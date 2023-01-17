Read full article on original website
Severe weather forecast from Mississippi Valley to Ohio Valley
As California finally sees relief after weeks of unrelenting rain, wind and snow, a snowstorm is moving over the upper Midwest and extends through the central U.S.
West Virginia Gov. Justice tests positive 2nd time for COVID-19
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time on Tuesday. Justice, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, had a mild onset of symptoms.
Flu Cases Continue Downward Trend
The flu rate in Missouri is still elevated. According to the latest reporting period that ended January 7, more than 35-hundred cases of flu was reported across the state. Cases are down by-and-large across SE Missouri. Dunklin County – 5 cases. Pemiscot County – 6 cases. New Madrid...
Democratic California Senate candidate to skip Biden visit to state amid classified document investigation
Rep. Katie Porter of California answered questions at a town hall event on Tuesday, where she said she would not be meeting with President Biden during his trip to California.
