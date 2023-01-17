Read full article on original website
BBC
Jesse Lingard: Nottingham Forest midfielder says he turned to alcohol whilst at Man Utd
Nottingham Forest's Jesse Lingard says he turned to drink "to try and take the pain away," as he struggled to deal with his career at Manchester United. Lingard, 30, joined the club aged seven and made over 230 senior appearances, but fell out of first team favour before signing for Forest in July 2022.
Football transfer rumours: Newcastle keen on move for Chelsea trio?
Denzel Dumfries to Manchester United? | Spurs in for Pedro Porro? | Dortmund to move for Anthony Elanga?
Yardbarker
Premier League scouts watch Liel Abada, Celtic must act
English Premier League side Southampton sent scouts to watch Liel Abada at Hampden on Saturday. The Israeli winger came on as a substitute in the 2-0 win over Kilmarnock, which sets up a Glasgow Derby Final against Rangers on February 26th. According to a report from the Daily Record, Nathan...
BBC
Darren Ferguson: Peterborough United boss says squad has the quality to get promotion without many additions
Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson says he thinks the squad he has inherited is good enough to get promoted without many new signings. Ferguson won his first game back at the helm on Monday at Port Vale after returning for a fourth spell as boss earlier this month. Posh's 2-0...
BBC
Amy Hardcastle: Leeds Rhinos sign England centre from St Helens
Leeds Rhinos have signed St Helens centre Amy Hardcastle. The 33-year-old England international scored 50 tries in 28 appearances for Saints and helped them win the treble in 2021. "It's a great club and what they are doing for the women's team is exciting," she told the club website. "I...
Yardbarker
Newcastle ready to offer €10m-per-season to sign 27-year-old midfielder
Newcastle United are interested in signing the Serbian international midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. Italian journalist Ciro Venerato has now revealed (h/t TuttoJuve) that the Premier League side are prepared to pay the midfielder wages of around €10 million to lure him to the Premier League. Apparently Italian giants Juventus are...
BBC
Jamie McCart: Leyton Orient sign Rotherham United defender on loan
Leyton Orient have signed Rotherham United centre-back Jamie McCart on loan for the rest of the season. The 25-year-old Scot has struggled to break into the Championship side since moving from St Johnstone last summer. He has made just one league start and 10 appearances overall since moving south of...
Alejandro Garnacho ‘refuses to sign new £20k-a-week Man Utd contract’ amid Real Madrid and Juventus transfer interest
ALEJANDRO Garnacho has refused to sign a new contract with Manchester United amid interest from Real Madrid and Juventus, reports suggest. Garnacho has been enjoying a breakout season at Old Trafford with two goals and five assists in 15 appearances across all competitions. According to The Independent, the 18-year-old sensation,...
BBC
Doncaster sign Leicester's Ben Nelson and Blackburn's James Brown on loan
Doncaster Rovers have signed Leicester City defender Ben Nelson and Blackburn Rovers right-back James Brown on loan until the end of the season. Nelson, 18, spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Rovers' League Two rivals Rochdale, making 12 appearances. Meanwhile, Brown, 24, featured 22 times during...
Arsenal ace Iwabuchi joins Tottenham on loan with club sealing transfer after Bethany England swoop
TOTTENHAM have signed Mana Iwabuchi from Arsenal with the playmaker switching to the club on a temporary deal. The Japan midfielder, 29, has joined the team for the rest of this season having made three appearances in the top tier so far this term. Iwabuchi’s January move follows Spurs' swoop...
BBC
Sutton's predictions: Crystal Palace v Man Utd
Crystal Palace remain extremely difficult to predict, but that's not because they are poor all the time - quite the opposite, actually, as they showed against Chelsea on Sunday, when they deserved to get something out of the game. Manchester United were extremely fortunate to win Saturday's derby against Manchester...
