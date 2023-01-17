Read full article on original website
Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal
CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
A TikTok video that appeared to be posted by a cabin crew member who died in the Nepal plane crash is going viral as people pay tribute to her
A clip appearing to show a cabin crew member who was reportedly on the flight that crashed in Nepal resurfaced as people pay tribute to those who died.
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
Why it could be cheaper to renew your passport now
If you’ve been dithering over renewing a soon-to-expire passport, now could be the time to do it.The UK government has announced changes to the new and existing passport renewal system that will make applications just under 10 per cent more expensive in the coming weeks.Passport renewals can already be time-consuming and pricey, with thousands of UK travellers waiting longer than the typical processing period last year thanks to pent-up demand after Covid travel restrictions lifted.Here’s everything you need to know.Why are passport renewals getting more expensive?On 12 January 2023, the UK government announced plans to increase the price of both...
Here Is How Much You Should Be Tipping Around The World & It's So Different To North America
Have you ever gone on a trip and wondered what the appropriate amount to tip your server or hotel staff is or if it’s even expected of you to tip?. Tipping culture can vary from country to country, so it’s important to know such details before embarking on a trip.
Business Insider
I paid $54 for travel insurance when I visited Peru. When I got COVID, I got reimbursed 10 times that much.
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. As we all find ourselves traveling more,...
TODAY.com
Mystery surrounds death of American lawyer at Mexico resort
Authorities say California public defender Elliot Blair died after falling from the third floor of a Mexico hotel but now his family says they will conduct their own investigation. NBC’s Dana Griffin reports for TODAY.Jan. 19, 2023.
Charlene Wittstock: the Monaco family grows, but to live happily one must remain in the shadow
Albert and Charlene, a family that finally seems happy and that leaves behind the gossip that wanted the couple on the verge of divorce. The media even advanced the supposition of a billionaire agreement for the presence of Charlene close to the prince. (source: tgcom24mediaset.it)
cruisefever.net
Cruise Ships Named the Best Under 1,000 Passengers
A cruise line recently received an award for having the best cruise ship that carries 1,000 passengers or less. SeaDream Yacht Club received the prestigious 2023 Grand Travel Award in the category “Best Cruise Ship Under 1,000 Passengers” for their two cruise ships, SeaDream I and SeaDream II.
Mystery divers rescued near Polish energy sites in the middle of the night offer dubious explanation, and vanish
Coast guards rescued three divers off the northern coast of Poland over the weekend whose dubious explanation of their night-time dive near critical energy infrastructure, along with their mysterious identities, has reportedly sparked a cross-agency investigation. The three men, who told authorities they were Spanish nationals, were rescued by lifeguards near the Polish coastal city of Gdansk on Saturday night after their small motorboat broke down and they couldn't return to shore.
I tried Virtuo, an app-based vehicle-rental service, instead of a traditional agency. The car was great — but I had some trouble unlocking it.
I enjoyed the Mercedes GLA I rented but I sometimes couldn't unlock it through the Virtuo app — and customer service seemed unable to help.
techvisibility.com
Paleontologists make rare discovery of 256 dinosaur egg fossils in India
Paleontologists in India have found 92 dinosaur nesting sites and 256 egg fossils. The scientists made the discovery between 2017 and 2020 in the Narmada valley in central India. The discovery was the first of its kind for the Narmada valley, the researches say. During the study, published on PLOS...
U.S. players continue surprise success at Australian Open
American Jenson Brooksby topped No. 2 seed Casper Ruud on the men's side of the Australian Open Thursday, just a day after fellow American Mackenzie McDonald defeated top seed Rafael Nadal. On the women's side, American Katie Volynets stunned No. 9 seed Veronika Kudermetova to advance to the third round of the Australian Open. Steph Baumgartel, a reporter for Network 10, joined CBS News from Melbourne.
techvisibility.com
msn.com
20 simply magical places to visit in England
Slide 1 of 21: Beyond its vibrant London capital, England is also home to stunning natural landscapes and bucolic villages throughout its many distinct counties. To help you plan your next trip, we’ve put together a list of 20 hidden treasures and must-see attractions you won’t want to miss in England.
techvisibility.com
U.K.'s King Charles says property windfall should go to "wider public"
London — King Charles III says he would like a potential $1 billion bump in profits from off-shore wind farms owned by the Crown Estate to be used for the "wider public good," rather than to help fund the royal family. The Crown Estate — essentially the property collectively...
