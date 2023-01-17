ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flu Cases Continue Downward Trend

The flu rate in Missouri is still elevated. According to the latest reporting period that ended January 7, more than 35-hundred cases of flu was reported across the state. Cases are down by-and-large across SE Missouri. Dunklin County – 5 cases. Pemiscot County – 6 cases. New Madrid...
