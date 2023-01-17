Search underway for man accused of barricading himself inside home during SWAT standoff in NE Harris County after firing shots at wife, HCSO says

Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
Police searching for 2 suspects who ran from scene after 73-year-old Ukrainian man found stabbed to death in Galveston
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas – The Galveston Police Department is investigating after a 73-year-old man was found stabbed multiple times on a beach. On Tuesday, officers responded to reports of a stabbing on the beach near Boddeker Road around 5:40 p.m. It’s not clear what caused the deadly stabbing, but...
Suspect charged with murder of man outside of convenience store in southeast Houston almost three years ago
A man is being charged with murder after being suspected of killing a man nearly three years ago outside of a southeast Houston convenience store. According to court documents, police responded to a report of a shooting at a convenience store located in the 9200 block of Nathaniel Street at about 7 p.m. on January 30, 2020. Police found two victims. Pedro Ontiveros-Vaca, who police found sitting in his car was pronounced deceased at the scene by paramedics with the Houston Fire Department. The other victim was taken to a local hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound to his leg. After investigating, investigators identified two suspects.
Man killed, woman hospitalized after someone opened fire into their Baytown apartment, police say
The man and woman were inside their apartment when an unknown suspect fired multiple shots, wounding both victims, police said.
Man shot in the head while sleeping in trailer in Third Ward, Houston police say
Investigators are working to figure out if the man was targeted or if he was struck by a stray bullet from another shooting.
Click2Houston.com
Suspect arrested after man killed, woman injured during shooting in Hempstead, police say
HOUSTON – A suspect has been arrested after a double shooting in Hempstead Tuesday evening, according to police. On Tuesday, officers with the Hempstead Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Layfette Street around 8:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man...
Man accused of threatening family escapes during SWAT standoff in north Harris Co., deputies say
Deputies said they have received previous calls at the residence and the suspect has an "extensive criminal record." After a few hours, the wife and three children were released unharmed.
Click2Houston.com
Video: Elderly couple robbed by suspect who followed them from bank to credit union in NW Houston: HPD
HOUSTON – A surveillance video was released of a suspected bank jugger who targeted an elderly couple Tuesday afternoon in northwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. The aggravated robbery was reported at 12:30 p.m. at a credit union located in the 17000 block of Tomball Parkway. Police...
Man sentenced to 35 years for 2017 deadly shooting of 17-year-old over $250 in Northshore area
The suspect, who was 17 at the time, entered a deal where he pleaded guilty to murder instead of capital murder. He's accused of shooting his schoolmate during a gun exchange.
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Gun-wielding suspect chased by HCSO deputy caught on Marine’s dash cam
When a Harris County deputy tried to pull a vehicle over for a routine traffic stop on Tuesday, they got more than they bargained for. The suspects said to be transporting contraband tried to get away, but didn’t get very far. The tense moments, all caught on a veteran’s...
Click2Houston.com
Man sentenced to 35 years in prison for 2017 shooting death of teen classmate over $250, Harris County DA says
HOUSTON – A man was sentenced to 35 years in prison for killing his former classmate for $250 during a gun transfer in northeast Houston, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced on Thursday. Jesse Quinones, 22, pleaded guilty to murder on Wednesday in the shooting death of 17-year-old...
Woman hurt able to point out suspect in deadly Hempstead shooting near church, police say
The deadly shooting happened near a church, and police say there's a connection between the victims and the shooter, but further details are not yet known.
Click2Houston.com
Deputy hospitalized after falling into bayou while chasing suspect who fled on foot in Katy area
KATY – A deputy has been transported to the hospital after falling while chasing a suspect in the Katy area Tuesday evening. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted about the incident that happened in the 800 block of Katy Fort Bend Road around 8 p.m. Sheriff Gonzalez said deputies...
Gunshot victim escapes car that burst into flames right after hitting train in SE Houston, HPD says
Houston police were sent to multiple scenes as part of this shooting investigation on the city's southeast side Wednesday night.
Click2Houston.com
Man fatally shot, woman injured when suspect opens fire at Baytown apartment complex, police say
BAYTOWN, Texas – Baytown police are hunting for the suspect who opened fire on a man and woman at an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon. Officers responded to a “shots fired” call around 12:45 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 1200 Block of Missouri Street. Upon arrival,...
KBTX.com
Hempstead Police investigate murder, one person in custody
HEMPSTEAD, Texas (KBTX) - One person was killed in a shooting in Hempstead Tuesday night. Another person was taken to the hospital with a “serious wound” from a gunshot, Hempstead police said. According to a release, police said they responded to the area of 100 Layfette Street for...
Click2Houston.com
Former HPD officer charged with murder in botched Harding Street raid back in court; Defense attorney seeks to quash indictments
HOUSTON – The deadly botched raid on Harding Street that happened nearly four years ago was front and center inside of Judge Frank Aguilar’s courtroom in Harris County’s 228th District Court on Thursday morning. The hearing was an effort by the defense to quash Gerald Goines’ indictments...
Click2Houston.com
Photos released of suspect, vehicle tied to shooting that left 1 dead, 1 critically injured in NW Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Surveillance photos were released of a suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of one man and critical injuring of another on Sunday in northwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting was reported at 1:25 p.m. in the 3300 block of De Soto Street. When...
Detective believes suspect was convinced to do 'right thing' because mom was there during interview
HOUSTON — It was terrifying to watch when Houston police released a dashcam video showing an Uber driver being held at gunpoint. The driver didn't give up his car and eventually got away, but authorities said he was lucky it played out that way. The incident happened on Oct....
Suspect arrested 8 months after man shot and killed outside southwest Houston motel
HPD previously released surveillance photos and video of the suspect, hoping someone would recognize him. The 28-year-old was arrested on Jan. 11.
Click2Houston.com
Family Dollar clerk shot in leg by robbery suspects in north Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – A clerk at a Family Dollar in north Houston is recovering after being shot by robbery suspects Monday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. HPD units responded to an alarm at a Family Dollar located at 11046 Airline Dr. around 8:57 p.m. According to investigators, a...
