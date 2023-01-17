ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

Meme-stock billionaire Ryan Cohen has built a stake in Chinese tech giant Alibaba worth hundreds of millions and is reportedly ready to push for share buybacks

Ryan Cohen has reportedly built up a stake in Alibaba. The meme-stock billionaire is privately calling for the Chinese tech giant to buy more of its own shares, according to the Wall Street Journal. Cohen made billions trading meme stocks during the pandemic and is currently chairman of GameStop. Meme-stock...
MassLive.com

91 tech companies have laid off workers in first 2 weeks of 2023

In the first two weeks of 2023, 91 tech companies have laid off more than 24,000 employees, according to tracking site layoffs.fyi. The website tracks tech company layoffs since the start of COVID-19, according to the website. In 2022, 1,024 tech companies laid off 154,336 employees. And additional 24,151 employees have been laid off in the first 16 days of 2023.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
nextbigfuture.com

Microsoft $10 Billion into OpenAI and ChatGPT is AI IPhone Moment

Fortune and others are reporting that Microsoft will close a $10 billion investment deal into the artificial intelligence startup before the end of this month. This is discussed in the All-in-Pod cast. The deal will have a unique structure in that Microsoft will get 49% of the company but 75% of future profits.
The Independent

Bitcoin price plummets amid major DOJ crypto announcement

The price of bitcoin fell suddenly by 5 per cent in the space of an hour after the US Department of Justice revealed plans to make a major cryptocurrency-related announcement on Wednesday.The world’s leading crypto dropped from $21,500 to around $20,500 ahead of the news, reversing an upward trend that had seen its price rise by nearly a third since the start of the year.The price saw a slight recovery after the news was announced, which related to a crackdown on an illicit crypto exchange.Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco led the press conference announcing the action, describing it as a...
FLORIDA STATE
Ars Technica

Microsoft to lay off 10,000 workers, blames decelerated customer spending

Microsoft is laying off about 10,000 employees by the end of Q3 of its 2023 fiscal year, the company confirmed today. Microsoft's Securities and Exchange Commission filing (PDF) described the move as a "response to macroeconomic conditions and changing customer priorities." Microsoft says it has 221,000 workers worldwide, meaning about...
The Hollywood Reporter

African Mobile Games Publisher Carry1st Raises $27M

African mobile games publisher Carry1st has raised $27 million in a new financing round led by venture capital firm Bitkraft Ventures with participation from Andreessen Horowitz, TTV Capital, Alumni Ventures, Lateral Capital, Kepple Ventures and Konvoy. “This capital raise comes off the back of a successful partnership with Call of Duty: Mobile in South Africa in the fourth quarter 2022, as well as new partnerships to be launched in 2023,” the company said. It said it will use the funding “to develop, license and publish new games, as well as further expand Pay1st, the company’s monetization-as-a-service solution.”More from The Hollywood...
electrek.co

Tesla ramps up communications as Elon Musk becomes more controversial

Data shows that Tesla has significantly ramped up its own external communications over the last few months as Elon Musk becomes more controversial. Last month, I wrote an op-ed titled “Tesla badly needs to bring back its PR departmen“‘ about why I think the automaker needs to bring back its PR dept that it dissolved back in 2020.
Benzinga

Tesla, BYD, Hyundai Near EV Deals In Indonesia As Government Doles Out Subsidies

Tesla Inc TSLA, Chinese automaker BYD Co, Ltd BYDDF BYDDY, and South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co, Ltd HYMTF finalized deals to invest in Indonesia's electric-vehicle industry. "All the top global carmakers are coming to us," said Luhut Panjaitan, coordinating minister for maritime affairs and investment, in a meeting with local government leaders, Bloomberg reports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy