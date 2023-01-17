Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Year of Festivals and Activities Coming for Vincennes
The City of Vincennes plans to be active again this year in various activities and festivals — especially later this year. Vincennes City Council president Tim Salters believes it is part of fulfilling the promise of being an active City. The next big activity will happen next month, with a benefit for the Vincennes Animal Shelter. Salters knows Shelter director Leah Raigen and her staff will benefit greatly.
New Hours Coming in March for KC Library
Starting in March, the Knox County Public Library will expand its hours. The Knox County Library Board approved the longer hours at yesterday’s session. Starting March 6th, the new hours run from 9:30 a.m. to eight p.m. Monday through Wednesday, and 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. The expanded hours are part of a continued extension of service, in response to a loosening Covid pandemic.
NK Girls Win Number 20; SK, LHS Girls Both in Action Tonight
(NK Girls Win Number 20 on Year) The North Knox girls Basketball Team rolled to its 20th win of the season, beating Sullivan last night. 65-34. The 20-1 Lady Warriors outscored Sullivan 30-12 in the second half. Lexi Primus led North. Knox with 15 points while Brynna Collins added 11.
Vincennes Isaiah 1:17 House Celebrates National Isaiah 1:17 Day
Yesterday was January 17th — also known as National Isaiah 1:17 Day. The day was a chance for Isaiah 1:17 Houses nationwide to showcase their services. The Isaiah 1:17 House movement is designed to be a temporary stop-over for kids displaced from their homes due to a legal issue.
Jack Boger Files, Creating May Mayoral Republican Primary in Vincennes
The Republican nomination for Vincennes Mayor will be contested in the May primary, as Jack Boger has now officially filed his candidacy. Boger joins Tim Salters in running for the office. Incumbent Mayor Joe Yochum has not filed for re-election yet, but intends to do so. He has been elected as a Democrat for three terms — including an unopposed run in 2019.
KCIEDC Still Looking to Improve All Housing Across County
The “Help Needed” shingle is still out for those wishing to construct housing in Knox County. The Knox County Indiana Economic Development Corporation is working with contractors to build the new residences. A good group of developers are working to build single family residences. But KCIEDC director Chris...
Boonville Man Faces Drug Dealing Charge in Knox County
Knox County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Boonville man yesterday following a transfer from the Warrick County Jail. 44 year-old Samuel Crow is charged with Dealing at Least One Gram of Meth, and with Meth Possession. The alleged incident was reported in April of last year. Crow is being held...
Vincennes City Leaders Continue “Trashy” Discussions
The Vincennes City Council has now started a discussion on possible changes to the City’s trash collection. The City currently uses a sticker system for each individual bag, with totes to contain the waste. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum knows the big issue is equity between those who use the...
“Baby Day” Coming to Daviess Health Department
The Daviess County Health Department will be hosting Baby Day, a special day dedicated to protecting babies with immunizations and safe sleep solutions. All babies who receive services, will receive free diapers for attending, as well as be entered to win a grand prize drawing. The event is for all...
Washington PD Arrest Florida Man on Warrants
Washington Police arrested a man Tuesday who is wanted in Bay County, Florida on two counts of Lewd and Lascivious Molestation. 42-year-old Travis Wayne Davis was arrested after Detectives with the Washington Police Department and Central Dispatch began receiving information regarding his whereabouts. Officers located Davis outside of a residence...
Vincennes Firemen Fighting Active Fire in 400 Block of Harrison
Vincennes City firemen are on the scene of a structure fire this morning in the 400 block of Harrison. Firemen reported seeing flames coming from around half the house on arrival — including through the roof. Those inside the house did escape; however, two cats were reported as trapped inside.
Two Arrested in Washington In Connection with Bar Shooting
Washington Police say two men have been arrested in connection with two separate weekend shooting investigations. The two men were arrested early Sunday morning after firing shots into the air near the Antique Bar on East Main Street. 30-year-old Edwin Gilberto Marrero Gelpi of Washington was arrested for Criminal Recklessness...
Oakland City Man Arrested for Meth Dealing
Oakland City Police arrested an Oakland City man Saturday on drug and weapons charges. Police were informed by an employee of the Oakland City New Lake Campground there was a vehicle hung up just past the primitive camping area. Police were told the male driver was allegedly offering campers drugs in exchange for pulling out his vehicle.
Trash Collection Back in Vincennes City Spotlight
The Vincennes City Council’s Neighborhoods Committee started another discussion of reforming the City’s trash collection system last night. The discussion is the start of a possible long process to determine the future methods of trash collection for Vincennes. The committee hearing was chaired by Councilman Ryan Lough. Personally,...
Loogootee Man Arrested on Warrants in Jasper
Jasper Police arrested a Loogootee man on an outstanding Orange County warrant during a traffic stop on Cathy Lane near 25th Street. Police pulled over 51-year-old Kurt Kelly for operating the vehicle with a license plate belonging to another vehicle. During the traffic stop, it was learned Kelly was wanted...
Sports Recap for Tuesday, 1/17
The 9th rated Vincennes University mens basketball team was upset at Southwestern Illinois last night 59-50. Shilo Jackson led the Trailblazers with 14 points. VU drops to 18-2. Meanwhile, The Vincennes University Womens Basketball Team posted a 67-56 win over Southwestern Illinois. Cherelle Newsome led 13-7 VU with 17 points.
VPD Heading Back Toward Full Capacity
After a year of turnover and hiring, the Vincennes Police Department is nearly back at full staffing for the coming year. Vincennes Police Chief Jon Hillenbrand expects to fill the last vacancy in the next couple of months. At this time, police salaries have increased, but may go up more...
LCMH Donates $5,000 to Hospital’s Building Fund
The Lawrence County Illinois Memorial Hospital Auxiliary has donated $5,000 to the Hospital’s “Building on Our Legacy” campaign. The funds come from the Hospital’s “Gift Box” and Hospital-based fund raisers. The funds raised from the Hospital’s gift shop and fund-raising activities go toward equipment...
KC Commissioners Renew IT Contract
The Knox County Commissioners have renewed its contract with the AME Group for information technology work for three more years. The renewal has been budgeted into the Commissioners’ account for the next year. The Commissioners approved the renewal unanimously.
Two Diagnosed with Covid in Gibson County Jail; Precautions in Place
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Department reports two of their inmates have tested positive for Covid-19. The positive tests came from two separate people from dayrooms on two separate floors of the facility. With the diagnosis, all dayrooms at the facility will be quarantined until further notice. All Jail staff...
