborn child who went missing in Greater Manchester have been sighted in Essex, police said.Constance Marten and Mark Gordon were seen with the child in Harwich at 9am on Saturday and in Colchester about an hour later, according to Essex Police.They have been missing since their car broke down near junction four of the M61 near Bolton on Thursday.We do not wish to interrupt their family life; this search is primarily to ensure the welfare of the couple’s childDetective Chief Inspector Rob HuddlestonThey walked towards Anchor Lane bridge which links the Highfield and Little Hulton areas.Officers...
Police discover 20 bags of cocaine in coffee cup
A "suspected drug dealer" has been charged with drugs offences after police found 20 bags of cocaine in a coffee cup he was pretending to buy, a force said. Cambridgeshire Constabulary said it was "unlucky Friday 13th" when patrol officers made insurance checks on a vehicle in Chesterton, Cambridge. The...
Anglesey farmer Macauley Owen killed by trailer gate
A farmer was killed when he was hit on the head by the rear gate of a trailer, an inquest has heard. Macauley Owen was using a tractor and tipper on a farm at Carreglefn, near Amlwch on Anglesey, when he was hurt. The 26-year-old died three days later at...
