franklincountynow.com
South Street Bridge Public Design Hearing
(Montague, MA) A live virtual design public hearing for the South Street over Sawmill River Bridge replacement in Montague will be held next Tuesday, January 24th. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will be sharing their design for the full replacement of the bridge and taking comments from the public. The project is planned to be funded through the 2024 Transportation Improvement Program for the Franklin Regional Council of Governments and is estimated to cost just over $4 million with construction beginning in the summer of 2024.
franklincountynow.com
General Pierce Bridge To Reopen This Week
(Greenfield/Montague, MA) Massachusetts Department of Transportation plans to partially reopen the General Pierce Bridge by this Friday, January 20th. The bridge will reopen one lane of alternating traffic, similar to how it operated before the current rehabilitation project. Temporary traffic signals and signs will be installed to direct drivers. Some work is still needed before the full re-opening that is set for late March of this year, including the installation of a pedestrian light system.
Multi-vehicle crash with serious injuries shuts down part of Mass. Pike in Auburn
AUBURN, Mass. — A multi-vehicle crash with serious injuries has shut down part of the Massachusetts Turnpike on Thursday morning. The crash happened on the eastbound side of Interstate 90 in Auburn near Exit 89, according to MassDOT. All lanes on the eastbound side of the highway were initially...
whdh.com
Car crashes into Sutton business, knocking building off foundation
SUTTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crashed into a business in Sutton, causing serious damage and knocking the building off its foundation. The driver told police he wasn’t used to driving in the area and accidentally turned off the turnpike right into the storefront of Skip’s Outdoor Accents.
franklincountynow.com
Greenfield Police Chief Announces End Of Overnight Shift In February
(Greenfield, MA) Greenfield Police Chief Robert Haigh announced at Wednesday’s City Council meeting that in thirteen days on February 1st, the night shift (11 p.m. to 7 a.m.) will be eliminated due to lack of staffing, sparking a lengthy, heated debate. According to Chief Haigh, his decision comes as...
LIST: Massachusetts schools closing early Thursday ahead of storm
Several schools in western Massachusetts have announced that they are closing early Thursday ahead of the wintry mix.
Tractor-trailer crash on Mass. Pike in Ludlow
There is an 18-wheel tractor-trailer crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound in Ludlow.
Winter weather advisory for most of Massachusetts, winter storm warning for parts of New Hampshire
BOSTON — A winter weather advisory has been issued for most of Massachusetts due to a storm packing snow and rain that is expected to move into the region on Thursday evening. Parts of Middlesex, Franklin, Hampshire, Worcester, Essex, Hampshire, and Hampden counties will be under an advisory from...
westernmassnews.com
1 person hospitalized following Deerfield hazmat incident
DEERFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital after a hazardous materials incident Wednesday morning in Deerfield. Deerfield fire officials said that they were called to Pinenook Road for a report of a chemical mixture that was off-gassing. Hazmat team members were requested from South Deerfield and...
WEATHER ALERT: Snow, wintry mix Thursday into Friday
The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for snow and a wintry mix Thursday & Friday.
DevelopSpringfield sells Gunn Block; new owner plans housing for Springfield’s oldest commercial building
SPRINGFIELD – DevelopSpringfield sold the 187-year-old Gunn Block, thought to be the oldest surviving commercial building in Springfield, last month to a Connecticut building contractor for $79,000. New owner Thomas Napolitano, who anticipates spending as much as $1 million to rehab the block, hopes to build studio and one-bedroom...
Mass. Homeowners Livid Over 135% Property Tax Increase
Hundreds of Massachusetts homeowners are livid due to property tax bills that have increased as much as 135% since last year. A report from Boston's WCVB notes that the town of Lunenburg is facing immense backlash from residents. Per the news network, the massive property tax increase means that many homeowners in the municipality will have to pay thousands of dollars more than they expected to this year.
Mass State Police Serious About Drunk Drivers With ANOTHER Sobriety Checkpoint
Just a heads-up, Berkshire County residents. If you're planning on having a few beers(or any other alcoholic beverages) this weekend, perhaps while you're watching some playoff football games, make sure you've secured yourself a ride. I happened to mention in a post last week that it seemed like the Massachusetts...
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: Parks Barn renovation, T-Birds, and new Westover hangar
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to South Hadley, Springfield, and Chicopee. The Parks Barn, located near the high school in South Hadley, is set to be under renovation this spring. The renovations were approved at a recent town meeting in the amount of $105,000...
whdh.com
Police halt ground search for missing Brookfield woman
BROOKFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials say search crews are on standby but no ground searches are planned Thursday for a missing 35-year-old woman from Brookfield. For the past few days, the Brookfield Police Department and the State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office have been trying to locate Tee, who was last seen leaving her boyfriend’s home on foot around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 10.
Crash With Serious Injuries Reported In Westborough: Officials
Part of Westborough roadway was partially closed because of a crash with serious injuries, authorities said. ** Traffic Alert ** Fisher Street at Mill Road is closed due a crash with serious injuries. Seek alternate route. @WestboroPolice pic.twitter.com/dF6a1jxBrW— Westborough Fire Dept (@Westbo…
westernmassnews.com
Retired Chicopee Fire Department Chief Stephen Burkott passes away
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A retired fire chief with the Chicopee Fire Department has passed away. Chief Stephen Burkott served the City of Chicopee for 42 years. He retired as chief in 2015. “With great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Retired Fire Chief Stephen Burkott,” the Chicopee Fire...
thereminder.com
Report alleges Monson selectman's ‘unprofessional’ behavior
MONSON – Next steps for Select Board Vice Chair Mary Hull are uncertain now that an investigation into the complaints made against her is complete. According to the investigation report that is posted to the towns website, Town Administrator Jennifer Wolowicz made a written complaint on May 16, 2022, and submitted it to former Select Board Chair Dr. Richard Smith. On May 18, 2022, Smith asked Safety and Respect at Work LLC to conduct an investigation. Safety and Respect at Work CEO Jean Haertl was the sole investigator throughout the process. She interviewed 23 individuals including town personnel and residents, utilized videos from town and Select Board meetings along with reviewing documents to obtain as much information as possible.
theberkshireedge.com
Pittsfield Police Department looking for individuals involved in Bousquet Ski Area incident
Pittsfield — The city’s Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals who are believed to have been involved in an incident at the Bousquet Ski Area on Saturday, Jan. 14. Additionally, the department has provided two photos of the vehicle that the...
franklincountynow.com
Former Executive Director Of FCCOC Ann Hamilton Passed Away Monday
(Greenfield, MA) Ann Hamilton, former Franklin County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director of over 30 years, passed away on the morning of January 16th. She had been battling Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) for over seven years. Hamilton was born in Newtonville, Massachusetts and grew up in Keene, New Hampshire. She...
