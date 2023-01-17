The Washington Capitals snatched a win from the jaws of defeat Monday night when they clawed their way to a 4-3 overtime victory on the road against the New York Islanders despite being down 3-0 in the second period. The Capitals partly credit the brutal hit of Alex Ovechkin on Jean-Gabriel Pageau that sparked Washington’s massive come-from-behind victory, but for Islanders head coach Lane Lambert, The Great Eightshould have been penalized for that play, which would have also given New York a chance to score on the power play (h/t NYI Hockey Now’s Stefen Rosner).

