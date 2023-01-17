PAXTON — Within four months or so, motion-activated, solar-powered cameras will be added along U.S. 45 and Illinois 9 on the edges of Paxton, where they will take photos of the rear of each passing vehicle, including every rear license plate, and alert on-duty police within seconds whenever one appears in criminal databases as being associated with a crime, for example, or a missing or wanted person.

