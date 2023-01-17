ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reuters

Soccer-Messi, Ronaldo start in Riyadh friendly

RIYADH, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will face off once again after the long-time rivals were named in the starting line-ups for the Riyadh Season Team and Paris St Germain respectively on Thursday, ahead of an exhibition match at the King Fahd Stadium.
CBS Sports

Transfer news, rumors: Yann Sommer to Bayern Munich as Lucas Ocampos rejoins Sevilla

What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest soccer transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Bayern Munich are set to land Yann Sommer from Borussia Monchengladbach while Sevilla have been busy with Lucas Ocampos returning from AFC Ajax. Wolverhampton Wanderers also completed the signing of Pablo Sarabia from Paris Saint-Germain, and there are updates on AC Milan's Rafa Leao, Atletico Madrid's Yannick Carrasco and Juventus' Adrien Rabiot too.
Yardbarker

Newcastle ready to offer €10m-per-season to sign 27-year-old midfielder

Newcastle United are interested in signing the Serbian international midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. Italian journalist Ciro Venerato has now revealed (h/t TuttoJuve) that the Premier League side are prepared to pay the midfielder wages of around €10 million to lure him to the Premier League. Apparently Italian giants Juventus are...
Yardbarker

Newcastle make enquiry about long-term target following news that Arsenal are now interested

Newcastle United have made a fresh enquiry for Bayer Leverkusen star Moussa Diaby following the news that Arsenal have become interested in the French winger. The Magpies have asked the Bundesliga outfit to keep them informed about the 23-year-old’s situation, reports the Daily Mail, as the Tyneside club are long-term admirers of the Leverkusen star.
The Associated Press

Cremonese stuns Napoli in Italian Cup after penalties

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Just two days after being appointed as coach, Davide Ballardini steered his side to a huge upset as 10-man Cremonese eliminated Napoli from the Italian Cup on Tuesday. Cremonese won a penalty shootout after playing most of extra time with 10 men after the match...
Yardbarker

Arteta turns attention to Bundesliga star as Mudryk alternative

Arsenal could move for Bayer Leverkusen’s Moussa Diaby this month after missing out on Mykhailo Mudryk to Chelsea. The Ukrainian seemed destined for the Emirates and Arsenal made at least three bids to buy him from Shakhtar Donetsk, but Chelsea eventually hijacked the move and he now plays for the west London club.
Yardbarker

Video – Carlo Garganese fears “outdated” Allegri could ruin Chiesa’s career

In the latest episode of the Italian Football Podcast, co-hosts Nima Tavallaey and Carlo Garganese discussed Juve’s humiliating defeat at Napoli last Friday. While Tavallaey feels that the Bianconeri can still build on the eight-match winning steak which preceded the Maradona Stadium routing, Garganese has apparently lost all hope in Massimiliano Allegri, describing the manager and his tactics as outdated.
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Bundesliga resumes after 2-month winter break

The Bundesliga resumes after its unprecedented two-month winter break with league leader and 10-time defending champion Bayern Munich visiting Leipzig. Bayern’s preparations took a blow when goalkeeper Manuel Neuer broke his leg in a skiing accident last month, ruling him out for the rest of the season. Bayern signed Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer to replace Neuer on Thursday. Sommer may go straight into the lineup or Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann could stick with longtime backup Sven Ulreich. How Bayern’s Germany players react to their disappointing group stage exit from the World Cup remains to be seen. Nagelsmann was positive after the team’s winter training camp in Qatar. Bayern will move seven points clear with a win in Leipzig.
FOX Sports

Chiesa's goal helps Juventus beat Monza 2-1 in Italian Cup

ROME (AP) — Federico Chiesa scored his first goal for Juventus in more than a year and the Bianconeri beat Silvio Berlusconi’s Monza 2-1 Thursday to reach the Italian Cup quarterfinals. Chiesa, who was out for 10 months after injuring his left knee last January, took a pass...
The Associated Press

Belarus coach who removed sprinter from Olympics charged

The Belarusian track coach who tried to force a sprinter to return home from the Tokyo Olympics after she was critical of the team has been charged with breaching the sport’s integrity standards. The Athletics Integrity Unit, which oversees disciplinary actions in track and field, announced the charges against...
Yardbarker

Watch: Robert Lewandowski doubles Barcelona’s lead in Copa del Rey tie

Having produced an underwhelming performance for much of the first half of their Copa del Rey tie against AD Ceuta, Barcelona are now firmly in control of the match. Having failed to register a single shot on target for the first 40 minutes, Barca finally made the breakthrough just before half time when Raphinha’s curling shot snuck into the Ceuta goal.

