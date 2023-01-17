Read full article on original website
Measure mandating 30-minute recess for K-3 students heading back to state Legislature
FARMINGTON — For the second year in a row, a Farmington lawmaker is introducing a measure that would require public school systems in the state to mandate a 30-minute recess for children in kindergarten through third grade. State Sen. Steve Neville, R-Farmington, said he is introducing the measure at...
Bills on transgender youth to get hearing in the Utah legislature
The Senate Health & Human Services Committee will hear Senate Bill 16, sponsored by Sen. Mike Kennedy, R-Alpine, and Senate Bill 100, sponsored by Sen. Todd Weiler, R-Woods Cross.
WISH-TV
Marijuana bills get bipartisan support but face uncertain future
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Legislative leaders this week gave no indication they plan to allow legislation on legalizing cannabis to proceed. Lawmakers from both parties have filed legislation to legalize marijuana in some form. Rep. Jake Teshka, R-South Bend, and two other House Republicans filed a bill that sets up a system to tax and regulate marijuana for medicinal use and for recreational use for people ages 21 and older. In an interview with News 8 on Monday, Teshka said the bill’s provisions would only take effect if the federal government removes marijuana from the Schedule I list of controlled substances. Schedule I substances are those that the federal government determines to have no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse.
iheart.com
Legislation Filed To Ban CRT Statewide
Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, has filed legislation banning state agencies or departments from implementing Critical Race Theory (CRT). “Our state government shouldn’t allow anyone to be judged by the color of their skin,” Dahm said. “We must ban the teachings of CRT in all areas of our government, not just our schools.”
Westchester lawmakers consider legislation requiring candidates to file a truthful resume
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. - The George Santos controversy is inspiring a lot of jokes on the late night talk shows. It's also inspiring legislation in Westchester County to hold candidates to a truthful standard. Santos has been hounded by the media, and is facing calls to resign after being caught in a web of lies about virtually every facet of his life. "For those of us who take the business of government seriously, it is pretty awful," said Westchester County Board Chair Catherine Borgia. "People have the right to know who they are voting for."Rep. Ritchie Torres calls for deeper dive into every...
Gun control bills are just in reach for Vermont Democrats, but a recent US Supreme Court ruling threatens their advance
“In legislating, there’s always an unknown in a certain sense,” a legislative lawyer told senators during a Friday hearing on proposed gun regulations. “But this is probably more unknown and more uncertain than it has been in a long time.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Gun control bills are just in reach for Vermont Democrats, but a recent US Supreme Court ruling threatens their advance.
Republican-led committee votes to allow anti-gay conversion therapy practices
Republicans on an administrative rules committee blocked for a second time Thursday an examining board’s prohibition on the practice of conversion therapy — a discredited form of therapy that involves attempting to convince LGBTQ people to change their sexual orientation and/or gender identity — by licensed counselors, therapists and social workers.
New laws on minimum wage, cannabis use, criminal justice reform take effect in 2023
With the new year comes new laws as residents in many states will see some impactful changes beginning as soon as Jan. 1, 2023.
U.S. Sen. Murray, Washington state lawmakers push for more childcare access
(The Center Square) – U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Bothell, on Wednesday returned to Washington state’s capital, Olympia, where her political career began more than three decades ago as a “mom in tennis shoes,” for a press conference on federal and state legislation on child care. She...
KTUL
Sen. Dahm files bill to ban critical race theory statewide
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, has filed a bill to ban state agencies or departments from implementing critical race theory. “Our state government shouldn’t allow anyone to be judged by the color of their skin,” Dahm said. “We must ban the teachings of CRT in all areas of our government, not just our schools.”
Bill introduced that would make more Ohioans eligible for medical marijuana
An earlier version of the bill, also sponsored by Huffman, stalled in an Ohio House committee last legislative session after clearing its original chamber in mid-December.
Lawmakers moving to repeal "line warming" ban
(The Center Square) – New York lawmakers are moving to repeal a prohibition on handing out food and water to voters waiting at the polls on election days.A bill approved by the state Senate Monday would effectively repeal the law, known as a line warming ban, by tweaking the language of the more than century old statute.The measure's primary sponsor, Sen. Zellnor Myrie, D-Brooklyn, said the statute "places an additional burden on voters and organizations by essentially prohibiting organizations from working to support voters while they may wait in line."“New York is notorious for having incredibly long lines in select...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo republican State Senator Kristin Roers introduces bill to raise THC limits for patients
(Bismarck, ND) -- A new bill introduced in the State Senate would increase the amount of THC allowed for medical marijuana patients. Fargo Republican Kristin Roers introduced Senate Bill 2068 Wednesday. The measure would increase the limit of THC allowed for a 30-day period from four-thousand-milligrams to eight-thousand-milligrams in products like lotions, capsules, transdermal patches and concentrates. No immediate action has been taken on the bill.
Medical marijuana proposal in Ohio Senate would expand eligible diagnoses, create new state board
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A newly introduced Ohio Senate bill would create a 13-member medicinal cannabis oversight commission, as well as a new state agency, in hopes of being more responsive to the state’s medical marijuana industry and expand the diagnoses for which it could be prescribed. Senate Bill...
Chronicle
Republican State Senator Claims New State Laws Have Already Increased Fuel Prices
State Sen. Mark Schoesler, R-Ritzville, released a statement on Friday arguing two state environmental laws that took effect on Jan. 1 were already causing a rise in fuel prices. According to Schoesler, he was informed by the Washington Independent Energy Distributors Association that gasoline and diesel prices have risen as...
From increases in minimum wage to recreational marijuana, these new laws take effect in 2023
As President Joe Biden scored several legislative wins last year, voters across the country headed to the polls in November to decide on local measures.
KATV
Bill seeking to classify drag shows the same as escort agencies advances out of committee
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — An Arkansas Senate bill filed earlier this month that would classify drag performances as part of the "adult-oriented business," along with escort agencies and other businesses advanced from the City, County, and Local Affairs Committee Affairs on Thursday. SB43, which was filed Republican state Sen....
Abortion bills introduced in Rhode Island House, Senate
(The Center Square) – Abortion is the focus of a new set of bills introduced in the Rhode Island General Assembly. The Equality in Abortion Coverage Act, sponsored by Sen. Bridget Valverde, D-East Greenwich, and House Majority Whip Katherine S. Kazarian, D-East Providence, if enacted, would provide that the right to abortion would be made accessible to all state residents, regardless of insurance coverage provider. House Bill 5006 has yet...
West Virginia Senate Judiciary advances DNA analysis bill
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A bill that was tabled last week due to its questions of constitutionality was put back on the agenda of the Senate Judiciary Committee today. Senate Bill 53, if passed, would allow law enforcement to take a DNA sample of an individual upon arrest. Current law in West Virginia only allows DNA to be taken upon conviction.
