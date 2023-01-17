ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BOCANEWSNOW

Student With Knife Taken Into Custody At Omni Middle School Boca Raton

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A student with a knife was taken into custody Wednesday at Omni Middle School in Boca Raton. Parents reaching out to BocaNewsNow.com say the situation was handled swiftly. Principal Nikkia Deluz sent the following message to parents shortly after […]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

WHAT IS DELRAY PD HIDING? Request For Details Of New Year’s Eve Crash Yields Bizarre Response

IS CITY OF DELRAY BEACH COVERING UP INVOLVEMENT OF A CITY OFFICIAL? LACK OF INFORMATION NOTABLE… BIZARRE RESPONSE FROM CITY ON THURSDAY… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Delray Beach Police Department continues to offer no legitimate information about the December 31st […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BurgerFi Boca Raton Sued Over Bathroom Incident

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A BurgerFi customer claims that he was critically injured during an incident in the bathroom at the restaurant’s location on SW 18th Street in Boca Raton. According to the complaint obtained by BocaNewsNow.com, Gerard Turner was using the bathroom […]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Crash Closes Yamato Road At I-95

UPDATE: FHP SAYS FATAL. BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 1:24 p.m. — FHP tells BocaNewsNow.com that a 77-year-old man from West Palm Beach was was walking on the inside lane of I-95 south when he was struck by a 2016 White Ford Utility Van heading north. Police do not know at this point why […]
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Woman Jailed, Allegedly Lied About Employment

Amanda Kaufman Is Accused Of Lying To Receive Assistance Funds… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman is facing a fraud charge after a Florida state investigator alleged that she received public assistance funds that she was not eligible to receive. Kaufman […]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

ATTEMPTED HOMICIDE BOCA RATON, ONE MAN ARRESTED AFTER STABBING

SUSPECT CROSSED U.S./MEXICAN BORDER SIX YEARS AGO, ACCORDING TO POLICE REPORT. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A man who crossed the U.S./Mexican Border as a child allegedly stabbed and attempted to kill an Autistic Boca Raton man Wednesday evening. Jesus Alonso Molina Ayala, 21, […]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

CHILD MISSING: Police Seek Tips, Help Locating Kate Roberts

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boynton Beach teen has apparently run away from home and the Boynton Beach Police Department is seeking help from the public locating the girl. Kate Roberts, according to police, was last seen on January 9th in Boynton Beach. […]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Woman Pulled From Storm Drain In Delray Beach

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: The Delray Beach Police Department tells BocaNewsNow.com that the woman in question is in fact the same woman who has been rescued at least twice from storm drains over the past several years. This is the official narrative from Delray PD: Delray Beach Fire Rescue and Police responded to […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

KINGS POINT: First 2023 Arrest Is Delray Beach Drug Suspect

Resident Taken Into Custody Wednesday Afternoon In South Palm Beach County. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The first arrest in 2023 of Kings Point Delray Beach apparently involves drugs. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday arrested Gilbert Valdes of Brittany H in […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

AUTOPSY: Disturbing New Details In Boca Raton Murder-Suicide

WE OBTAINED WAYNE PFEISTER’S AUTOPSY REPORT. REVEALS GRUESOME SCENE. BENZODIAZEPINES. CANNABINOIDS. GUN SHOT. CLAIM: PFEISTER TRIED TO HIDE MOM’S MURDER WITH BLEACH. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Wayne Pfeister, with Benzodiazepines, Cannabinoids, and Opioids in his system, killed his mother — Deena […]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

New York Law Firm Sues Boca Raton Man For Libel and Slander

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man is facing the wrath of a New York law firm that claims it’s been slandered by a former marketing contractor. The Sarachek Law Firm says Boca resident Barry Mikelberg attacked a law firm employee at […]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Missing Child Found Deceased In Palm Beach County

Non-Verbal Child Located By PBSO. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A missing child described as “Autistic” and “no-verbal” was found dead in a body of water. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office issued this statement just before 7 a.m. Wednesday: “Deputies responded to […]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BRIGHTLINE SUSPENDS ALL SERVICE THURSDAY MORNING

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 12 p.m. — Service has resumed, according to Brightline. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you use Brightline, you’re not using it Thursday morning. Service is suspended due to a technical issue. This is the official statement issued by Brightline: “Due to an […]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boynton Beach Police Chase Ends At McDonald’s At Boca Center

UPDATE: THREE SUSPECTS NABBED. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE @ 7:48 p.m. — Boynton Beach Police just provided BocaNewsNow.com with the following statement: “The Boynton Beach Police Department has taken three suspects into custody after a car chase that led them to Boca Raton. The suspects were occupying a black BMW that was reportedly […]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Man, Jailed For Threats, Allegedly Threatens Victim From Jail

SENDS BLOOD DROP EMOJI…”YOU MIGHT FIND YOURSELF DEAD.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man who was jailed on January 2nd for making threats to a girlfriend was just “rearrested” while behind bars. Police, monitoring his phone calls, allegedly heard him threaten […]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton, FL
46K+
Followers
5K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

BocaNewsNow.com is the leading source for news and information in the South Palm Beach County areas of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach. BocaNewsNow.com has served South Florida for a decade.

 https://bocanewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy