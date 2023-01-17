ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Search underway for man accused of barricading himself inside home during SWAT standoff in NE Harris County after firing shots at wife, HCSO says

 2 days ago
houstonstringer_com

Suspect charged with murder of man outside of convenience store in southeast Houston almost three years ago

A man is being charged with murder after being suspected of killing a man nearly three years ago outside of a southeast Houston convenience store. According to court documents, police responded to a report of a shooting at a convenience store located in the 9200 block of Nathaniel Street at about 7 p.m. on January 30, 2020. Police found two victims. Pedro Ontiveros-Vaca, who police found sitting in his car was pronounced deceased at the scene by paramedics with the Houston Fire Department. The other victim was taken to a local hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound to his leg. After investigating, investigators identified two suspects.
HOUSTON, TX
KBTX.com

Hempstead Police investigate murder, one person in custody

HEMPSTEAD, Texas (KBTX) - One person was killed in a shooting in Hempstead Tuesday night. Another person was taken to the hospital with a “serious wound” from a gunshot, Hempstead police said. According to a release, police said they responded to the area of 100 Layfette Street for...
HEMPSTEAD, TX

