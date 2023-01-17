Read full article on original website
Ronaldo scores 2, Messi 1 as PSG win Saudi friendly 5-4
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi both scored as Paris Saint-Germain beat the Riyadh Season Team 5-4 at the King Fahd International Stadium.
Soccer-Messi, Ronaldo start in Riyadh friendly
RIYADH, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will face off once again after the long-time rivals were named in the starting line-ups for the Riyadh Season Team and Paris St Germain respectively on Thursday, ahead of an exhibition match at the King Fahd Stadium.
Yardbarker
Report: Roberto Firmino Has 'Clear Tendency' To Extend Contract At Liverpool 'Until At Least 2025'
Prior to his injury, Firmino was showing signs that he was getting back to his very best form with nine goals and four assists in all competitions. The signing of Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven at the start of the month increased speculation that Firmino's brilliant spell on Merseyside could be coming to an end.
CBS Sports
Transfer news, rumors: Yann Sommer to Bayern Munich as Lucas Ocampos rejoins Sevilla
What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest soccer transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Bayern Munich are set to land Yann Sommer from Borussia Monchengladbach while Sevilla have been busy with Lucas Ocampos returning from AFC Ajax. Wolverhampton Wanderers also completed the signing of Pablo Sarabia from Paris Saint-Germain, and there are updates on AC Milan's Rafa Leao, Atletico Madrid's Yannick Carrasco and Juventus' Adrien Rabiot too.
Cristiano Ronaldo could link up with Real Madrid legend Keylor Navas again with Al-Nassr in transfer talks with PSG
CRISTIANO RONALDO could be reunited with former Real Madrid team-mate Keylor Navas at Al-Nassr, according to reports. The pair played together at Santiago Bernabeu between 2014 and 2018. Ronaldo, 37, joined Al-Nassr last month after being axed by Manchester United. And having recruited a star forward, the Saudi side are...
ng-sportingnews.com
Crystal Palace vs Manchester United score, result as Michael Olise breaks United hearts and Casemiro suspended for Arsenal
Manchester United entered Selhurst Park with two goals in mind. Win to secure all three points and move within six points of leaders Arsenal was the top prize for Erik ten Hag, but the Red Devils also had one eye on Casemiro, who was sitting on four yellow cards with a game against the Gunners looming on Sunday.
Alejandro Garnacho ‘refuses to sign new £20k-a-week Man Utd contract’ amid Real Madrid and Juventus transfer interest
ALEJANDRO Garnacho has refused to sign a new contract with Manchester United amid interest from Real Madrid and Juventus, reports suggest. Garnacho has been enjoying a breakout season at Old Trafford with two goals and five assists in 15 appearances across all competitions. According to The Independent, the 18-year-old sensation,...
Yardbarker
Newcastle ready to offer €10m-per-season to sign 27-year-old midfielder
Newcastle United are interested in signing the Serbian international midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. Italian journalist Ciro Venerato has now revealed (h/t TuttoJuve) that the Premier League side are prepared to pay the midfielder wages of around €10 million to lure him to the Premier League. Apparently Italian giants Juventus are...
Yardbarker
Newcastle make enquiry about long-term target following news that Arsenal are now interested
Newcastle United have made a fresh enquiry for Bayer Leverkusen star Moussa Diaby following the news that Arsenal have become interested in the French winger. The Magpies have asked the Bundesliga outfit to keep them informed about the 23-year-old’s situation, reports the Daily Mail, as the Tyneside club are long-term admirers of the Leverkusen star.
Cremonese stuns Napoli in Italian Cup after penalties
NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Just two days after being appointed as coach, Davide Ballardini steered his side to a huge upset as 10-man Cremonese eliminated Napoli from the Italian Cup on Tuesday. Cremonese won a penalty shootout after playing most of extra time with 10 men after the match...
