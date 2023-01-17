WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. - The George Santos controversy is inspiring a lot of jokes on the late night talk shows. It's also inspiring legislation in Westchester County to hold candidates to a truthful standard. Santos has been hounded by the media, and is facing calls to resign after being caught in a web of lies about virtually every facet of his life. "For those of us who take the business of government seriously, it is pretty awful," said Westchester County Board Chair Catherine Borgia. "People have the right to know who they are voting for."Rep. Ritchie Torres calls for deeper dive into every...