BBC
Crystal Palace 1-1 Manchester United: Patrick Vieira says draw 'feels like a win'
Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira says Michael Olise's stunning last-minute free-kick equaliser meant the 1-1 draw felt "like a win". MATCH REPORT: Olise stunner gives Palace a point to deny Man Utd. Watch Premier League highlights every week on Match Of The Day on BBC iPlayer. Available to UK users...
Michael Gove denies south-east favoured by levelling up funds
The levelling up secretary has denied that the south-east is getting an unfair proportion of money aimed at tackling inequality in the UK. On a media round, Michael Gove repeatedly denied that the latest announcement of £2.1bn for 100 projects was a tilt away from funding the north of England.
BBC
Townsend on Scotland future - 'That's for other people to decide'
Coverage: Selected matches on BBC TV and BBC iPlayer with live text commentary and BBC Radio Scotland commentary on every match. Gregor Townsend is unclear if he will remain as Scotland head coach beyond this year's World Cup, with no contract offer on the table from Scottish Rugby. His deal...
The message that Antonio Conte is really trying to get across at Spurs
Unless Fulham, Brighton or Brentford get a wriggle on, this season’s Premier League top four is beginning to look like a done deal already. A gap has emerged, and we’d like to wish everyone else the best of luck in closing it. Who could bridge that gap? Not Chelsea, who have taken themselves off the gameboard to wait for Potterball to percolate, which it should do by 2029. Not Liverpool, once so entertaining but now such a grind to watch that the BBC has to punch up their tedious shenanigans with an uplifting bongo soundtrack. And not Southampton, who have almost certainly left it too late under self-appointed messiah Nathan Jones with their one-in-a-row sequence of result.
BBC
Wednesday's transfer gossip: Maguire, Garnacho, Diaby, Gundogan, Trossard, Gallagher, Bielsa
West Ham are looking at making a move to bring in England centre-back Harry Maguire, 29, on loan from Manchester United. (Mirror) Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho has yet to sign a new deal at the Old Trafford the club, with the Argentine's representatives wanting more than the £20,000-a-week that has been offered. Real Madrid and Juventus are monitoring the situation of the 18-year-old, whose contract runs until 2024 and has an option to be extended by a year. (Independent)
Explainer-Jim Ratcliffe: who is the INEOS founder bidding for Manchester United?
Jan 18 (Reuters) - INEOS, the company owned by Jim Ratcliffe, a British billionaire and long-time Manchester United fan, has formally entered the bidding process to buy the Premier League soccer club.
BBC
Premier League and FA Cup reaction plus transfer window latest
German side St Pauli have signed Bolton forward Dapo Afolayan for an undisclosed fee. The 25-year-old scored 16 goals in 87 league appearances for Wanderers after initially joining on loan from West Ham in January 2021. St Pauli are 15th in the 18-team German second division, which returns after a...
SB Nation
Chelsea, PSV Eindhoven agree €35m Noni Madueke transfer — reports
Chelsea’s weeks-long interest in PSV Eindhoven winger Noni Madueke looks set to result in our latest signing in what’s already been a record-breaking January. According to reports from Fabrizio Romano, The Athletic and Eindhovens Dagblad, Chelsea have reached an agreement with the Eredivisie side for the transfer of the 20-year-old left-footed winger. The fee is rumoured to be at €35m, which is “a big bag of money” for PSV. (Ed.note: and evidently just chump change for us.)
Brendan Rodgers questions focus of some Leicester players amid struggles
Boss Brendan Rodgers has questioned the focus of some of his squad amid Leicester’s struggles this season.The manager also hinted at the “invisible” challenges he has faced during the campaign with the Foxes two points above the Premier League’s relegation zone.They host Brighton on Saturday after four straight league defeats since the restart following last month’s World Cup – with Rodgers confirming James Maddison is in contention to return.Several players were expected to leave the King Power Stadium last summer, including Caglar Soyuncu and Jannik Vestergaard, but they remain at the club and Rodgers alluded to what he has had...
