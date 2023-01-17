Read full article on original website
Ex-Fed Chair Alan Greenspan sees a US recession as the ‘most likely outcome’
CIO for Wealth and Investment Management Darrell Cronk reacts to the former Federal Reserve Chair Alan Greenspan saying that a U.S. recession is likely.
Mother in Miami airport hurls computer at American Airlines worker after losing kids: 'Went into a panic mode'
An Alabama mother of two is facing charges after allegedly throwing a computer monitor at an American Airlines employee in Miami during an incident caught on video.
New IRS tax brackets take effect in 2023, meaning your paycheck could be bigger
Higher tax brackets announced by the IRS in October are set to take effect this year, potentially allowing more Americans to shield their income from the government.
Column: A cowardly NHL bows down to a bullying DeSantis
The National Hockey League joins the club of powerful organizations letting themselves get bullied by Ron DeSantis.
markerzone.com
RANGERS' MIKA ZIBANEJAD RELEASES STATEMENT FOLLOWING BACKLASH OVER SALE OF SWEDISH HOCKEY TEAM
The purchase of a hockey team in Mike Zibanejad's home country of Sweden has led to a lot of 'upset and very unpleasant' messages for the NHL star, and he's looking to set the record straight. Zibanejad is part owner of Brödernas, a popular burger chain in Sweden. On Wednesday,...
Capitals news: Alex Ovechkin draws blunt take from Lane Lambert over brutal hit in win vs Islanders
The Washington Capitals snatched a win from the jaws of defeat Monday night when they clawed their way to a 4-3 overtime victory on the road against the New York Islanders despite being down 3-0 in the second period. The Capitals partly credit the brutal hit of Alex Ovechkin on Jean-Gabriel Pageau that sparked Washington’s massive come-from-behind victory, but for Islanders head coach Lane Lambert, The Great Eightshould have been penalized for that play, which would have also given New York a chance to score on the power play (h/t NYI Hockey Now’s Stefen Rosner).
markerzone.com
TRADE ALERT: DETROIT RED WINGS AND SAN JOSE SHARKS COMPLETE MINOR DEAL
It may not be the blockbuster everyone has been waiting for, but we finally have a trade completed in the NHL. The Detroit Red Wings announced on Wednesday that they've acquired forward Jasper Weatherby from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for forward Kyle Criscuolo. Weatherby, 24, was a fourth-round...
Oil industry exec rips White House after surprising Keystone admission: Biden created 'economic boondoggle'
Canary CEO Dan Eberhart claims President Biden knew he was creating an "economic boondoggle" after a DOE report showed the Keystone XL cancellation cost thousands of jobs and billions of dollars.
How to get your tax refund ASAP this 2023 filing season
Expecting a tax refund from the Internal Revenue Service this year and planning to use it to makes end's meet? Tips on how to get your money as soon as possible.
Home Depot soon changing how it pays hourly employees
Home improvement retailer Home Depot is making a nationwide change to how it pays hourly employees next week. The move was first reported by Business Insider.
Larry Kudlow: If John Kerry would keep his yap shut, we would all be in better shape
Larry Kudlow slams U.S. Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry's climate change speech at the Davos WEF and the Biden admin's green energy push, while also discussing the accomplishments and impacts of the Gilded Age on 'Kudlow.'
Musk rips 'Satanic' ESG as World Economic Forum meets and discusses controversial investment regime
Elon Musk expresses his disdain for environmental, social governance, or ESG, saying the "S" should stand for satanic instead of social.
Carnival Legend cruise ship passenger dies in onboard 'incident'
A passenger has died this week on board the Carnival Legend cruise ship which left Baltimore on Sunday for an eight-day itinerary.
FTX cryptocurrency jumps more than 35% after CEO John Ray says bankrupt crypto exchange may restart
FTX's FTT token surged in value Thursday morning after the Wall Street Journal published an interview in which CEO John Ray III said the bankrupt crypto exchange may restart.
Former MLB All-Star rips ex-wife for 'f---ing annoying' lies about him
Jim Edmonds and ex-wife Meghan King continued their war of words this week with the four-time MLB All-Star saying she continues to lie constantly about him.
Portland business owner forced to buy bullet-proof windows: ‘Trying to push forward’
Crime in Portland, Oregon, is affecting small businesses such as Bison Coffeehouse — a Native-owned and operated coffee shop. The owner discussed the issue on "Fox & Friends" and how she's coping.
US real estate market in ‘big trouble,' expert warns
Pulte Capital CEO Bill Pulte and Thor Equities CEO Joe Sitt explain why U.S. real estate is headed towards "big trouble" in 2023 and could put "a lot of things to a stop."
Nearly half of Americans 'sacrificing recession preparedness' with monthly banking costs
Nearly half of Americans who are paying checking account fees every month say they are sacrificing their level of preparedness for a recession in doing so, according to a new report.
NY grocery chain CEO warns Fed's Powell: 'Don't you dare' raise rates more than a quarter point
CEO of New York City supermarket chain Gristedes John Catsimatidis discusses the impact of inflation and oil prices.
Most Americans don't know their life expectancy; that's a problem in retirement planning
A critical part of saving for retirement is figuring out how long the money needs to last. But most Americans do not know their life expectancy – and that worries researchers.
