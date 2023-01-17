The Bundesliga resumes after its unprecedented two-month winter break with league leader and 10-time defending champion Bayern Munich visiting Leipzig. Bayern’s preparations took a blow when goalkeeper Manuel Neuer broke his leg in a skiing accident last month, ruling him out for the rest of the season. Bayern signed Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer to replace Neuer on Thursday. Sommer may go straight into the lineup or Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann could stick with longtime backup Sven Ulreich. How Bayern’s Germany players react to their disappointing group stage exit from the World Cup remains to be seen. Nagelsmann was positive after the team’s winter training camp in Qatar. Bayern will move seven points clear with a win in Leipzig.

