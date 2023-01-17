Read full article on original website
gladstonedispatch.com
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Missouri history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Missouri using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
fourstateshomepage.com
Recall alert posted in 8 states including MO & KS due to wheat allergen
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hy-Vee Inc. posted a recall alert for several states including Kansas for two varieties of its Hy-Vee Mealtime Beef Pot Roast Dinners due to the presence of an undeclared wheat allergen. Nola Davis, a spokeswoman for Hy-Vee, reports that the recall impacts Hy-Vee stores across its...
nomadlawyer.org
Top Picks for Best Places to Live in Missouri
Best Places to Live in Missouri: Do you want to live in a charming place, with vibrant vibes and nightlife? I come to tell you a state is near to everything and has a cool culture with low life cost. Come to Missouri. For the Web-Story of this Article “Click...
Ozarks First.com
Jamie's Wednesday Evening Weather
Rain and clouds move out this evening, but clouds return by tomorrow. Rain and clouds move out this evening, but clouds return by tomorrow. Egg prices soaring in the grocery stores have some thinking about ways they can save. Instead of coming to a big box store, some are looking for a more local option.
KMOV
Contract made for Missouri opioid monitoring program
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A $1.4 million contract has been made with Bamboo Health for the Missouri Opioid Monitoring Program that was signed into law in Missouri in 2020. Bamboo Health already oversees the opioid monitoring program in St. Louis County. The goal of the program is to stop patients from getting several prescriptions from different doctors.
Cass County man's marijuana conviction expunged, judge orders release from jail
Adam Mace is the first person in prison in Missouri to have a marijuana possession case expunged. A Cass County judge ruled in Mace's favor Thursday morning.
Scam alert: Evergy warns Kansas and Missouri customers about new phone scam tactic
KANSAS CITY (KSNT) – Evergy has posted a warning to its customers regarding a new tactic being used by scammers in Kansas and Missouri on Thursday. Andrew Baker, a spokesman for Evergy, said scam callers are fraudulently claiming to be representatives of Evergy and are telling customers that they need to send money through the […]
Spire customers in Missouri can expect gas bills to go up again starting Thursday
ST. LOUIS — Spire customers in Missouri should expect their monthly gas bills to go up again starting Thursday. Officials said the increase reflects estimated changes in the wholesale cost of natural gas. This rate hike applies to both Spire East and Spire West customers across the state. Spire...
Yes, Bones of a Huge Giant Were Really Found in Missouri in 1933
Many believe that the accounts of giants are nothing more than legends and tall tales. I can prove it's historical fact that the bones of a huge giant were really found in Missouri in 1933. Truth be told there are multiple accounts of giant bones found in Missouri in completely...
QUESTION OF THE DAY: Should the state pay $859 million to expand I-70?
Gov. Mike Parson's budget, unveiled during his State of the State address Wednesday, includes $859 million for upgrading Interstate 70 to three lanes in some places. The post QUESTION OF THE DAY: Should the state pay $859 million to expand I-70? appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Inmates bust out of Missouri prison, abscond with stolen car hours before they’re reported missing
Police in Missouri are searching for five inmates who escaped from a detention facility on Tuesday.
ktmoradio.com
Severe weather forecast from Mississippi Valley to Ohio Valley
As California finally sees relief after weeks of unrelenting rain, wind and snow, a snowstorm is moving over the upper Midwest and extends through the central U.S.
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION REPORTS FINAL DEER HARVEST FOR THE SEASON
Missouri’s 2022-2023 deer-hunting season ended January 15 with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reporting a preliminary total deer harvest for the season of 299,721. Of the deer harvested, 140,736 were antlered bucks, 27,029 were button bucks, and 131,956 were does. Hunters harvested 295,143 deer during the 2021-2022 deer...
Advocates, providers scramble as Missouri’s new homelessness law goes into effect
Audra Youmans says most people living on the streets of St. Louis have nowhere else to go. As a volunteer and advocate with St. Louis Winter Outreach, she made over 40 calls to the city’s referral service for homeless shelters last year — recording and compiling a video to demonstrate the problem. “Every single time […] The post Advocates, providers scramble as Missouri’s new homelessness law goes into effect appeared first on Missouri Independent.
muddyrivernews.com
Fescue foot reported in Missouri cattle
COLUMBIA, Mo. — University of Missouri Extension specialists recently received several reports of Missouri cattle dying due to fescue foot, says MU Extension state forage specialist Craig Roberts. These significant losses show why beef producers should check herds for warning signs of fescue foot in early January, when it...
Despite setback for Missouri silica sand mine, the fight isn’t over for neighbors
Missouri regulators handed a setback to a proposed silica sand mine south of St. Louis earlier this month when they revoked a pivotal permit. But the fight isn’t over for opponents of the mine. While state regulators denied one permit to NexGen, the would-be owners of the proposed mine, they almost simultaneously granted the company […] The post Despite setback for Missouri silica sand mine, the fight isn’t over for neighbors appeared first on Missouri Independent.
kfmo.com
Deer Hunting Regulations Changing in Missouri
(Jefferson City, MO) Changes for the 2023-2024 deer hunting seasons are coming from the Missouri Department of Conservation. The changes will create a new firearms early antlerless portion, chronic wasting disease portion, and an increase in the number of antlerless permits. Officials say the changes are needed due to an abundance of deer. The new regulations are designed to help hunters but also drivers and farmers. Hunters are encouraged to check the department's website to make sure their county is using the new regulations.
kfmo.com
BREAKING NEWS!!! St. Francois County Jail Inmates Escape
(Farmington, MO) Five inmates of the St. Francois County Jail are on the run. Sheriff's Department officials report Tuesday the five inmates were discovered missing from the St. Francois County Jail in Farmington at the 10:00 pm count. It's believed the inmates accessed the detention center’s roof through a plumbing chase. They were later seen on surveillance video stealing a Dark Gray, 2009 Toyota Scion, from the parking lot of the Centene Center in the Farmington Industrial Park. The Scion had a Missouri Temporary Tag on the rear of the vehicle and no front plate. The five men are LuJuan Tucker, Kelly McSean, Aaron Sebastian, Dakota Pace, and Michael Wilkins. Tucker, McSean & Sebastian were being housed in the county Jail after allegedly committing offenses at the Sex Offender Rehabilitation & Treatment Services facility in Farmington. Records indicate McSean is classified as a Sexual Predator. You are cautioned to not approach, or contact, these individuals. Law enforcement officials say if you see any of these men call 911 or your local police department. Stay tuned to KFMO B104 News for more information as it becomes available.
939theeagle.com
Missouri’s governor expected to call for state employee pay increase during State of State
State employee pay is expected to be a major emphasis from Missouri Governor Mike Parson (R) during this afternoon’s State of the State address in Jefferson City. The governor is calling on the GOP-controlled Legislature to approve an 8.7 percent cost of living adjustment (COLA) for all state employees. Parson says there are currently about 7,000 open positions in state government, and describes his pay plan as an attempt by state government to stay competitive with the market.
koamnewsnow.com
MDC is requesting updates for certain landowners that receive no-cost permits
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Missouri of Conservation is reminding residents no-cost or reduced-cost deer and turkey landowner hunting permits to update the property information they submitted for 2023. Under the MDC Landowner Permit Application process, Missouri landowners with at least 20 acres who want to receive free or reduced-cost...