Yardbarker
Arteta turns attention to Bundesliga star as Mudryk alternative
Arsenal could move for Bayer Leverkusen’s Moussa Diaby this month after missing out on Mykhailo Mudryk to Chelsea. The Ukrainian seemed destined for the Emirates and Arsenal made at least three bids to buy him from Shakhtar Donetsk, but Chelsea eventually hijacked the move and he now plays for the west London club.
Yardbarker
Video – Carlo Garganese fears “outdated” Allegri could ruin Chiesa’s career
In the latest episode of the Italian Football Podcast, co-hosts Nima Tavallaey and Carlo Garganese discussed Juve’s humiliating defeat at Napoli last Friday. While Tavallaey feels that the Bianconeri can still build on the eight-match winning steak which preceded the Maradona Stadium routing, Garganese has apparently lost all hope in Massimiliano Allegri, describing the manager and his tactics as outdated.
BBC
Christian Streich: The skinny-dipping managerial maverick shaking up the Bundesliga
As his team sealed a 2-0 victory over Cologne in November, Christian Streich's eyes pricked with tears. He dabbed at them as he stared out at the pitch, then turned, punched the air and hugged each of his fellow coaches. Note, 'fellow coaches'. This is an important point to Streich....
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Lionel Messi playing today vs Al Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo? Latest on PSG lineup for Riyadh Season Cup 2023
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could well play against each other for a final time when PSG take on a combined Al Nassr and Al Hilal side in Saudi Arabia on Thursday. The match will mark Ronaldo's debut in the country after swapping Manchester United for the Middle East at the end of 2022.
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: Bundesliga resumes after 2-month winter break
The Bundesliga resumes after its unprecedented two-month winter break with league leader and 10-time defending champion Bayern Munich visiting Leipzig. Bayern’s preparations took a blow when goalkeeper Manuel Neuer broke his leg in a skiing accident last month, ruling him out for the rest of the season. Bayern signed Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer to replace Neuer on Thursday. Sommer may go straight into the lineup or Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann could stick with longtime backup Sven Ulreich. How Bayern’s Germany players react to their disappointing group stage exit from the World Cup remains to be seen. Nagelsmann was positive after the team’s winter training camp in Qatar. Bayern will move seven points clear with a win in Leipzig.
FOX Sports
Chiesa's goal helps Juventus beat Monza 2-1 in Italian Cup
ROME (AP) — Federico Chiesa scored his first goal for Juventus in more than a year and the Bianconeri beat Silvio Berlusconi’s Monza 2-1 Thursday to reach the Italian Cup quarterfinals. Chiesa, who was out for 10 months after injuring his left knee last January, took a pass...
Soccer-Barcelona forward Depay expected to complete Atletico transfer after training under Simeone
Jan 19 (Reuters) - Barcelona forward Memphis Depay appeared to be on the verge of joining Atletico Madrid as he was spotted wearing the club's colours while training under manager Diego Simeone on Thursday.
Belarus coach who removed sprinter from Olympics charged
The Belarusian track coach who tried to force a sprinter to return home from the Tokyo Olympics after she was critical of the team has been charged with breaching the sport’s integrity standards. The Athletics Integrity Unit, which oversees disciplinary actions in track and field, announced the charges against...
Yardbarker
Official – Inter Win Supercoppa Italiana For 7th Time After An Edin Dzeko Masterclass
Inter have defeated AC Milan in the final of the 2022 Supercoppa Italiana after winning 3-0 at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Inter started the first half brilliantly scoring a wonderful worked team goal where Edin Dzeko was the architect and Federico Dimarco applying the finish.
Yardbarker
Watch: Robert Lewandowski doubles Barcelona’s lead in Copa del Rey tie
Having produced an underwhelming performance for much of the first half of their Copa del Rey tie against AD Ceuta, Barcelona are now firmly in control of the match. Having failed to register a single shot on target for the first 40 minutes, Barca finally made the breakthrough just before half time when Raphinha’s curling shot snuck into the Ceuta goal.
