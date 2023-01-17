ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yale University campus deemed safe following false threats

By Samantha Stewart
WTNH
WTNH
 2 days ago

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTHN) — Yale University officials stated that the campus has been deemed safe following false safety threats made on Tuesday.

Early Tuesday morning, heavy police presence was seen on campus due to reported threats near the area of Old Campus. A shelter-in-place protocol was initiated for students, and Yale officials stated that police would be investigating the area.

Just before 1 a.m. Tuesday morning, Yale officials sent the following excerpt to students in the area:

“Police are responding to an incident in the area of Old Campus 344 College St, New Haven, CT 06511, USA. If you are in Old Campus please shelter in place. All others please avoid the area while the police investigate.”

Then at 2:30 a.m., Yale sent in part the following update:

“Update to the incident in the area of Old Campus 344 College St, New Haven, CT 06511, USA. Police are investigating what they believe to be a false report from an individual threatening harm on Old Campus. Out of an abundance of caution, police are continuing their investigation. Additional information will be provided as soon as it becomes available. Please continue to shelter in place.”

Following their initial investigation, police said that there was no threat of a person intending to do harm on campus. Officers believe a false report was filed.

Around 3 a.m., Yale officials sent a final message stating that the incident near Old Campus was given the “all clear” and the shelter-in-place protocol was lifted.

Police and university officials have yet to provide any further information on this incident.

