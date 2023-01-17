ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

WSET

Virginia bill calls for parental notification of transgender students

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Republican lawmaker touted a bill Thursday that would require Virginia school officials to notify parents if their child identifies as transgender in school, one of several proposals lawmakers are expected to debate this session that could significantly affect transgender people. The bill sponsored by...
virginiamercury.com

Year-round deer hunting bill fails and more Va. headlines

• At a packed public meeting in Newport News after a 6-year-old boy shot his teacher, staffers and parents blasted city school officials for allegedly prioritizing appearances over safety and discipline. “We have failed our students under the guise of grace,” said one teacher. “This grace has turned into enabling.”—Washington Post, Associated Press.
WBTM

Virginia Senate Votes Against Bill Allowing Murder Charges for Drug Dealers

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Democrat-led Virginia Senate committee has voted down a bill that would have allowed prosecutors to charge drug dealers with second-degree murder if a user dies of an overdose. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the Senate Judiciary Committee voted the measure down on an 8-7 vote Monday. Lawmakers took the vote after hearing from opponents who said it could discourage drug users from calling 911 if they see someone overdosing. Advocates of the measure said it was needed to address rising overdose deaths and to hold drug dealers accountable. A House version will continue to advance but will likely meet the same fate when it crosses over to the Senate.
WAVY News 10

Daylight saving time bill moves forward in Virginia senate

Daylight saving time bill moves forward in Virginia …. Norfolk nonprofit hosts annual MLK Awards to honor …. WAVY News 10's Jon Dowding reports. State legislature to weigh in on short-term rentals. The Virginia General Assembly is expected to weigh in on legislation that would ease regulations on short-term rentals,...
Virginia Mercury

A Virginia lawmaker says it’s time to scrap the official Robert E. Lee license plate

Over the last few years, many Virginia officials have made it clear they don’t want the state to officially venerate Robert E. Lee anymore. The massive, state-owned Robert E. Lee statue is gone from Richmond’s Monument Avenue. Other Lee statues were removed from both the Virginia Capitol and the Virginia section of the U.S. Capitol’s […] The post A Virginia lawmaker says it’s time to scrap the official Robert E. Lee license plate appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Virginia Mercury

Youngkin said to back push to reauthorize so-called skill machines in Virginia

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration is tentatively backing a top Republican lawmaker’s proposal to reauthorize so-called skill machines in Virginia and use some of the money they generate to crack down on illegal gambling, according to multiple Capitol Square sources. That stance could potentially mean another reprieve for the slots-like games the state has spent years […] The post Youngkin said to back push to reauthorize so-called skill machines in Virginia appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Wbaltv.com

SCOTUS decision to strike down NY gun law has impact on Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland state lawmakers are learning more about the impact of theU.S. Supreme Court's decision to strike down a New York conceal carry law. Since the Supreme Court ruling, the number of concealed-carry applications in Maryland has risen by more than 400% from 14,000 a year to 80,000, according to Maryland State Police.
Washington Examiner

Democrats block Youngkin effort to ditch California electric vehicle rules

Democrats on a Virginia Senate committee blocked a GOP-led effort to repeal parts of a state law designed to increase the uptake of electric vehicles by adopting California's strict air quality standards, thwarting the efforts of Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA). The Tuesday party-line vote killed legislation that would have prohibited...
NBC12

Opening arguments to begin in Democratic primary election lawsuit

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A judge is set to hear arguments in a lawsuit over December’s Democratic Firehouse Primary Election. Attorney Paul Goldman is suing Governor Glenn Youngkin, state election officials, and leaders of Virginia’s Democratic party. Goldman claims there weren’t enough accessible locations in the primary -...
