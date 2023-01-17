Read full article on original website
fordcountychronicle.com
Owner of Doug’s Pharmacy in Paxton facing mortgage foreclosure
PAXTON — The owner of a compounding pharmacy in downtown Paxton had yet to respond Thursday to a foreclosure complaint alleging she defaulted on a $1.75 million mortgage she secured to acquire the pharmacy four years ago. The Ford County Chronicle’s attempts to reach Dr. Jenna Vogel, the owner...
25newsnow.com
Normal expands boundaries for town’s largest new residential development in years
NORMAL (25 News Now) - An annexation agreement paving the way for Normal’s largest residential development in years won unanimous approval by the town council Monday night. Carden Springs at the northwest corner of Beech Street and Towanda Avenue just northeast of Normal will help address the community’s housing shortage with 477 apartments and townhomes on 36 acres. The land is now used for agricultural, but the agreement with developer Fairlawn Capital reclassifies the property for medium density multi-family use.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
By One Vote, Possible Third Cannabis Dispensary Turned Down by City Council
(Above) Parkway Dispensary, LLC CEO Ambrose Jackson addresses the Danville City Council prior to their vote denying his company a special use permit to build just north of the current Sunnyside Dispensary. After much discussion during Tuesday night’s Danville City Council meeting, a request by Parkway Dispensary, LLC out of...
fordcountychronicle.com
License-plate-reading cameras coming to Paxton
PAXTON — Within four months or so, motion-activated, solar-powered cameras will be added along U.S. 45 and Illinois 9 on the edges of Paxton, where they will take photos of the rear of each passing vehicle, including every rear license plate, and alert on-duty police within seconds whenever one appears in criminal databases as being associated with a crime, for example, or a missing or wanted person.
Former Vermilion County Health Administrator suing, says he was forced to resign
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill., (WCIA) — Vermilion County Health Department’s former administrator Doug Toole is suing the Vermilion County Board of Health. He said he was forced to resign. The lawsuit accuses the County Board of violating the state’s Open Meetings Act at the Nov. 10 meeting. The lawsuit states the following were violated: Toole spent […]
Le Roy school district uses R-Zero to protect schools
Le Roy school district is taking extra precautions to ensure everyone is healthy.
khn.org
A $30 Million Gift to Build an Addiction Treatment Center. Then Staffers Had to Run It.
DECATUR, Ill. — The question came out of the blue, or so it seemed to Crossing Healthcare CEO Tanya Andricks: If you had $30 million to design an addiction treatment facility, how would you do it?. The interim sheriff of Macon County, Illinois, posed the question in 2018 as...
Danville man asks for traffic stop review
DANVILLE, Ill., (WCIA) — One man in Danville feels unsafe driving on the roads, feeling scared whenever there’s a cop near him. Now, someone he’s known for 13 years is working to change that and bringing it forward to Danville City Council. Lloyd Randle, a former Danville Alderman, wants a review of traffic stops throughout […]
Paxton mayor addresses concerns over new license plate readers
PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — They’ve helped cities make arrests, find suspects, and solve murders. Now license plate readers will be coming to Paxton. City leaders are happy about the technology, but it has some others concerned. The new license plate readers should be ready to go by May. I spoke with Paxton’s mayor, Bill Ingold. […]
Lawsuits, sheriffs add to confusion around Illinois assault weapon ban
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman is getting emails from concerned gun owners. “I want people of Champaign County to know, I will follow the law,” Heuerman said. “But I’m not going to violate constitutional rights either.” Heuerman is not on the long list of sheriffs who say they believe the assault […]
Iconic retail chain closes another store location in Illinois
An iconic retail chain just closed another store location in Illinois this past weekend. Read on to learn more. On Sunday, January 15, 2023, the popular retail clothing chain American Eagle Outfitters closed another one of their Illinois store location in Forsyth, according to reports.
Crime Stoppers looking to solve attempted Champaign bank robbery
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving an attempted bank robbery that happened last week. The attempt happened on Jan. 10 at the Champaign County Schools Employees Credit Union, located at 1203 South Mattis Avenue. Crime Stoppers officials said a man walked in at 3 p.m. […]
smilepolitely.com
Old Orchard is a family-owned spot that doesn’t disappoint
Being so close to Chicago, usually all the rage is about thick crust Chicago-style pizza, but let’s not sleep on the cracker-thin crust loaded with toppings that Old Orchard provides. Positioned off Neil Street in Savoy, there’s a a local family-owned favorite. Old Orchard is a bowling alley with...
fordcountychronicle.com
Obituary: Barbara A. Kaley
BEMENT — Barbara A. Kaley, 95, of Bement, died Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Lexington, S.C. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Bement United Methodist Church, 249 N. Piatt St., Bement. The Rev. Naomi Roberts will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at the church. Burial will be in the Bement Township Cemetery, Bement. Hinds Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Bement is handling arrangements.
Illinois Restaurant Has Most Delicious Buffet You Have To Try
Give me a dessert bar any day of the week. Yoder's Kitchen has amazing food, but they are more known for their famous dessert buffet that you have to try for yourself. The restaurant is located in Arthur, Illinois, and is a buffet-style restaurant famously known for its dessert bar. Everything is homemade and fresh every day and all look amazing.
newschannel20.com
Springfield man convicted of first degree murder
PIATT COUNTY, Ill., (WICS/WRSP) — A 19-year-old Springfield man has been convicted of first degree murder. A bench trial in Jerome Schmidt's murder case began on Monday, January 9, 2023 in Piatt County where the crime occurred. On Monday, January 17, a judge returned with a guilty verdict against Schmidt for first-degree murder.
fordcountychronicle.com
Obituary: Mary Davis
Mary Alice Davis, 74, of Gibson City peacefully passed away at 8:20 pm on January 16, 2023 at home, surrounded by her loving family. Mary was born, July 24,1948 in Bloomington, IL a daughter of Richard and Hyral (Holt) James. Mary graduated from Gibson City High School in 1966. She married Gary Davis on Sept 16,1966 in Rossville, IL.
wglt.org
Former Normal police chief, 2 officers dismissed from federal lawsuit
A federal judge has dismissed allegations against former Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner and two officers in a lawsuit filed by the victim of a $12,000 theft by former officer Brian Williams, leaving Williams and the Town of Normal as defendants. U.S. District Court Judge James Shadid ruled that Lindsey...
newschannel20.com
Staff finds suspected stolen mail with bank info in hotel room
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — Police are investigating a report of suspicious activity reported around 1:40 p.m. on Sunday at TownePlace Suites, located at 603 S. Sixth St. in Champaign. Hotel staff reported that a housekeeper had found a guest room containing various pieces of mail with the intended recipients’...
Central Illinois Proud
Crews battle home fire in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Two adults and a child are without a home after a fire Wednesday night. At 8:50 P.M., the Bloomington Fire Department responded to a house on fire at 709 W. Market St. There, they found flames in the back of the residence. Crews put out...
