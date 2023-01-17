Read full article on original website
Scholarships offered by Community Foundation
High school students may now apply for college funding from The Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. Ann Siciliano is the Director of Program Services for the Community Foundation and she said on the Mike Schikman Show yesterday that over 20 scholarships are offered annually. Interested students can go...
Avian Flu found in Rockingham County turkeys
Virginia poultry producers received some disturbing news from the Virginia Departmenjt of Agriculture and Consumer Services this morning. ‘. Michael Wallace, V[DACS Director of Communications, confirmed that a commercial turkey flock in Rockingham County has reported the state’s first positive case of Avian Flu. Wallace says the department is...
UVA returns for spring classes
Spring classes for undergraduates are officially underway at the University of Virginia. The spring semester started for thousands of students yesterday. School President Jim Ryan said in a video on the school’s website that his team is ready to help anyone that was impacted by the tragic shooting on campus last November.
HPD offers Police Academy
The Harrisonburg Police Department has opened the application period for this year’s Community Police Academy. It’s a program that brings citizens inside the department, offering a chance to see how the Harrisonburg Police functions on a daily basis and a better understanding of the role they play in the community.
Public hearing for 900 home development tonight
The Harrisonburg Planning Commission will hold a public hearing this evening on a rezoning request for a proposed housing development. Developers of the Bluestone Town Center want to build more than 900 homes as well as retail and office space on the western side of Harrisonburg. Avi Fetcher represents one...
Bus line logs over 12-thousand trips
A local bus line connecting Augusta County to Charlottesville has been busy over its first 16 months of life. According to the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission, the Afton Express has logged over 12-thousand trips between Charlottesville and the Staunton-Augusta-Waynesboro area. That’s part of the agency’s first Afton Express Annual Report, which also celebrates the service’s transition from demonstration project to permanent fixture within the BRITE Bus system.
Peta asks company to review drivers’ records
PETA sent a letter yesterday to Shenandoah Valley Organic C-E-O Corwin Heatwole, urging him to immediately review all company and contract drivers’ records and to prohibit any individuals with driving-related offenses from getting behind the wheel. The appeal comes after trucker Anthony Lee Lambert was found guilty of improper...
Route 682 in Rockingham County Scheduled to Reopen today
MOUNT CRAWFORD, Va – Route 682 (Friedens Church Road) in the Mount Crawford area of Rockingham County is scheduled to reopen today. Route 682 traffic has been following a three-mile detour since March 2022, as contractors replaced the bridge over Pleasant Run and made several roadway improvements. Motorists should...
Forty years in prison for Elkton man
It is 40 years in prison for an Elkton man who admitted to killing a woman in the fall of 2021. Kemper Virgil Shifflett received that sentence during a hearing this afternoon in Rockingham County Circuit Court, according to online records. The 37-year-old Shifflett avoided a trial last May by...
Waynesboro Police Seek Help in Armed Robbery
WAYNESBORO, Va – The Waynesboro Police Department asks for the public’s assistance in identifying the subject in a recent robbery. On January 14th, 2023, at approximately 9:43 pm, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Tobacco and Vape store located at 400 Tiffany Drive.
Woodstock man pleads guilty for shooting at police
A Woodstock man will spend nine years in jail for shooting at law enforcement in the summer of 2020. Online records showed that Sean Patrick Dempsey avoided a trial this week by pleading guilty to eight charges, including seven counts of malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer. A Shenandoah...
