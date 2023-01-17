NC Wildlife proposes changes to fishing, hunting, trapping rules: What they say for WNC

ASHEVILLE - The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission has proposed changes to inland fishing, hunting, trapping and other outdoor rules that could affect Western North Carolina and the state as a whole.

The proposed changes were released in a document by the Wildlife Commission Dec. 12. Now the state agency is asking for the public's input. The newly proposed language to rules ranges from minor clarifications to bigger policy changes.

Seasons could change, all-terrain wheelchairs could be formally allowed for people with a disability when hunting and more.

The Wildlife Commission will vote on the proposed changes at its February meeting, Policy Development Manager Carrie Ruhlman said.

In the meantime, anyone can offer input at McDowell Technical Community College on Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. or at a virtual hearing on Jan. 19 at 7 p.m. To register for the virtual hearing, go to ncwildlife.org/proposed-regulations.

Some of the potential changes that could affect Western North Carolina include:

Clarifying that Grogan Creek, Cedar Rock Creek and John Rock Branch in Transylvania County are closed to fishing.

Changing the start date of the statewide regulated trapping season from Nov. 1 to Oct. 1.

Requiring authorization from the commission to possess or transport elk that are killed accidentally or found dead.

Increasing either-sex seasons for deer and elk on private lands in Madison, Burke, Yancey, Mitchell, Avery, Caldwell, Polk, Rutherford and Cleveland counties. The new dates would vary.

Restricting the number of consecutive night stays in posted camping areas where the Wildlife Commission is the primary custodian to 14 in a 30-day period, and requiring a game lands use license for all campers 16 or older.

Including the use of all-terrain wheelchairs, including track chairs, on game lands by license holders who have a disability.

Allow hunting on Labor Day, Veterans Day, Christmas, New Year's and Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The full list of proposed changes can be found at ncwildlife.org/proposed-regulations.

"The Commission may approve as-is, modify or reject the proposed rule changes based on public comments received," Ruhlman said. "Comments are accepted during the public hearings but are also accepted via email, mail and through our online public comment portal."

Public comment will be open to the end of January, and most of the new, finalized rules will go into effect in August, she said.

