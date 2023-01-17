ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Answer Woman: What happened to the city's $74M in bond projects? 2023 deadline?

By Sarah Honosky, Asheville Citizen Times
 2 days ago

ASHEVILLE - Today's burning question is about the city's 2016 general obligation bond of $74 million, and where the money ended up. Got a question for Answer Man or Answer Woman? Email Interim Executive Editor Karen Chávez at KChavez@citizentimes.com and your question could appear in an upcoming column.

Question: What is the status of all of the City of Asheville's bond referendum projects that were authorized by voters in 2016? Don't all the projects have to be completed by 2023? Are they going to make the deadline?

Answer: That it's been nearly seven years since Asheville voters passed three bond referendums , totaling $74 million, in 2016 is "hard to believe," said Jade Dundas, the city's capital projects director.

In the time since, the city has dedicated the funds to more than 40 projects, and while work is still underway, with millions left to be spent or encumbered, Dundas said all the 2016 general obligation bond projects — or GO bond projects — are on schedule to be complete or under contract by summer 2023, ahead of the final debt issuance.

The drop-dead deadline is November 2023, seven years from when the vote was passed. By that time, not all projects must be necessarily completed, but the projects must be "under contract."

In the bond referendums, the $74 million of bond projects was categorized into three programs of work: parks, housing and transportation.

The three general obligation bond issues each passed with large margins. The $32 million transportation bond passed with 76% of the votes, the $25 million affordable housing bond passed with 71%, and $17 million parks bond passed with 77%.

For a breakdown of the funds, Dundas pointed to a financial summary compiled Nov. 30, 2022. The numbers were presented to Asheville City Council Dec. 13.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OFjwI_0kHDs72J00

While there is $74 million in bond funding, additional funding through grants, private donations, MPO funds and other sources brings the total GO projects budgets to $91.5 million, among transportation, parks and housing.

Of this, $60.9 million has been spent or encumbered. This leaves $30.6 million left to be used, the bulk of which — $18.4 million — are transportation projects.

When asked why the remaining transportation amount was so hefty, Dundas told the Citizen Times much of it are costly sidewalk improvements, such as the $3.3 million, nearly 1-mile sidewalk along New Haw Creek Road , and the $3.3 million, similar length sidewalk along Johnston Boulevard .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bGnwb_0kHDs72J00

With quite a few sidewalk projects underway or in the design phase, Dundas said they often require right-of-way acquisition, as they are built adjacent to people's yards, which is a "fairly complicated" lengthy process, he said.

“As a result, we’re going to have to deliver on quite a few of those projects next summer," Dundas said. “We’re on target. I’m confident that we’re going to meet it. It’s just that there is still quite a number of them still remaining."

Though oft-complicated and pricey, Dundas noted that sidewalk projects are among the most impactful bond efforts, though "it really depends on your point of view."

“They may not be significant to the entire community, but they’re really important to the neighborhoods. That local impact is going to be really significant,” he said.

Other notable projects include affordable housing investments, which according to a September presentation to the city's Housing and Community Development Committee , has included 32.5 acres purchased or under contract, 403 affordable units constructed and 197 affordable units in the pipeline, with more to come.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gzvjO_0kHDs72J00

Dundas also pointed to major parks projects, such as the $8.3 million expansion of the Dr. Wesley Grant Sr. Center , ballfield improvements at Ray L. Kisiah and Shiloh parks, and the upgrades and improvements to Jake Rusher Park in South Asheville.

What's the status of the projects?

Though 40-plus projects is more than we can tackle here, luckily the city has done much of the work for us. A capital projects dashboard, which can be toggled to include only bond projects , can be found on the city's website at dashboards.ashevillenc.gov . Navigate there, click "capital projects" and slide over the toggle at the top of the page.

Dundas said his team works to keep it up to date, with quarterly or monthly updates. It includes the name of the project, phase, budget, the amount under contract and the amount spent. Selecting a given project offers a description and any recent updates, as well as the contact info for the project point person or department, if you want to learn more.

“This is a more or less complete list," Dundas said of the dashboard. "Now if we had any remaining funds, like if we had projects that were less than what we thought, we may build another playground or two, for example."

His department has imposed a deadline for bid/award of projects for summer 2023, which will allow finance to issue the debt. While there is no specific timeline for project completion, he hopes they will all be finished up by summer 2024.

According to Citizen Times reporting , the bonds were the first of their kind to be sanctioned by Asheville voters since 1986. In 1999 an $18 million referendum for parks and greenways failed.

When asked if he considered it a success, Dundas said, "yes, without a doubt."

Sarah Honosky is the city government reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA TODAY Network. News Tips? Email shonosky@citizentimes.com or message on Twitter at @slhonosky.

