FOLLOWING THE COUNCIL OF STATE'S RULING, ONE OF CBD.FR'S CUSTOMERS WILL WIN THEIR OWN WEIGHT IN CBD FLOWERS

 2 days ago
PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 17, 2023--

On December 29, 2022, the Council of State announced the definitive authorization of the sale of CBD flowers in France. To celebrate the end of a protracted battle, CBD.fr will be offering one of its customers buying a product from its website, CBD.fr, between January 17 and April 20, 2023, the chance to win their own weight in CBD flowers.

Gagne ton poids en weed (Photo: CBD.fr)

Following the purchase of CBD.fr in October 2022 by Phytocann Group and the reversal of the ban, CBD.fr can now devote itself fully to developing on national territory.

Current leader in online CBD sales, with more than 500 products available, CBD.fr brings together the most well-known brands in France in varied areas such as: CBD oils, CBD flowers, CBD resins, CBD for animals, and more. At the same time, CBD.fr is developing its franchise network with the goal of opening 400 shops across France by 2026. Since January 1, 18 CBD Shops have already started opening.

“This decision by the Council of State does a great deal to reassure our entire industry. It marks a huge step forward and, to celebrate this, we are organizing the hottest competition ever held in the cannabis world. Purchases made from January 1 onward will be eligible. In addition to the contest, we also want to raise awareness and contribute, in our own way, to the purchasing power of French people in our sector by offering high-quality products that are affordable for all. There is also a social aspect that we are all concerned about.”

Alexandre Lacarré, Founder of Phytocann Group

April 20, 2023, the day on which the winner will be announced, is not just a random date. Find out who has won at 4.20 pm on 420 Day, or International Cannabis Day!

CONTACT: Samuel Botton

sbotton@stepconseil.com

06 84 79 99 61

