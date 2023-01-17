Read full article on original website
Related
Senate panel kills bill allowing Virginia’s attorney general to prosecute some local crimes
A Virginia Senate panel narrowly rejected a bill to allow the attorney general to prosecute certain violent crimes against children for the second straight year.
Jan. 6 defendant convicted on separate weapons charges
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A jury has convicted a Navy reservist from Virginia accused of storming the Capitol on Jan. 6 on separate charges that he illegally possessed silencers disguised to look like innocuous cleaning supplies. The conviction Wednesday night against Hatchet Speed in U.S. District Court in Alexandria...
Bill would have police get specific training for handling citizens with dementia
Thursday, dozens of Alzheimer’s advocates will travel to Richmond to ask lawmakers to support the 150,000 Virginians living with the disease by passing a new bill.
WSET
Virginia bill calls for parental notification of transgender students
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Republican lawmaker touted a bill Thursday that would require Virginia school officials to notify parents if their child identifies as transgender in school, one of several proposals lawmakers are expected to debate this session that could significantly affect transgender people. The bill sponsored by...
NBC12
Legislation over gender pronouns and identity notifications heads to General Assembly
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - At the Virginia State Capitol Thursday, there was a push for Sage’s Law. The legislation would require schools to tell parents if a student self-identifies as a gender different from the student’s biological sex. “Parents, you are not alone. This mother stands with you....
virginiamercury.com
Year-round deer hunting bill fails and more Va. headlines
• At a packed public meeting in Newport News after a 6-year-old boy shot his teacher, staffers and parents blasted city school officials for allegedly prioritizing appearances over safety and discipline. “We have failed our students under the guise of grace,” said one teacher. “This grace has turned into enabling.”—Washington Post, Associated Press.
Bill would allow second look at prison sentences in Virginia
A bill that would give more incarcerated people a chance to shorten their sentences is bringing together an unusual coalition.
WBTM
Virginia Senate Votes Against Bill Allowing Murder Charges for Drug Dealers
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Democrat-led Virginia Senate committee has voted down a bill that would have allowed prosecutors to charge drug dealers with second-degree murder if a user dies of an overdose. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the Senate Judiciary Committee voted the measure down on an 8-7 vote Monday. Lawmakers took the vote after hearing from opponents who said it could discourage drug users from calling 911 if they see someone overdosing. Advocates of the measure said it was needed to address rising overdose deaths and to hold drug dealers accountable. A House version will continue to advance but will likely meet the same fate when it crosses over to the Senate.
WAVY News 10
Daylight saving time bill moves forward in Virginia senate
Daylight saving time bill moves forward in Virginia …. Norfolk nonprofit hosts annual MLK Awards to honor …. WAVY News 10's Jon Dowding reports. State legislature to weigh in on short-term rentals. The Virginia General Assembly is expected to weigh in on legislation that would ease regulations on short-term rentals,...
A Virginia lawmaker says it’s time to scrap the official Robert E. Lee license plate
Over the last few years, many Virginia officials have made it clear they don’t want the state to officially venerate Robert E. Lee anymore. The massive, state-owned Robert E. Lee statue is gone from Richmond’s Monument Avenue. Other Lee statues were removed from both the Virginia Capitol and the Virginia section of the U.S. Capitol’s […] The post A Virginia lawmaker says it’s time to scrap the official Robert E. Lee license plate appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
fox5dc.com
Virginia legislators propose gun purchase waiting period after Walmart mass shooting
MCLEAN, Va. - Should there be a mandatory "cooling-off period" when people go to purchase a gun?. It’s one of several proposals involving guns currently being debated by Virginia lawmakers. "We need to act, and I promised these families that that’s what I would do," explained Del. Cliff Hayes....
Youngkin said to back push to reauthorize so-called skill machines in Virginia
Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration is tentatively backing a top Republican lawmaker’s proposal to reauthorize so-called skill machines in Virginia and use some of the money they generate to crack down on illegal gambling, according to multiple Capitol Square sources. That stance could potentially mean another reprieve for the slots-like games the state has spent years […] The post Youngkin said to back push to reauthorize so-called skill machines in Virginia appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Jury deliberations begin in second sedition trial against Oath Keepers
The fates of three members and one associate of the Oath Keepers are in the hands of a Washington, DC, jury that will decide whether they committed several federal crimes, including seditious conspiracy, on January 6, 2021.
13newsnow.com
Virginia bill would require educators to report to parents if child presents as other gender
RICHMOND, Va. — A new bill introduced in the Virginia House would require educators to alert parents if their child starts presenting as another gender. The sponsor argues this is about keeping parents informed about their children, but critics have called the process of outing a student dangerous. Virginia's...
Wbaltv.com
SCOTUS decision to strike down NY gun law has impact on Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland state lawmakers are learning more about the impact of theU.S. Supreme Court's decision to strike down a New York conceal carry law. Since the Supreme Court ruling, the number of concealed-carry applications in Maryland has risen by more than 400% from 14,000 a year to 80,000, according to Maryland State Police.
Washington Examiner
Democrats block Youngkin effort to ditch California electric vehicle rules
Democrats on a Virginia Senate committee blocked a GOP-led effort to repeal parts of a state law designed to increase the uptake of electric vehicles by adopting California's strict air quality standards, thwarting the efforts of Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA). The Tuesday party-line vote killed legislation that would have prohibited...
Virginia Senate panel rejects Youngkin-backed effort to repeal adoption of California’s clean car standards
Virginia Senate Democrats voted down a Republican effort backed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin to repeal the adoption of California vehicle emissions standards that will ban new gas vehicles from being sold by 2035.
Alternatives to metal detectors? Educators ask Virginia legislators to fund them
While there's no timeline for when students will return to the classroom, the next time they do, they'll have to walk through a set of metal detectors which are slated to be installed on January 19.
Virginia Democrats propose more bills to crack down on gun violence
Among the proposals, one bill will prevent the future sale of assault weapons after July 1 as well as ban high capacity magazines.
NBC12
Opening arguments to begin in Democratic primary election lawsuit
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A judge is set to hear arguments in a lawsuit over December’s Democratic Firehouse Primary Election. Attorney Paul Goldman is suing Governor Glenn Youngkin, state election officials, and leaders of Virginia’s Democratic party. Goldman claims there weren’t enough accessible locations in the primary -...
Comments / 1