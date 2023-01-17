ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS New York

Westchester lawmakers consider legislation requiring candidates to file a truthful resume

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. - The George Santos controversy is inspiring a lot of jokes on the late night talk shows. It's also inspiring legislation in Westchester County to hold candidates to a truthful standard. Santos has been hounded by the media, and is facing calls to resign after being caught in a web of lies about virtually every facet of his life. "For those of us who take the business of government seriously, it is pretty awful," said Westchester County Board Chair Catherine Borgia. "People have the right to know who they are voting for."Rep. Ritchie Torres calls for deeper dive into every...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
VTDigger

Gun control bills are just in reach for Vermont Democrats, but a recent US Supreme Court ruling threatens their advance

“In legislating, there’s always an unknown in a certain sense,” a legislative lawyer told senators during a Friday hearing on proposed gun regulations. “But this is probably more unknown and more uncertain than it has been in a long time.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Gun control bills are just in reach for Vermont Democrats, but a recent US Supreme Court ruling threatens their advance.
VERMONT STATE
KTUL

Sen. Dahm files bill to ban critical race theory statewide

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, has filed a bill to ban state agencies or departments from implementing critical race theory. “Our state government shouldn’t allow anyone to be judged by the color of their skin,” Dahm said. “We must ban the teachings of CRT in all areas of our government, not just our schools.”
TULSA, OK
Daily Montanan

Bills aimed at speeding up construction in Montana see little opposition in Senate committee

Two bills that aim to reduce the time it takes for land use and certain construction project decisions to be made at the local level breezed through their first committee hearing Wednesday without significant opposition. They are among a slate of bills related to housing and construction planned for this session as Montana’s housing shortage […] The post Bills aimed at speeding up construction in Montana see little opposition in Senate committee appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fargo republican State Senator Kristin Roers introduces bill to raise THC limits for patients

(Bismarck, ND) -- A new bill introduced in the State Senate would increase the amount of THC allowed for medical marijuana patients. Fargo Republican Kristin Roers introduced Senate Bill 2068 Wednesday. The measure would increase the limit of THC allowed for a 30-day period from four-thousand-milligrams to eight-thousand-milligrams in products like lotions, capsules, transdermal patches and concentrates. No immediate action has been taken on the bill.
FARGO, ND
The Center Square

Lawmakers moving to repeal "line warming" ban

(The Center Square) – New York lawmakers are moving to repeal a prohibition on handing out food and water to voters waiting at the polls on election days.A bill approved by the state Senate Monday would effectively repeal the law, known as a line warming ban, by tweaking the language of the more than century old statute.The measure's primary sponsor, Sen. Zellnor Myrie, D-Brooklyn, said the statute "places an additional burden on voters and organizations by essentially prohibiting organizations from working to support voters while they may wait in line."“New York is notorious for having incredibly long lines in select...
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Abortion bills introduced in Rhode Island House, Senate

(The Center Square) – Abortion is the focus of a new set of bills introduced in the Rhode Island General Assembly. The Equality in Abortion Coverage Act, sponsored by Sen. Bridget Valverde, D-East Greenwich, and House Majority Whip Katherine S. Kazarian, D-East Providence, if enacted, would provide that the right to abortion would be made accessible to all state residents, regardless of insurance coverage provider. House Bill 5006 has yet...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Lootpress

West Virginia Senate Judiciary advances DNA analysis bill

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A bill that was tabled last week due to its questions of constitutionality was put back on the agenda of the Senate Judiciary Committee today. Senate Bill 53, if passed, would allow law enforcement to take a DNA sample of an individual upon arrest. Current law in West Virginia only allows DNA to be taken upon conviction.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

