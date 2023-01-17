Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
SOBEWFF in Hallandale Beach: Arabian Nights Themed Food & Groove and Celebrity Chef DinnerJudith MastersHallandale Beach, FL
Sagemont Prep Basketball Coach Reaches 100 Career VictoriesKevin LawWeston, FL
Toddler Is Found ‘Wandering Alone’ at Park After Parents Forget Her. They Realized the Next MorningWestland DailyPalm Beach, FL
Planning a bachelorette party in Fort Lauderdale? The perfect bachelorette party itineraryGenni FranklinFort Lauderdale, FL
Ga. Mom Whose Toddler Was Found Wandering in Fla. Might Have Met Man Online Before Vanishing: DadWestland DailyMiramar, FL
Related
Student With Knife Taken Into Custody At Omni Middle School Boca Raton
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A student with a knife was taken into custody Wednesday at Omni Middle School in Boca Raton. Parents reaching out to BocaNewsNow.com say the situation was handled swiftly. Principal Nikkia Deluz sent the following message to parents shortly after […]
WHAT IS DELRAY PD HIDING? Request For Details Of New Year’s Eve Crash Yields Bizarre Response
IS CITY OF DELRAY BEACH COVERING UP INVOLVEMENT OF A CITY OFFICIAL? LACK OF INFORMATION NOTABLE… BIZARRE RESPONSE FROM CITY ON THURSDAY… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Delray Beach Police Department continues to offer no legitimate information about the December 31st […]
BurgerFi Boca Raton Sued Over Bathroom Incident
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A BurgerFi customer claims that he was critically injured during an incident in the bathroom at the restaurant’s location on SW 18th Street in Boca Raton. According to the complaint obtained by BocaNewsNow.com, Gerard Turner was using the bathroom […]
Crash Closes Yamato Road At I-95
UPDATE: FHP SAYS FATAL. BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 1:24 p.m. — FHP tells BocaNewsNow.com that a 77-year-old man from West Palm Beach was was walking on the inside lane of I-95 south when he was struck by a 2016 White Ford Utility Van heading north. Police do not know at this point why […]
Boca Raton Man Breaks Blue Maserati, Charged With DUI After Night At Area Bar
From “Crazy Uncle Mike’s” To Palm Beach County Jail. Breath Test: Three Times Legal Limit. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man is facing a DUI charge after allegedly slamming into the back of a vehicle on Federal Highway with such force, […]
Boca Raton Woman Jailed, Allegedly Lied About Employment
Amanda Kaufman Is Accused Of Lying To Receive Assistance Funds… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman is facing a fraud charge after a Florida state investigator alleged that she received public assistance funds that she was not eligible to receive. Kaufman […]
ATTEMPTED HOMICIDE BOCA RATON, ONE MAN ARRESTED AFTER STABBING
SUSPECT CROSSED U.S./MEXICAN BORDER SIX YEARS AGO, ACCORDING TO POLICE REPORT. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A man who crossed the U.S./Mexican Border as a child allegedly stabbed and attempted to kill an Autistic Boca Raton man Wednesday evening. Jesus Alonso Molina Ayala, 21, […]
CHILD MISSING: Police Seek Tips, Help Locating Kate Roberts
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boynton Beach teen has apparently run away from home and the Boynton Beach Police Department is seeking help from the public locating the girl. Kate Roberts, according to police, was last seen on January 9th in Boynton Beach. […]
Woman Pulled From Storm Drain In Delray Beach
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: The Delray Beach Police Department tells BocaNewsNow.com that the woman in question is in fact the same woman who has been rescued at least twice from storm drains over the past several years. This is the official narrative from Delray PD: Delray Beach Fire Rescue and Police responded to […]
KINGS POINT: First 2023 Arrest Is Delray Beach Drug Suspect
Resident Taken Into Custody Wednesday Afternoon In South Palm Beach County. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The first arrest in 2023 of Kings Point Delray Beach apparently involves drugs. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday arrested Gilbert Valdes of Brittany H in […]
AUTOPSY: Disturbing New Details In Boca Raton Murder-Suicide
WE OBTAINED WAYNE PFEISTER’S AUTOPSY REPORT. REVEALS GRUESOME SCENE. BENZODIAZEPINES. CANNABINOIDS. GUN SHOT. CLAIM: PFEISTER TRIED TO HIDE MOM’S MURDER WITH BLEACH. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Wayne Pfeister, with Benzodiazepines, Cannabinoids, and Opioids in his system, killed his mother — Deena […]
Parents Charged With Killing One Year Old Child In North Broward County
Broward Sheriff’s Office Makes Arrests… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Two north Broward County residents are in the Broward County Jail mid-day Tuesday, now charged with killing their one year old child. According to detectives, at approximately 3:03 p.m. on Sept. 24, 2022, BSO […]
New York Law Firm Sues Boca Raton Man For Libel and Slander
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man is facing the wrath of a New York law firm that claims it’s been slandered by a former marketing contractor. The Sarachek Law Firm says Boca resident Barry Mikelberg attacked a law firm employee at […]
Delray Beach Resident To Federal Prison For Possessing Illegal Material
Already An Offender, Delray Man Does It Again… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach man, already registered as a sexual offender, is heading to federal prison for again possessing illegal material. He was apparently turned in by Google. The United States Department […]
Crash Near Whispering Pines Elementary School In Boca Raton Sends Two To Hospital
TESLA VERSUS ELANTRA. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An early morning wreck near Whispering Pines Elementary School in West Boca Raton sent two people to the hospital and remains under investigation. The crash was first reported around 7:15 Friday morning at the intersection of […]
NEW DETAILS: Diverging Diamond Expert Outlines What’s About To Happen In Boca Raton
LISTEN: FDOT Engineer Joins Andrew Colton On NewsRadio 610 WIOD. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Diverging Diamond at Glades Road and I-95 should be up and running within the next few weeks. With it will come a dramatic change on how […]
Missing Child Found Deceased In Palm Beach County
Non-Verbal Child Located By PBSO. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A missing child described as “Autistic” and “no-verbal” was found dead in a body of water. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office issued this statement just before 7 a.m. Wednesday: “Deputies responded to […]
BRIGHTLINE SUSPENDS ALL SERVICE THURSDAY MORNING
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 12 p.m. — Service has resumed, according to Brightline. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you use Brightline, you’re not using it Thursday morning. Service is suspended due to a technical issue. This is the official statement issued by Brightline: “Due to an […]
Boynton Beach Police Chase Ends At McDonald’s At Boca Center
UPDATE: THREE SUSPECTS NABBED. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE @ 7:48 p.m. — Boynton Beach Police just provided BocaNewsNow.com with the following statement: “The Boynton Beach Police Department has taken three suspects into custody after a car chase that led them to Boca Raton. The suspects were occupying a black BMW that was reportedly […]
Boca Raton Man, Jailed For Threats, Allegedly Threatens Victim From Jail
SENDS BLOOD DROP EMOJI…”YOU MIGHT FIND YOURSELF DEAD.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man who was jailed on January 2nd for making threats to a girlfriend was just “rearrested” while behind bars. Police, monitoring his phone calls, allegedly heard him threaten […]
BOCANEWSNOW
Boca Raton, FL
46K+
Followers
5K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
BocaNewsNow.com is the leading source for news and information in the South Palm Beach County areas of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach. BocaNewsNow.com has served South Florida for a decade.https://bocanewsnow.com
Comments / 0